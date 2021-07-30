County SHC Preview: Club by Club

Titles: 4 (last title 1974)

2020 championship: Defeated semi-finalists, losing out to Kilmoyley 1-12 to 1-20

Manager: Tony Maunsell with Eddie Murphy (coach)

Captain: Kieran Dineen

County Men: Brendan O’Leary, James O’Connor & Niall O’Mahony

Prospects: There’s definitely been a sense over the last couple of years that Abbeydorney are a club pointed in the right direction. Their win over Lixnaw in last year’s quarter-finals saw them into the semi-finals and, while they stumbled against the eventual champions, it was a nice staging post for the club with hopes of brighter days to come. Those days may yet arrive this year, however, it seems very unlikely they’ll be able to go all the way with the twin injuries they’ve suffered to the O’Leary brothers, Michael and Brendan. Michael’s injury the club have known about for a while, but Brendan’s more recent set-back is a real blow. The club aren’t planning on having him available at any stage this year. Still there’s a nice squad of players there, with a nice blend of young players coming through the ranks. Even without the O’Learys they’ll be expecting to come out of their group with Crotta O’Neills and Dr Crokes.

Ballyduff

Titles: 25 (last title 2017)

2020 championship: Defeated semi-finalists, losing out to Causeway 0-11 to 1-19

Manager: Garry O’Brien with John Hennessy

Captain: To be decided

County Men: Mikey Boyle, Pádraig Boyle & Eoin Ross

Prospects: The group Ballyduff find themselves in – Group 1 with Causeway and St Brendans – is a wee bit of a group of death type scenario, on paper at least. These are all clubs who have won titles in the last ten years. Ballyduff for their part, however, look to be in a bit of a transition stage with young team coming through the ranks, led by a young manager in Garry O’Brien. Their semi-final defeat to Causeway last year by double scores showed how far this new look Ballyduff have to go, but with another year under their belts these younger players would have been expecting to challenge more forcefully this year. After all it’s the Ballyduff way. A couple of recent injuries, though, have put a real dent in their hopes for the season. They lost captain Paud Costelloe for the the season to a knee injury, while one of their more exciting prospects, Dylan Moriarty, went off injured playing for the Kerry Under 20s recently. To get out of the group would be a real achievement.

Ballyheigue

Titles: 5 (2000)

2020 championship: Defeated quarter-finalists losing out to Ballyduff 0-15 to 1-20

Manager: Mick Mangan

Captain: Jason Casey

County Men: Michael Leane, Nathan Guerin & Colin Walsh

Prospects: Ballyheigue are a real up-and-coming force in this championship and sooner rather than later they’re going to make a significant breakthrough. Will it be this year? Hard to say, it’s a tricky enough group they find themselves in with Lixnaw and Kilmoyley. Even if they don’t make it out of the group – and there’s a real chance they could take one of the top spots – the fact they’re guaranteed two games in this year’s championship is a real plus for a developing side. Last year’s one and done format didn’t at all suit the tangerine and black. They still have some experienced heads to guide the younger players – Jason Casey, Philip Lucid, Diarmuid Walsh – but it’s the next generation led by Kerry star Michael Leane who’ll drive this thing on you feel. Guys like Colin Walsh and Nathan Guerin could be real stars of this year’s championship and for years to come. Add to that guys from last year’s minors and they’ll decent.

Causeway

Titles: 8 (last title 2019)

2020 championship: Runners-up, losing out to Kilmoyley in the final 1-14 to 2-12

Manager: Stephen Goggin

Captain: Colum Harty

County Men: Evan Murphy, Bryan Murphy, Jason Diggins and Seán Sheehan

Prospects: A lot of people have these guys pencilled in as one of the favourites for the championship and we can easily see why – they have one of the most formidable panels of players in the championship. They do, however, have to contend with the season-ending injury Brandon Barrett picked up with the senior hurlers – when Causeway were at their best in the last couple of years, Barrett was at his best. Against that they will be able to call upon Bryan Murphy who looks well recovered from his recent injury troubles. Still there are a number of players currently on the injury list – Paul McGrath, Keith Carmody, Tommy Barrett, and Joseph Diggins – that will hopefully clear up before their first game against Ballyduff in a couple of weeks time. They do seem to be going well at the moment with guys like Gavin Dooley and Dan Goggin in fine form. They’re in the toughest group, but should have enough to emerge.

