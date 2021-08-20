Crotta reel in Abbeydorney advantage to take share of the spoils

Senior Hurling Championship

Abbeydorney 1-11

Crotta O'Neills 0-14

Abbeydorney and Crotta O'Neills had already beaten Dr. Crokes and both were certain of advancement well before the sliotar was thrown in for this one.

Unfortunately, it showed, with neither side ever really reaching the heights they are capable of. It was very much a game of two halves, Abbeydorney dominating the first and Crotta O'Neills reeling them in during the second, but neither side will enjoy reviewing most of their performances.

Shane Nolan teed up Declan O'Donoghue right from the throw-in, and he opted for a certain point as the defenders failed to close down the gap – he could have chanced pushing on for a goal. At the other end Michael Slattery had no such hesitation, and Richard Nolan had to make a point-blank save to deny the dual player. Keith O'Connor, wearing 18 on his back, calmly stroked over the resultant '65.

Shane Nolan pointed a free, but Keith O'Connor replied in kind after a foul on Kieran Dineen and added another to nudge Abbeydorney in front. A good team move involving James Sheehan and Shane Nolan saw Donal Hunt level matters.

James Sheehan hit the post – Crotta were winning more possession, but not really putting it on the scoreboard, while Abbeydorney were more potent off a lesser supply of ammunition, as demonstrated by a super Jack Sheehan score. The two Sheehans, James and Jack, swapped points for their respective sides before Shane Nolan's free left it a 0-5 apiece at the first water break.

Crotta looked to step up a gear on the resumption, but their shooting was wayward and they found Stephen Egan in particular an impassable rampart at full-back. Keith O'Connor, meanwhile, was cheerfully making hay with four points in quick succession, three rapid frees and a '65.

Crotta were struggling to lay a glove on their will o' the wisp opponents, lighter, but faster on their feet. It was Abbeydorney's turn for three wides on-the-trot now, but they redeemed themselves on the verge of half-time as Michael Slattery drove through and showed brilliant skill to bat it to the net at his second attempt for a great goal. Half-time Abbeydorney 1-9 Crotta O'Neills 0-5.

We don't know what was said in the Crotta dressing room at half-time, but we doubt if it's suitable for print in a family newspaper! Whatever it was, it certainly did the trick. Crotta were much more assured on their emergence and set to with a will to trim that gap down to manageable size.

Barry Mahony set the tone with a superb point to start the second half scoring. James Sheehan hit the post for the second time, but Declan O'Donoghue split the posts after a great team move. Abbeydorney were still creating chances, but their previous accuracy had dested them now as Crotta applied more pressure.

Michael Slattery did get in another goal chance, but Richard Nolan managed to block his effort and Shane Nolan scooped up the loose ball from the goal-line and dispatched it to safety.

Barry Mahony, now operating inside at full-forward, struck for another score and Shane Nolan added a free to leave just a goal between the sides – Crotta must have been rueing six wides in the quarter, though! Keith O'Connor finally got Abbeydorney off the mark with a free in the 45th minute to make it 1-10 to 0-9.

Tomás O'Connor slotted over to restore that one goal gap after good work again by Barry O'Connor. Shane Nolan had now gone in as a target-man, with Barry acting as a team pivot just behind midfield. Crotta had been jigging their team throughout the game in an effort to find a creative spark and now had the right formula.

Páraic Shanahan did well to pick out Shane Nolan, who was fouled with the inevitable result and it was a two point game. Jack Parker off the bench relieved some of the pressure on Abbeydorney with a fine score, but they were starting to creak as Crotta kept forcing the tempo.

Shane Nolan pointed free and when the resultant puck-out didn't clear the 21, it gave him a chance to cut the gap to the minimum – Nolan doesn't refuse gifts like that. His seventh point (his first from play) left the sides level with four minutes left to play.

To be honest, it wasn't a game that either side really deserved to lose – or win. Crotta had the best chances, but couldn't take any of them. I suspect that on a day when it really mattered, the ammunition would have been charged with a bit more powder, but this wasn't such a day and both sides were reasonably content to let the scoreboard stand.

Abbeydorney: Nigel Roche, Mikey Clifford, Stephen Egan, Shane O'Donovan, Eoin Egan, Richard O'Donovan, James O'Connor, Kieran Dineen, Tomás Ó hAiniféin, Darragh Scanlon, Brian O'Leary, Jack Sheehan (0-2), Keith O'Connor (0-8, 6f, 2'65), Michael Slattery (1-0), David Egan Subs: Stevie O'Sullivan for S O'Donovan, 38, Daniel O'Leary for B O'Leary, 45, Jack Parker 0-1 for J Sheehan, 45, PJ Keane for Michael Slattery, 59

Crotta O'Neills: Richard Nolan, Eamon Shanahan, Seán Weir, Adrian O'M<ahony, Seán McGrath, Tomás O'Connor, Paraic Shanahan, Jeaic McKenna, Shane Nolan ((0-7, 6f), Paudie Quille, Barry Mahony (0-2), Darragh Kennelly, Donal Hunt, Declan O'Donoghue (0-2), James Sheehan (0-1) Subs: Killain Trant for A O'Mahony, 37, Seán O'Donoghue for D Kennelly, 54, Ramond Nolan for D O'Donoghue, 54, Bill Keane for P Shanahan, 57

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)

Man of the Match

Stephen Egan, Abbeydorney: After a first half where Keith O'Connor's superior accuracy had given them a commanding lead, all the pressure was on Abbeydorney's full-back line to withstand a fairly relentless Crotta siege, spearheaded by Barry Mahony and Shane Nolan. Egan didn't just soak it up; he revelled in it with a masterful display of cool and composed defending.

Turning Point

The half-time Interval: Yes, it's a cliché, but with good reason. After Michael Slattery's goal put Abbeydorney ahead by seven points, it was a tired and depressed Crotta team that trudged off the field at the half-time whistle. But they had a fresh, hungry look about them as they ran on for the second half to outscore their opponents by 0-8 to 0-2.

Talking Point

Could Abbeydorney hold on? It was always going to be a case of Crotta fighting back in the second half, and they had the players to do so. In the end it was a close-run thing, with Abbeydorney managing to hang on for a point; it's doubtful if they could have resisted for much longer.