Cromane finally lift 2020 Novice crown with three-goal salvo downing Asdee

The victorious Cromane team who defeated Asdee in the 2020 County Novice Football Final at Ballymacelligott on Sunday Photo by Joe Hanley

2020 COUNTY NOVICE FOOTBALL FINAL

Cromane 3-9

Asdee 0-8

Worth the wait? You betcha, certainly if you hail from the little fishing community just outside Killorglin in Cromane.

On a day for the small club, Cromane emerged triumphant over Asdee – another little seaside community – with three goals largely proving the difference between the sides. With two of those scored by Darren Houlihan and one by Mikey Houlihan.

Indeed, Mikey Houlihan put Cromane on the scoreboard after just three minutes and Barry Flanagan added a free.

Brendan Foley scored one after the best points of the day after a surging run opened the Asdee defence, no easy thing to do, and it was 0-3 to 0-0. If things looked ominous for Asdee at this stage, it could have bee worse – Cromane's forwards weren't finding a lot of space to work in, but were also missing a lot of scoring chances.

Mind you, it was the same if not more down the other end, with an assured Cromane defence repelling all boarders. At the water break Cromane still had that three point gap.

Asdee really kicked into life then though, Paul O'Carroll slotting a free and Darragh Keane adding a point. Just one between them now, and Asdee were really pressing. Darragh McKeeffrey split the posts and Seán Keane pointed to give them clear breathing space and restore that big advantage in a game where scores were always going to be at a premium.

Darragh Keane kicked possibly the best point on display for his team and it was clear that the margins were going to be very fine by the finish.

Coming into half-time, though, Cromane landed a massive hammer blow. A brilliant team combination opened up Asdee in a heartbeat and Mike Houlihan in the box was fouled before he could pull the trigger. That was a brief delay to the end result of a great move as Darren Houlihan slotted the penalty with as good a finish as you will see.

Half-time Cromane 1-5 Asdee 0-3.

Darragh McKeeffrey gathered neatly and split the posts and the gap was six points. Darragh Keane replied and Asdee really kicked up a gear for their best spell of the game. Paul O'Carroll added a free, Darragh Keane added another, and then Darren Russell, outstanding all through, burst clear and launched an absolute beauty between the posts.

Back came Cromane, though, Darren Houlihan with a great free from long range. Shane O'Neill fisted over for Asdee after a superb through ball from Darragh Keane and it was 1-7 to 0-8, while Asdee were unlucky to see a good effort come back off the crossbar.

Once again, though, just before the water break, Asdee were rocked back on their heels once more when a leg block saw Cathal O'Dowd once again sound his whistle and spread his arms wide.

If anything, Darren Houlihan's penalty finish was even better this time around as the net danced and the scoreboard read 2-7 to 0-8.

The water break arrived at the perfect time as the heavens briefly opened in a fierce thundershower, and O'Dowd wisely waited the few minutes it took before it abated before resuming play.

Darren Houlihan's point on the resumption was magnificent and that six point gap was back again. By now bodies were tired in an intense game of football and scores were harder to come by than ever.

Asdee pressed forward like men possessed, handles, hatchet, and kitchen sink were all flung into the mix. They gave it absolutely everything to keep their hopes alive. Five balls were kicked towards the Cromane posts but none could quite find the target.

The best chance came when Eoin Kennedy launched a high ball that came down dangerously in goalmouth territory, but no forward could get that vital hand on it to steer it to the net and Cromane cleared their lines gratefully.

Mikey Houlihan applied the final coup de grace two minutes from time with a great goal to finally kill off Asdee's hopes and added a free just before the finish.

The margin of victory might have been slightly unfair – this was a harder victory than it suggested – but there was no doubting the merits of a great victory and there were warm cheers as the captain Darren Houlihan accepted the Cup from County Board Vice-Chairman Eamon Whelan almost one year to the day after their last game in the competition.

CROMANE: Seán Teahan, Liam Teahan, Conor Sugrue, Brice Dourieu, Shane Ahern, Brendan Foley (0-1), Ethan Griffin, Donnchadh Walsh, Darren Houlihan (2-1, 2 pen), Eanna Healy, Shane O'Neill (0-1), Cathal Crosby (0-1), Barry Flanagan (0-1, 1f), Darragh McKeeffrey (0-2), Mikey Houlihan (1-2, 1f) Subs: John Michael Foley for C Crosby, 50, Finbar Casey for S O'Neill, 55, Emmett Casey for B Flanagan, 58, Danny O'Shea for S Ahern, 58

ASDEE: James Kelly, Ger Carmody, Kieran Kelly, Seán Keane, Conor Keane, John Doran, Jack Keane, Darren Russell (0-2), Martin Collins, Mike Breen, Owen Tydings, Eoin Kennedy (0-1), Paul O'Carroll (0-2, 2f), Darragh Keane (0-3, 1f), Brendan Keane Subs: Jack Collins for J Keane, 22, Michael Trident for S Keane, 40, Cyril Dineen for S Lynch, 55

REFEREE: Cathal O'Dowd (Kilcummin)

MAN OF THE MATCH

Darren Houlihan, Cromane: Those cracking penalties were the icing on the cake, of course, but it was his scintillating play at the heart of the action, displaying an array of impressive skills, that saw him get the nod. Mind you, Asdee's Darren Russell wasn't far behind him and nor was Cromane centre back Brendan Foley.

KEY MOMENT

Darren Russell's Penalty, 44th minute: If the first penalty put Asdee chasing the game from then on, it was the second one that was the real clincher, just as Asdee had brilliantly battled back to give them a real chance. After that all Cromane had to do was stay focussed and not cough up anything easy, while Asdee had to restart climbing the mountain.

TALKING POINT

There were most certainly no controversies. It was a clean but hard game of football that was well controlled by the man in the middle. The main topics of conversation were probably related, the impending weather – the skies looked like they could open at any minute, and the lack of scores in the first half. Both sides went long periods without troubling the umpires and both defences were on top. Also worth noting that Cyril Dineen played in two county finals on Sunday, having played and scored two goals for Causeway B in the intermediate hurling before before his appearance for Asdee in Ballymac.