County SHC: Lixnaw and St Brendans win through to semi-finals

Lixnaw and St Brendans won through to the semi-finals of this year’s Garvey’s County Senior Hurling Championship on Saturday following quarter-final victories over Abbeydorney and Crotta O’Neills respectively.

The early game between St Brendans and Crotta O’Neills turned into something of a thriller with a last gasp pointed free by Cian Hussey from about 65 metres out finally swinging the tie the Ardfert outfit’s direction. The Brendans had controlled the game on the scoreboard from early on having first taken the lead five minutes in thanks to a Fionán Mackessy score.

Dominating those early exchanges the Saints carried a three point lead at the first water break, 0-6 to 0-3 and, while Crotta began to come into their own more in the second quarter, the Saints still carried a two point lead at the half-time break, 0-10 to 0-8.

Still with the breeze to come for the second half Crotta would have been feeling in a pretty good place. A third quarter goal for Hussey, however, seemed to have swung the game decisively away from Crotta. Instead the O’Neills rallied strongly to the second water break to still be in with a shout, 1-13 to 0-13.

The O’Neills carried that fine form into the final quarter and took the lead into time added on. Brendans, however, steadied the ship and saw it out for a 1-16 to 0-18 victory

There was no such drama in the second game of the day with Lixnaw running out relatively comfortable winners over Abbeydorney. O’Dorney did seem to be competitive with their neighbours early on, it was three points a piece at the first water break, but in the second and third quarters they surrendered control of the game to the green and gold.

Lixnaw had fashioned a four-point half-time lead, 0-9 to 0-5, before a third quarter blitz saw them take near total control over matters. A goal by Jack Brosnan two minutes before the second water break saw them pull well clear, 1-15 to 0-7.

A pair of swapped goals – the impressive young Jack Sheehan nabbing Abbeydorney's with five minutes to go and Shane McElligott with Lixnaw’s – livened up the final quarter as Abbeydorney rallied, but Lixnaw cruised to an inevitable victory on a score line of 2-18 to 1-9.

The draw for the semi-finals takes place later this week.