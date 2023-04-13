Croke Park familiarity breeds content for Kerry star Aishling O’Connell

It’s somewhat remarkable that a village the size of Cordal, three miles to the east of Castleisland and boasting one shop, one pub and a church will have two of its own lining out in the green and gold in a Division 1 national final next Saturday.

They take great pride in their community in Cordal and with O’Connell and Lynch following in the footsteps of two other former greats, Annette Walsh and Margaret O’Donoghue, the green and gold flags are certain to be hung high over the coming days.

They play for different clubs with corner-back Eilis Lynch firmly rooted in her local Castleisland Desmonds, whilst her neighbour Aishling O’Connell is domiciled in Cork with Éire Óg, but everything about these two girls epitomises the fundamental pride and love that the vast majority of Gaelic football players has in where they came from.

O’Connell is a Garda based in Bandon, but makes the trip back to Kerry two or three times a week to train with her native county.

Putting on the green and gold geansaí is everything that she’s ever dreamed about ever since she kicked around her father’s fields on the west side of the village and after some ropey enough seasons in the past where Kerry yo-yo’d between Divisions 1 and 2, her commitment is everything that you want in an inter-county player; tough, quick, well able to take a score, and a never-say-die attitude.

“I love playing for Kerry,” enthuses O’Connell.

“I remember getting the phone call to come in for a trial in 2015 and I was delighted and honoured. Back then I was trying to make a panel, you weren’t trying to make starting fifteen. The match day panel was your goal.

“This is my ninth season on the panel. I’ve played football in Cork with Éire Óg since 2017/18. I was minor, just eighteen when I was brought in. I think that there was a load brought in by Alan O’Neill actually, but myself and Eilis were the only two that stuck at it between travelling and stuff. It took us a few years to get minutes and to develop from minor.

“Playing club football in Cork shortens the journey back to Kerry a little bit. This is my first time playing in a Division 1 final. In my first or second year we lost to Mayo by a point in the semi-final. That was the closest that I got in my time in the nine years.

“I started off with Cordal and then went into Scartaglen as Cordal had no ladies team. I played a year with Castleisland Desmonds when we didn’t have an Under 14 team in Scart so you know when I put on a Kerry jersey I feel that I am also representing the parish of Castleisland.

"Even for the Meath game out in Brosna there were signs around the town for the game. They’ve really gotten behind us in Castleisland.

“You’re representing them and the youth – a full bus travelled up to the All-Ireland last year from Cordal which was brilliant. You’d see parents bringing sons and daughters to games as well and that means a lot as well. If they know the players that’s how you develop the game.”

Remarkably Saturday’s final will be O’Connell’s fourth time in the space of two years to line out with Amhrán Na bhFiainn ringing in her ears ahead of a major national showpiece; Kerry lost the Division 2 final in 2021, but claimed that title in 2022.

They then went on to lose last year’s All Ireland final to Meath and now they will stand on the red carpet once more before they take on Galway in the National League Division 1 decider.

Read More

“Playing a final in Croke Park just kinds of feels normal now,” said O’Connell with a laugh.

“The first time that we played in Croke Park was such an occasion and I think that got to us against Meath in 2021. Now it’s kind of normal going to Croke Park to play a big game and I don’t think that it will phase anyone.

“Having said that, a few girls haven’t played there. Hannah O’Donoghue hasn’t played there since that Division 2 final against Meath and Amy Harrington has never played there so it’s just great for those girls, but it just feels a lot more normal and our goals are a lot more achievable.

"I don’t know, I think it’s just the belief that’s in the camp. I suppose it was like this when I started out, but then we had a few tough years and belief just started drifting to the sideline and we were just showing up like. We’ve set our goals high again this year.”

There is no doubt that Kerry’s fitness and physical strength has had a huge part to play in their successful league campaign thus far and O’Connell, herself in the shape of her life, agrees that it has been hugely important to Kerry’s progression.

“Strength and Conditioning wasn’t as big as it is now when I first started and the girls that have come in; Amy Harrington is in her first year, but she’s much stronger than I was when I came in and as a minor she has slotted in seamlessly.

“As well as that the management’s positivity is so important. You feed off that and you know you can judge a manager and their outlook on things. I think they’ve been exceptional, and they’ve allowed everyone to go out and play football.

"There’s nothing crazy, there’s no major tactics that we’re doing, they’ve asked us to do the simple things right and once you’ve put in the effort that’s all that matters.”

Seven of the Kerry players, namely O’Connell, Ciara Butler, Anna Galvin, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Cáit Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin and Niamh Carmody along with managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long, have only made it back from an All Star trip to Austin Texas on Wednesday. O’Connell said that the group were happy to see them do.

“Everyone is happy for us to go,” stressed the 2022 All Star.

“We’ve had a team meeting and it was discussed as to whether the management would even go, so everyone in the dressing room were happy for us to go. We’ve been missing ten or fifteen players at trainings with the college matches so it’s no different now. The girls are well able to drive things on and it will all be fine.”

Kerry had a dress rehearsal against Galway in their final game of the league campaign on the last Saturday of March and after an early struggle the Kingdom came out on top on a 3-11 to 0-17 scoreline.

While both sides undoubtedly held themselves back tactically, it was one of those games where the result wasn’t really that big a deal.

“It was a weird one to play them in,” said O’Connell.

"But in fairness they held nothing back either and put out a strong team as much as we did so I suppose they’ll be looking for a bit of revenge anyway.

“We just wanted a performance; I don’t think that the result on the day mattered, but it was great that we did perform. Galway set up for a lot of the game straight up 15 v 15 and they haven’t been doing that all year so I don’t know if they are going to revert to the defensive side now for the final. It’s something that we’ll have to adapt to.

“They saw how we adapted for kick-outs so we have to adapt to that as well for the final but look we were able to give girls game time and rest. Lorraine [Scanlon] came off with illness, Louise [Ní Mhuircheartaigh] came off at half time, Kayleigh [Cronin] came off at half time, and in fairness the players that came on did exceptional, so the lads are going to have a tough decision to make when picking the team.”

So how much would a Division 1 title mean to this Kerry team?

“It would be great to win it. It’s a final and we want to win obviously, but we need to put in a big performance. I was a huge boost for us last year when we won Division 2 and won that final.

"We felt a bit of pressure up to the last ten minutes, but we got there. This year has brought a lot of enjoyment and we’ll go out and try and give a big performance and hopefully get the win.”