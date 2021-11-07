Crokes send out warning shot to other semi-finalists after tearing Templenoe apart

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Dr Crokes 1-21

Templenoe 0-6

They haven’t gone away you know. A poor club championship where they finished bottom of their group had us believe that Dr Crokes were on the wane, a spent force whose better days at the top table of championship football were behind them. A squad whose older players were weighed down with silverware and the desire to bring more home was well gone. This was the theory. On the evidence of their 10-point victory against West Kerry, and this 18-point win over Templenoe, the reality is far different.

The win against Templenoe might have been routine, but it was clinical in its efficiency. This was like the Dr Crokes of old, players making angled runs and opening up gaps in a Templenoe defence that were threading water from the early stages. It didn’t help of course that the losers were without the travelling Killian Spillane and Patrick Clifford, and when they lost their captain Teddy Doyle and centre half forward Stephen O’Sullivan to injury early doors their task became near impossible.

By the first half water break Dr Crokes were 0-8 to 0-2 ahead. Gavin White was at his imperious best and like a gazelle he bestrode the Fitzgerald Stadium pitch with speed, strength and great control. The Crokes dominance was helped by a masterful display of kicking off the tee from Shane Murphy as the former Kerry goalkeeper found his man every time, with David Shaw in particular, and White, benefiting from his expert delivery.

White started the ball rolling in the very first minute and set the tone with a lung busting 50 metre run that finished with a lovely point. Micheal Burns was also leading very well on the forty and helped himself to three points whilst Tony Brosnan and Kieran O’Leary were very prominent in attack.

By the 22nd minute Dr Crokes led by 0-10 to 0-3 but Templenoe got on a bit of a purple patch and points from Tadgh Morley and Colin Crowley brought it back to a five-point game in the 32nd minute. Dr Crokes had seemingly taken their foot off the pedal (they hadn’t scored in 10 minutes), but two minutes later came the most significant action of the game.

Shane Murphy’s kick out found David Shaw who was fouled under the terrace side and his brilliant delivery saw Mark O’Shea use his basketball skills and expertly palm the ball down to Tony Brosnan who was fouled when shooting. Brosnan dusted himself down and put the penalty away with ease past Mark Looney in the Templenoe goal to see Dr Crokes take a 1-10 to 0-5 lead in at the half time break.

Both sides shared a few dirty wides early in the second half but normality was restored when Brian Looney got the Crokes off the mark with a score in the 37th minute. In fact, the second half belonged to Looney as following a quiet opening to the game he shot five lovely scores in the second period as he popped up in all corners of the pitch in a very effective performance.

By the second half water break Dr Crokes had pushed 1-13 to 0-6 ahead with the Templenoe score coming in the 43rd minute from a Brian Crowley free kick – their only score of the half. It could have been worse only for Mark Looney making a brilliant point blank save in the 45th minute after a quick fire transfer between Johnny Buckley, Burns and O’Leary left Burns with a one on one opportunity that the Templenoe custodian did really well to keep out.

The fourth quarter was a mere training spin for the victors despite the best efforts of Templenoe to forge some kind of foothold back in the game. The victors racked up another eight points with Kieran O’Leary’s audacious effort in the 56th minute the pick of the bunch.

Dr Crokes showed strength off the bench and substitutes Jordan Kiely and Tom Doyle also got in on the scoring act whilst Mark Looney was forced into his second good save in the 60th minute from another substitute, Mikey Casey.

The final whistle sounded soon afterwards and Dr Crokes are through to the business end of the championship, although it remains to be seen if their two handy enough wins militates against them in the semi final.

DR CROKES: Shane Murphy: John Payne,, Fionn Fitzgerald, David Naughton; Mark Cooper, Gavin White, Evan Looney; Mark O’Shea, Johnny Buckley; Gavin O’Shea, Micheal Burns (0-3), Brian Looney (0-5); Tony Brosnan 1-4 (1-0 pen, 1m, 2f), David Shaw (0-3f), Kieran O’Leary (0-2). Subs: Jordan Kiely 0-3 (2f) for G O’Shea (46 mins), Daithi Casey for J Buckley (46 mins), Michael Moloney for D Naughton (51 mins), Tom Doyle (0-1) for M Burns (51 mins), Mikey Casey for T Brosnan (54 mins).

TEMPLENOE: Mark Looney; Michael Hallissey, Kieran O’Neill; Josh Crowley Holland, John Rice, Mark Casey; Sean Sheehan, Tadgh Morley(0-1); Colin Crowley(0-1f), Stephen O’Sullivan (0-1f), John Spillane; Brian Crowley (0-3,2f), Adrian Spillane, Teddy Doyle. Subs: Kieran McCarthy for T Doyle (24 mins), Martin Reilly for S O’Sullivan (31 mins), Tom Spillane for M Hallissey (35 min), John Moriarty for J Spillane (50 mins), David Crowley for C Crowley (50 mins), Joseph Sheehan for M Casey (61 mins).

Referee: Padraig O’Sullivan (Firies).