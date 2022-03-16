Cumann na mBunscol games return with regional qualifiers run across the county

The Caherleaheen NS team that played in the 6/7 teacher category at the Cumann na mBunscol county qualifiers

The Blennerville NS team that played in the 8/9 teacher category at the Cumann na mBunscol county qualifiers

The Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Chiarraí interschool competitions commenced this week following a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic. Even though the rain disrupted the schedule in many parts of the county coordinators did manage to find playable pitches, and boys and girls enjoyed a day’s football and the opportunity to wear geansaí na scoile, with most of them experiencing this for a first time. Footballers left their respective schools with a pep in their steps and smiles all round as they looked forward to a day away from the classroom.

Five teams played in the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol 3-Teacher competition in South Kerry, Scoil Náisiúnta An Cillín Liath, Scoil Mhichíl Naofa, Scoil Bhréanainn an Caladh, Filemore NS and Aughatubrid NS. Following an enjoyable day's football SN an Cillín Liath claimed the South Kerry title and will now represent the area at county level.

In the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol 4/5-Teacher category in West Kerry, Scoil Eoin Baiste, Lios Póil qualified for the county quarter-finals from a group which included Scoil Bhreac Chluain, Abhainn na Scál and Aughacasla from the Castlegregory area.

In the 8/9-Teacher category pupils from Blennerville NS, Spa NS, Holy Family NS and Ardfert NS played some great football in testing conditions in Tralee. Spa NS topped the group with Ardfert and Holy Family also making it to the next phase of this competition.

In a group in the 6/7-Teacher category Abbeydorney NS topped the group which included Glenderry NS and Caherleaheen NS, with Caherleaheen coming second in that group.

In the 3-Teacher East Kerry Allianz Cumann na mBunscol competition, was played in Barraduff community field, Knockanes NS, Knockaderry NS, Anabla NS and Tiernaboul NS all competed for the East Kerry title, and following very competitive and exciting games Knockaderry were crowned champions.

This week it is hoped that more of the regional competitions will be completed along with the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol handball county finals.