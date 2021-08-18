Croke Park confirm times for All Ireland semi-final and final

Croke Park have confirmed the times and fixture details for the All Ireland semi-final and final

The All Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone will get underway at 3.30pm on Saturday, August 28. The game will be carried live on RTÉ and Sky Sports. Meath official David Coldrick is set to take charge of the fixture.

The All Ireland final, meanwhile, between the winners of the Kerry and Tyrone semi-final and Mayo will get underway at 5pm on Saturday, September 11. Again the game will be carried on both RTÉ and Sky Sports. The referee for that game will be confirmed at a later date.