County SFL Round-up: Division 1 table tightens up as Rathmore drop their first points

Division 1

The top of the table in Division 1 tightened somewhat on the weekend as Rathmore dropped their first points of the campaign, at home to Dr Crokes.

This was despite the home side in Rathbeg plundering an early goal through Mark Ryan. The Crokes railed by two by half-time, 1-3 to 0-4, and went on to win the second half for a 0-12 to 1-7 victory.

The result moves Crokes to within one point of the summit, with Spa’s victory over Kenmare Shamrocks on Saturday afternoon ensuring they kept pace with Rathmore at the top of the table with a 2-12 to 1-7 success.

Austin Stacks and Dingle, meanwhile, played out something of a thrilling draw in Connolly Park. Dingle led by six at the break, 0-5 to 0-11, but the Rockies battled back in the second half with goals from Michael O’Gara and Gearóid for a 2-12 to 1-15 draw. Conor Geaney bagging the goal for the visitors.

Killarney Legion’s recent up tick in form, meanwhile, continued with a 4-12 to 1-11 victory over an An Ghaeltacht side who find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table and who must now be considered favourites for the drop.

There wasn’t much between the sides at the break, Legion leading 2-6 to 1-6, but a blitz of 2-5 in just seven minutes at the start of the second half was enough to secure the spoils – Legion’s goals courtesy of Jonathan Lyne, Sam Benson, Luke O’Donoghue and James O’Donghue.

Kerins O’Rahillys took what could be a valuable point off Gneeveguilla in Ballyrickard on Saturday evening. Pre-season the Tralee men might be been considered favourites for the game, and they did lead in the second half.

A late goal for Gneeveguilla nearly upset the odds, however. Still Strand Road battled back and by the end earned a share of the spoils to secure them in mid table.

Ballymacelligott continued their push up the table with a comprehensive victory over St Marys on home soil – 2-20 to 1-8.

Division 2

Castleisland Desmonds remain very much the top dogs in Division 2 and maintained their 100% record with a victory on home soil over an improving Laune Rangers outfit.

Indeed, the Rangers probably gave Desmonds their toughest test to date. Swapped goals from Jack O’Connor and PJ Curtin had Rangers one clear at the break, 1-5 to 1-4. Two second half goals from Curtin and Tomás Lynch sealed the deal in the end.

In a top of the table clash between Milltown / Castlemaine and Kilcummin in Kilcummin, it was the home which which triumphed to keep pace with the Desmonds.

It was a cracker of a contest two with the visitors shooting three first half goals – Cathal Moriarty with two and Éanna O’Connor one – and Kilcummin one through Noel Duggan.

A Paul O’Shea goal early in the second half set the tone for what was to follow with Kevin McCarthy impressing, Kilcummin ran out 3-15 to 3-9 winners.

Down the other end of the table John Mitchels continued their recent uptick to see off Annascaul 1-16 to 0-11 in Paddy Kennedy Park. Alan O’Donoghue the key man for the Tralee men, to leave their west Kerry rivals rooted to the bottom of the table and staring down the barrel of relegation.

A goal for Kieran Dennehy on twelve minutes set Beaufort on their way to a 1-12 to 0-8 success over Na Gaeil. The result sees the Mid Kerry leapfrog the Tralee outfit in the table and puts them in a position to challenge for a place in the final. Na Gaeil will need to get results fast to get their own campaign back on track.

Listowel Emmets, meanwhile, put up a big score, seventeen points, on the road to Glenbeigh/Glencar to take the spoils. Had you told the home team on the morning of the game that they’d shoot three goals against the North Kerry men they probably would have fancied their chances, but such was the Emmets prowess that not even that was enough.

In the final game in the division Listry and Templenoe played out a low-scoring draw, 1-6 each, in Listry. The result probably won’t do much to set either club on the path to promotion, but as a salve against relegation it should come in handy for both teams.

Division 3

A blistering finish from Glenflesk saw them fire over five unanswered points to record their fifth successive Division 3 victory, eventually overcoming the spirited Churchill challenge in a thrilling encounter (1-14 to 2-6).

Despite a Patrick Darcy goal, the league leaders trailed by a point at the interval (1-5 to 1-4), Darragh O’Sullivan raising the Churchill green flag from a spot-kick, and despite a second goal from the home team from Liam O’Donnell, Glenflesk would not be denied.

