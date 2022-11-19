Crotta O’Neills are North Kerry hurling champions after digging out victory against Causeway

Crotta O'Neills captain Sean Weir, with cup in hand, giving his victory speech after the North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final win over Causeway at Ballyduff GAA Grounds. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The Crotta O'Neills players and management celebrate their win in the North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final against Causeway at Ballyduff GAA Grounds on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

NORTH KERRY SHC FINAL

Crotta O’Neills 1-14

Causeway 0-14

Plenty of drama and a nail-biting finish for the hardy souls – out on the pitch and huddled in the stand – who braved the wind and rain at Ballyduff this afternoon to see Crotta O’Neill’s end a 21-year wait to regain the North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship title, last won when most of this team were in short pants of a different kind.

A serious head injury to Crotta goalkeeper Adam O’Sullivan – in which he appeared to be knocked out and suffered a cut to his head in the course of saving a first half penalty – delayed the game for over 10 minutes, and required an ambulance to be called. By the time his victorious team mates were making their way back to the dressing room O’Sullivan was still being treated on-site by medical staff, and the news was more positive.

O’Sullivan’s heroic penalty save came 18 minutes into a final played in awful weather, on Ballyduff’s back pitch, with very heavy underfoot conditions, just three minutes after Crotta had moved into a 1-5 to 0-3 lead with the help of a hugely fortuitous Shane Nolan goal.

A brace of Nolan pointed frees had moved his team into an early lead before Causeway’s Keith Carmody – who finished with 0-12 – fired over two frees to level matters. Jordan Conway and Gavin Dooley exchanged points from play before Nolan’s third point, from a quick free from Conway, put Crotta 0-4 to 0-3 ahead.

Nolan then stood over a free from inside his own 65-metre line, and with a strong wind at his back he fancied the range as he struck for a point. However, the sliotar dipped late, deceiving the Causeway defence and going all the way to the top corner of John Mike Dooley’s goal.

Conway’s point pushed Crotta five clear but moments later Gavin Dooley was fouled by Crotta captain and full back Sean Weir, with Mike Hennessy awarding a penalty. Carmody stepped up, struck his shot, which was brilliantly stopped by O’Sullivan, who took a heavy but accidental blow to the head in the follow up to the loose ball.

It was 10 minutes before the goalkeeper was carried from the pitch by team mates, and in the second quarter the teams traded four points each – Carmody scoring all for Causeway and Cillian Trant, Barry Mahony, Nolan and Conway on the mark for Crotta – as the Kilflynn side led 1-9 to 0-7 at the interval, having played with a strong wind.

Conway’s 35th minute point opened up a six-point lead for Crotta, but Carmody scored five of the next six points to bring the county champions back to within two points, 1-11 to 0-12, of Crotta and set up a grandstand finish.

Barry Mahony – who took over free taking duty from the slightly out of sorts Shane Nolan – converted two frees to move Crotta four ahead as it became apparent that Causeway would need a goal to get themselves back into the contest.

Carmody and Mahony exchanged pointed frees and Joe Diggins scored from play in the 57th minute to close the gap to three, but try as they did in the remaining few minutes to breach the Crotta goal line, Micheal Lynch’s men repelled any and every Causeway attack to hold out for a famous win and and a rare but welcome North Kerry championship title, the club’s first since 2001.

CROTTA O’NEILLS: Adam O’Sullivan, Ryan McElligott, Sean Weir, Eamon Shanahan, Domnick Nolan, Rory Mahony, Tadhg McKenna, Sean McGrath, Cillian Trant 0-1, Barry Mahony 0-5 (4f), Dara O’Donoghue, Sean O’Donoghue, Jordan Conway 0-4, Shane Nolan 1-4 (1-2f), Declan O’Donoghue. Subs: Richard Nolan for A O’Sullivan (inj, 18), Darragh Kennelly for Declan O’Donoghue (59).

CAUSEWAY: John Mike Dooley, Anthony Fealy, Muiris Delaney, Kieran Leahy, Mike Lynch, Jason Diggins, Tommy Barrett, Dan Goggin, Keith Carmody 0-12 (10f), Adam Whyte, Joe Diggins 0-1, Padraig Harty, Ger Leen, Colum Harty, Gavin Dooley 0-1. Sub: Cyril Dineen for A Whyte (48).

REFEREE: Mike Hennessy (Ballyduff)