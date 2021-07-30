Crokes’ big ambitions for small ball

Long time masters of the big ball code in the county, the Dr Crokes club face a new challenge this weekend when they step into the unknown world of senior championship hurling. Having won the county interemediate hurling championship in 2020 – the club’s first time to do so since 2001 – the famed Killarney football club decided to exercise their right to move up to the senior ranks. The Crokes might be the most successful and feared Kerry club playing football in black and amber colours, but on Sunday they will be certainly playing second best to the black and amber stripes of Abbeydorney when they make the county senior championship bow in Austin Stack Park. Dr Crokes manager John Lenihan has spent more years than he might care to remember at the coalface of hurling on Lewis Road, and the Newtownshandrum man might have stepped away last year, but the lure of having a crack at the Neilus Flynn trophy was enough to keep the Cork native in charge for 2021. Lenihan is in no doubt about the enormity of the task that Crokes face, but the Killarney club has never shirked a challenge in any regard, and taking on the north Kerry hurling bluebloods will be no different. “I think you have to be ambitious. You have to go (up) and have no regrets,” Lenihan told The Kerryman. “If we played intermediate this year there’s no guarantee we’d win it, number one, and some of the players said to me ‘we want to give (senior) a go’ and it’s nice to hear that. I said ‘that’s okay, are you prepared to put in extra commitment because that’s what’s required?’ and in fairness most of them have, you know. “It’s a big step up from intermediate to senior. We were ploughing along in these divisions and really you need a huge commitment to make that breakthrough, number one, and then to give it any sort of a go then, you need to really up the commitment. We’re happy in that we got a few nice additional players but we really don’t know how they will do yet because playing league games and championship is two different ball games like. We’re looking forward to the challenge whatever happens, we’re serious about it, we’ll give it a go, but I don’t know how we will get on. “Having played five games in the county league you don’t get a real feel for it because a lot of the teams have been missing players through injuries and with the guys on the various Kerry teams, so it’s hard to judge, but on that basis we are down the pecking line because we were competing alright but we thought we’d do better. A lot of (the other clubs) probably have better players to come back than we have so we make no bones about it, we’re going in here as major underdogs in any game we play.” Winning the intermediate championship in the first year of a pandemic was no mean feat, but as the Covid-19 situation has raged on through the winter and into 2021, Lenihan says it has been difficult to prepare properly for senior hurling. Not that he hasn’t been inventive in what they have done, including some group talks with some highly-regarded people. “We tried a few different things. We had Zoom calls with the players. We invited a few people to talk to them. We started with our own club men, Pat O’Shea and the Gooch Cooper because these are proven winners and achievers, and the hurlers had very little to do with that side of the game before,” Lenihan said. “Pat O’Shea was excellent and so was the Gooch, they went through their background and what it takes, and while it’s not hurling but if you’ve success in any area it’s useful. “Then we went on to [Limerick manager] John Kiely and we had [Limerick hurler] Gearoid Hegarty and [former National Director of Hurling] Paudie Butler, so we had five Zoom calls. They were inspiring really and we did learn a bit from them so we kind of concentrated on what we could do rather than we couldn’t do. “We did strength and conditioning over Zoom calls as well and the players were very committed, but it’s hard to keep up the commitment in that regard because you can’t be going to the field, meeting the lads, working with the ball, so it was very strange times for everyone. And I think the amount of injuries everyone has picked up since they went back, because they are trying to make up for lost ground and their bodies are not able for it, and we don’t know how teams will cope with it. I think there are more injuries this year than ever before.” Dr Crokes hurling has always leaned on players from outside the county working in Killarney and its surrounds, and Lenihan is pleased to have added a few strong hurlers to the squad this year. Declan Hickey from Tipperary and David Carroll from Kilkenny are new additions, and will fall in alongside the manager’s two sons, Michael and Jack, as well as team captain Mike Milner (pictured) and young Tom Doyle, a Kerry U-20 footballer this year. “They are all fine players but we have more,” Lenihan said. “Our goalkeeper, in my opinion, is the best goalkeeper in Kerry. Conor Bohane – last year was his first year with us. He’s from Laois, and has worked in Waterford and played with De La Salle. Some of the saves I saw this year he’s as good as any keeper I’ve seen and I rang (Kerrry manager) Fintan O’Connor a few weeks ago and I told him that as well. “Our centre back Colm O’Keeffe is from Galway. He’s a guard in Tralee and played football with Legion. Mark Heffernan, another Legion footballer, is from Ballyclough in Cork. “We have a few young lads from our own club, who have played a bit of football and found it hard to play hurling and football and some of them are concentrating on hurling this year.” It’s a point that gets the mild-mannered Lenihan slightly exercised: the lack of accommodation for the dual player in the county as he sees it. “I would make the point that it is very difficult for dual players, this year more than ever, because there is no allowance whatsoever in county Kerry with regard to playing hurling and football,” Lenihan said. “If you’re playing football with Dr Crokes you’re expected to train twice a week with them and then play a league game on Saturday or Sunday, and if you’re playing hurling with Crokes you’re expected to train two nights during the week and then play a league game as well on the weekend. There is no leeway given to (the dual player). “Everyone knows the day of the dual player is gone at inter-county level, but it’s gone to the stage now where it’s very difficult to play hurling and football with your club, and I think that’s very disappointing. I think that every player should be offered assurances to be able to play both. And this needs to be debated at a higher level than me just talking about it. “But I think we are always just giving into football, that football is more important than hurling, and it’s not. People will say that hurling is a great game but they’re not doing anything about it. They’re just letting it there and this needs to be debated, because there are committed players in both codes and they should be allowed to play both at club level.” Whatever about solving the dual-player issue, Lenihan’s immediate focus is this weekend and Crokes’ baptism of fire against Abbeydorney. “It’s a tough job because the hurlers this side of the county, we have to do a lot of the work ourselves. In fairness to Eddie Murphy, who is now the coach at Abbeydorney, he told us that if we want to get respect we have to win something first, so maybe we are getting a little bit more respect now. “There is no easy game for us, we know that. Every game is going to be a struggle. We’ll give it our all but those teams will not be wanting to get beaten by Dr Crokes. It’s all right for north Kerry clubs to be beaten by north Kerry clubs but we know they won’t like being taken on by Dr Crokes, they don’t want to be the first club to be knocked out of the championship by Dr Crokes so we know what we’re facing. “We’re not going up for the wrong reasons, we’re not going up just to be a senior club and just for the status of being a senior club. We’re going up to give it a go and to test ourselves to see what it’s like. It’s a challenge and we know that and I think the players are not overawed about it at all, they know what’s involved, and they are willing to give it a go. “But talk is talk, it’s when the ball is thrown in how will they react and are they a better team than last year. I think they are. Have we a better panel? I think we have. All those things are positive but at the end of the day you just don’t know because there is an uncertainty (for us) of how good are these other teams when they have their full complement of players. We’re just cautious of that.