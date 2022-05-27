County SHC: Ballyduff, Causeway and St Brendans drawn together in group of death

Who can catch Kilmoyley in 2022? The draw for the County Senior Hurling Championship was made on Thursday evening. Pictured are Flor McCarthy (right) and Dougie Fitzell after last year's final, captain and man-of-the-match respectively Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

At least one heavy hitter is set to be out of the County Senior Hurling Championship at the end of the group stage with big guns St Brendans (last year’s finalists), Ballyduff and Causeway (2019 county champions) all duking it out for one of the two places on offer from Group 1.

Ballyduff, who missed out on a play-off spot last year, will be extra motivated to avoid a similar fate in 2022.

The draw for the championship was made on Thursday evening with three groups of three decided upon for the round robin system, which introduced last year.

Two teams will emerge from each group, with two of the three group winners going straight into the semi-finals. That will be decided by a draw after the groups have concluded.

Meanwhile, the team which doesn’t get straight forward passage to the semi-finals will contest a quarter-final.

The remaining three quarter-finalists will be filled by the three teams which finished in second place in the groups.

Group 2 sees County Champions Kilmoyley, Abbeydorney and Dr Crokes in action, while Group 3 consists of Lixnaw, Crotta O’Neills and Ballyheigue.

The competition is due to get underway as soon as the Kerry hurlers have finished their campaign.

The exact date is as of yet unknown, dependant on whether or not the Kingdom see off Antrim in next week's Joe McDonagh Cup final in Croke Park.

In the event that Kerry win they will have to play a relegation / promotion play-off with Tipperary on June 18, meaning it could be as late as July before the championship gets underway.