County SHC: 2020 finalists and favourites kept apart in semi-final draw

If there’s to be a repeat of the 2020 County Senior Hurling Championship final pairing in 2021 it will have to come in the final after Thursday evening’s draw for the semi-finals of this year’s competition kept reigning county champions, Kilmoyley, and last year’s runners-up, Causeway apart.

At the end of an open draw in Austin Stack Park for the Garvey’s County Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals Kilmoyley – drawn first – will face Lixnaw, while Causeway will face off against St Brendans.

Both fixtures are repeats of ties seen in the group stage. Kilmoyley were big winners over Lixnaw in the last round of the group phase – running out 1-23 to 1-14 winners – while Causeway were also comfortable against St Brendans, 3-20 to 0-13 winners earlier this month.

It will take a big turnaround in fortunes for both sides to get the better of the two pre-championship favourites.

The semi-finals will be played on the weekend of September 4/5 at Austin Stack Park.