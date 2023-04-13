Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Croke Park familiarity breeds content for Kerry star Aishling O’Connell

Having played a number of finals already in her career in Croke Park, the Cordal woman is relishing the chance for another run-out at HQ

Aishling O'Connell giving her views to The Kerryman sports writer Dan Kearney after an early season training session at Brosna GAA Club on Wednesday night Photo by John Reidy Expand

Close

Aishling O'Connell giving her views to The Kerryman sports writer Dan Kearney after an early season training session at Brosna GAA Club on Wednesday night Photo by John Reidy

Aishling O'Connell giving her views to The Kerryman sports writer Dan Kearney after an early season training session at Brosna GAA Club on Wednesday night Photo by John Reidy

Aishling O'Connell giving her views to The Kerryman sports writer Dan Kearney after an early season training session at Brosna GAA Club on Wednesday night Photo by John Reidy

kerryman

Dan Kearney

It’s somewhat remarkable that a village the size of Cordal, three miles to the east of Castleisland and boasting one shop, one pub and a church will have two of its own lining out in the green and gold in a Division 1 national final next Saturday.

They take great pride in their community in Cordal and with O’Connell and Lynch following in the footsteps of two other former greats, Annette Walsh and Margaret O’Donoghue, the green and gold flags are certain to be hung high over the coming days.

Privacy