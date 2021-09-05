County SHC: Mackessy masterclass sees St Brendans overcome seven-point deficit

St Brendans, inspired by a Fionán Mackessy masterclass, fashioned a remarkable recovery drive to come from seven points down in the first half to seal their place in the Garvey’s County Senior Hurling Championship Final with Kilmoyley later this month.

2019 champions Causeway had got off to the best possible start in this semi-final with a pair of goals inside the opening sixty seconds of the game. The first goal coming courtesy of Billy Lyons and the second via from Gavin Dooley – a late addition to the side having been considered an injury doubt up to throw-in.

Causeway were soon seven points clear – 2-1 to 0-0 – thanks to a Dan Goggin point and looked well in control of matters in Austin Stack Park. St Brendans, however, refused to be cowed by the challenge facing them and soon thundered into the game with four points on the spin. Indeed, by the first water break the Ardfert men were back in the hunt just about at five points down, 2-3 to 0-4.

The Saints kept that momentum with them into the second quarter and were back level 25 minutes in. A red card for Causeway’s Jason Leahy seemed to have turned the game St Brendans way, but instead the maroon and white rallied to half-time with four points in succession for a 2-8 to 0-10 lead.

With St Brendans looking somewhat wasteful in the third quarter the status quo remained largely in tact, despite Causeway being down a man.

Causeway, following a point by Billy Lyons, were still three points in front at the second water break, 2-12 to 0-15, and it wasn’t really until a goal by man-of-the-match Mackessy, taking an assist from the ever-green John Egan, fifty minutes in that it looked like the momentum had really switched with Brendans in front for the first time

Even then Causeway weren’t going away. It took until injury time for St Brendans to finally shake them off, with a pair of points by Eric Leen and Mackessy seeing them run out 1-19 to 2-13 winners.

The final is due to take place on Sunday, September 19.