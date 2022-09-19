Crotta O’Neills U21 boss says club now needs to ‘nail a senior championship’

These are the days for a club like Crotta O’Neills. Backing up minor success at Under 21 level. Getting silverware on the board. Proving that the future is bright. Or at the very least can be bright.

That's the thing victorious manager Michael Lynch was keen to stress in the wake of their latest underage success. It's sweet, no doubt, it's something to be enjoyed, no doubt, something to be celebrated, certainly, it’s just not the guarantee of anything more. Those hard yards still lay ahead of the Dromakee outfit.

“Look I suppose we won our first minor championship back in 2016, we’ve won another one of them since, we won an Under 21 in 2018 and we just want to keep that progression going to bridge that gap between minor and senior. And this is good progression in that line again,” he commented in a sunny Austin Stack Park on Saturday afternoon.

"There was eight of those guys who started in the semi-final in the senior championship against Ballyduff and two more of them came on. I think we’ve a panel of twenty there and sixteen of them are members of that panel.

"It’s just good and bodes well for the future, because you need to be bringing through those young fellas into the senior team and joining the likes of Shane Nolan and Seán Weir. We’re doing that and it’s working out.

"We were better at senior level this year even though we didn’t have a great semi-final, but all year we felt we made some progress at senior level.

"At the same time we’ve a habit in the club of really looking at all these minor and Under 21 wins as being that we’re going to automatically win a senior, where I think now is the time we stopped talking like that and actually moved on and try to nail a senior championship.”

This squad in particular seems to get that you need to work for something, that it doesn't arrive as a matter of course. The way they were able to turn around matters from a scrappy first half to a near dominant second tells you as much.

“I’d look at the first half and I think after last week’s euphoria after an extra-time win with fourteen men against the tournament favourites, Ballyduff, ideally we’d have liked a few extra weeks to come down from that and set themselves up for the final," Lynch said by way of explanation.

"I think they were really flat in the first half, we spoke about it at half-time. They regrouped themselves rather than anything we did. I think the introduction of Seán McElligott. He made a big difference when he came in.

"He’s a very promising talent, he did well at wing-forward. When Denis [Quille] got sent off he went in to the backs. He seemed to really shore up the backs as well and then our better players the likes of the Rory Mahonys, the Cillian Trants, the Declan O’Donoghues and James Sheehans, fellas who were with the county teams they seemed to stand up as well.

"We probably knew we had to, every fella probably knew we had to find an extra level when we were down to fourteen men, and look hopefully they found it and we’ve a win.”

A big reason for the change around in fortunes was how the O’Neills were able to get a handle on Jack Sheehan in the second half, after he’d shot five points from play in the first. The switch of Tadhg McKenna to be his marker made all the difference.

“Tadhg in fairness to him, Jack was causing a lot of trouble. He's a very, very talented hurler, we kept moving and thankfully Tadhg was the guy to get some sort of a grip on him and obviously that then was a good platform for us then to build,” he noted.

"We got probably more of a hold at midfield and on the half-back line and once you get that it's a platform for our forwards and Tadhg showed that against Jack Sheehan.”

Another big plus for Crotta O’Neills was the simply sensational performance of Rory Mahony on the half-back line, and well, all over the pitch really. He was omnipresent.

“That's Rory in the semi-final. That’s Rory today. Rory, look, is one of those talents,” Lynch admitted.

"He’ll line out for Feale Rangers seniors now tomorrow [Sunday] and he’ll play the same way again. He’s a quiet, unassuming lad, he goes about his business. He plays his matches. He trains hard, and he gets the just rewards.

"I suppose he has natural talent, but he works hard on it. I couldn't say enough about him, he's a lovely kid both on and off the field.”

Finally a word for an Abbeydorney side who more than played their part in an entertaining final on the John Joe Sheehy Road.

“In fairness they had loads of very decent chances in the first half and actually could have had a few goal chances and put us aside,” Lynch noted.

"In the second half we took our chances when they didn't and seemed to get more of a grip of it. They’re a fine side, kept going to the end. I think it was a fine sporting game and Abbeydorney are a nice club, even though we’re neighbours there’s a good relationship there and we wish them all the best.”