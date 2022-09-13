Crotta O’Neills are North Kerry U-14 hurling champions

The Crotta O'Neill's team that won the North Kerry Under-14 hurling championship with a 3-15 to 3-9 win over Ballyduff in the final

Crotta O’Neills won the North Kerry U-14 ‘A’ hurling championship on Friday last when they had a 3-15 to 3-9 win over Ballyduff in the Final. The Michael Hennessy Memorial was presented to the winning captain, John Donovan, by North Kerry Board PRO Tommy O’Connor. Match referee was Tom Godley from Kilmoyley. Player of the Match was Crotta centre forward Cillian Hurley and he will be presented with his award at the annual North Kerry Hurling Board Awards function which will be held at Ballyroe Heights Hotel on Friday, November 18.

In the North Kerry Under-14 ‘B’ hurling championship play off, Tralee Parnells had a 5-14 to 2-8 win over Lixnaw. They will now play Firies in the final.

In the 2022 North Kerry Senior Championship quarter-final, Causeway had a 1-20 to 0-8 win over Abbeydorney and now go on to the semi-final against Kilmoyley. Ballyheigue play Crotta O'Neills in the other semi-final. Both these games will be played at neutral venues on the weekend of October 1/2.

The North Kerry Minor (U-18) Hurling Championship Final between St. Brendan’s and Ballyheigue is fixed for Sunday week, September 25 at 11.30am. Venue to be confirmed.

Round 1 of the North Kerry Under-16 Championships has been brought forward to this Sunday, September 16.

Fixtures

'A' Championship - Crotta/Kilmoyley v Lixnaw; Ballyduff v St. Brendans.

'B' Championship - Ballyheigue v Causeway and Firies v Tralee Parnells.

Subsequent rounds on Sundays, October 2 and 9. All games at 11.30am.