Crotta O’Neills

Titles: 9 (last title 1968)

2020 championship: Defeated quarter-finalists, losing out to Causeway 0-13 to 0-14

Manager: Paul O’Donoghue

Captain: Shane Nolan

County Men: Shane Nolan, Barry Mahony, Tomás O’Connor, Jordan Conway & Donal Hunt

Prospects: Crotta, one suspects, won’t be too far away at all this year. The players from their great underage success are beginning to mature and, while they were disappointed not to make last year’s semi-finals, the fact they ran then champions Causeway so close will give them plenty of encouragement. Remember too they didn’t have Barry Mahony available to them due to injury last year. His return to the fold is a big boost, but what the Lord giveth he also has the power to take away and the loss of star forward Jordan Conway for the campaign is a big, big blow. Still it’s a group – along with Dr Crokes and Abbeydorney – the club should be capable of getting out of. While nobody thinks Crokes will be whipping boys, it would still be a surprise if they managed to take out one of the more established clubs at the first time of asking. The fact they’re not out the first weekend might suit Crotta too.

Dr Crokes

Titles: 0

2020 championship: County Intermediate champions, promoted to senior status

Manager: John Lenihan

Captain: Mike Milner

County Men: No county senior hurlers

Prospects: However they fare – and it may well be a difficult enough baptism of fire for the Lewis Road outfit – Dr Crokes’ participation in senior hurling in the county has to be warmly welcomed by all who care about the small ball game. A broadening of the playing base has been badly wanted, and who better than the Crokes to take on a big task and attack it head on? And Crokes being Crokes they won’t want to be there to simply make up the numbers. They probably won’t expect to emerge from their group – they will hope to, for sure – but they will expect to be competitive as they have been in the league. They have some really nice hurlers too. Michael Lenihan, who was on last year’s Kerry senior panel, his brother Jack, who was man of the match in last year’s Intermediate final, guys like Tom Doyle (most recently seen with the Kerry Under-20 footballers) and Ciaran O’Connor. The club have also recruited well from the usual sources of workers coming into the town.

Kilmoyley

Titles: 25 (last title 2020)

2020 championship: Champions, seeing off Causeway in the final 2-12 to 1-14

Manager: Maurice Murnane with John Meyler (coach)

Captain: Florence McCarthy

County Men: John Brendan O’Halloran, Daniel Collins, Paudie O’Connor, Maurice O’Connor, Florence McCarthy & Colman Savage

Prospects: They are the reigning champions and are the biggest supplier of talent to the senior inter-county set-up so it would be something of a surprise if Kilmoyley weren’t in the shake-up for honours again this season. Added to that they’ve got a stable squad of players – Ronan Walsh stepping up from the underage ranks is about the only change they have to report – and a stable management team with Maurice Murnane and John Meyler. It’s a tricky enough group they find themselves in – with Lixnaw and Ballyheigue – but it’s difficult to imagine they won’t navigate their way out of that and after that they’re the sort of side that just knows how to win. They work savagely hard and with Meyler on board they’ll have whatever opponents they’re playing on any given day well sussed out. They’ll either win the title or the side who beats them will do so.

Lixnaw

Titles: 9 (last title 2018)

2020 championship: Defeated quarter-finalists, losing out to Abbeydorney 0-19 to 1-18

Manager: Conor Gleeson

Captain: TBC

County Men: Martin Stackpoole, Conor O’Keeffe & Shane Conway

Prospects: Things are looking up for Lixnaw. Having recently parted company with manager Seánie McGrath, they’ve appointed Conor Gleeson as his replacement. Meanwhile both John Buckley and Martin Stackpoole are edging closer to a return to full fitness. Add to that the return of Conor O’Keeffe – who missed last year through injury – and the 2018 champions will be quietly thinking that they can challenge and won’t at all mind being considered amongst the underdogs. Club stalwart John Griffin has transferred to Cork and Pat Corridan has retired, which are blows, but the club do have a very healthy number of younger players coming of age and joining the squad (guys like Evan McCarthy and Aidan O’Brien). They do find themselves in a tight enough looking group with champions Kilmoyley and Ballyheigue. Even with Ballyheigue rising it would be a bit of a surprise if Lixnaw couldn’t get out of the group.

St Brendans

Titles: 7 (2013)

2020 championship: Defeated quarter-finalists, losing out to Kilmoyley 0-12 to 0-15

Manager: Tomás Moloney

Captain: Stephen Leen

County Men: Eric Leen, Fionán Mackessy, Cian Hussey & Darren Delaney

Prospects: St Brendans shouldn’t be that far off of any other team in this year’s championship. They gave last year’s champions plenty of it in the quarter-finals last August and have a nice batch of players in the inter-county set-up as you can see above. They should be a very solid side and have a relatively settled squad too. They will, of course, miss the presence of John Egan who’s retired. A more stalwart player a club couldn’t wish to have and a great influence too on a dressing room. The club have been boosted by the addition of a couple of new players in Billy Daly and Seánie Brosnan, two quality young hurlers up from the underage ranks. Still the big issue as we see it is that they’re in what can only be described as a group of death along with Ballyduff and Causeway. It wouldn’t at all surprise us if any of those three emerged from the group or if they didn’t, it’s that tight. Will want to start well at least against Causeway this weekend.