Firies are out on their own in second place on eight points following a very hard-fought victory over Dr Crokes B (2-12 to 3-7), with youngster Stephen Palmer once again in fine form, notching one of the goals for the winners, Jake Flynn getting the other.

The sides were level entering the last fifteen minutes, but an unanswered scoring burst of 1-4 paid rich dividends for the visitors. The Killarney side’s goals were registered by Paul Clarke (2) and Mike Milner.

Currow produced a sensational first half performance, notching a phenomenal five goals in the opening 30 minutes, giving them serious momentum to navigate their way through the second half to record a surprise victory over Ballydonoghue in Coolard (5-10 to 0-15).

Last year’s Kerry minor panellist Cathal Brosnan was the star of the show for Currow, notching two of the goals that absolutely stunned the hosts. Seamus Brosnan, Mike McCarthy and Luke Fitzgerald raised the other green flags on a memorable day for the winners.

Brosna produced a solid second half performance to edge out St Pat’s (0-11 to 0-7) to record their third victory of the league campaign. The sides were level at the half-time break (0-5 apiece) and the destination of the points was certainly up for grabs at that stage.

However, the North Kerry side had the better of the exchanges on the resumption, veteran Tom McGoldrick accounting for six points of their final tally, with Timmy Finnegan and Paul Walsh also doing well.

Elsewhere, an injury-time goal from Keith Brennan was the decisive score as Skellig Rangers recorded an important victory, travelling to Dromakee and beating hosts St Senan’s (1-9 to 0-8), even though the North Kerry side had edged ahead entering the last ten minutes.

Finally, in the South Kerry derby, Renard just about got the better of Dromid Pearses (1-13 to 2-7), Sean Teahan’s penalty goal proving crucial. Midfielder Jim Lynch and Niall O’Shea, from the spot, were the Dromid goal scorers.

Division 4

Tarbert recovered from a nightmare start to inflict Fossa’s first Division 4 defeat of the season with a storming away-from-home comeback to record a two-point victory over the league leaders on Saturday evening (0-14 to 1-9).

A Matt Rennie punched goal (he top scored for the hosts with 1-3) helped Fossa into an early six-point lead, but with Gerald O’Sullivan in excellent shooting form for the visitors, Tarbert recovered to lead by two (0-9 to 1-4 at the interval).

The exchanges were tit-for-tat in the second half, but with the Tarbert defence getting to grips with the O’Shea brothers, Emmett and Tadhg, and O’Sullivan continuing his tour de force display up front (he finished with 0-9), a late point from midfielder Mike Heaphy sealed the North Kerry side’s win.

As a result of Fossa’s surprise defeat, Knocknagoshel have gone joint top of the table on eight points after they recorded an impressive victory at home to Scartaglin (3-12 to 1-10). Edmund Walsh (penalty), Shane O’Connell and Denis Roche found the net for the winners, with Michael Walsh doing a fine marking job on Scart dangerman Eddie Horan.

Youngster Earnan Ferris was the star of the show for Ardfert, notching a goal in each half as the visitors came away from Castlegregory with a very impressive victory (2-15 to 0-16). After Ferris’ first goal, the winners led by the minimum at the break (1-6 to 0-8), Alan Fitzgerald in fine form for the hosts.

The protagonists were deadlocked entering the closing stages, but with Robert Monaghan, Nathan O’Driscoll, Daithi Griffin and Jordan Brick impressing, Ferris’ second green flag in the 58th minute proved to be the decisive score.

Cordal joined Ardfert on seven points on the table, despite being held to a home draw by Keel (1-9 to 0-12), who were picking up their first point of the season. A fortuitous goal by Jason Cronin appeared to have set Cordal up for victory, but with Tommy Buckley superb at full-forward, the visitors deserved a share of the spoils.

In the North Kerry derby, Beale needed a last-gasp point from Robert Stack to repel a late Duagh comeback, inspired by Nigel O’Connor’s penalty goal, to snatch a vital win in Ballybunion (1-10 to 1-9), full-forward Neilus Mulvihill raising the winners’ green flag in a dominant first half.

Finally, Cromane were in superb scoring form, proving to be far too good for Austin Stacks B, sauntering to a comprehensive win (5-12 to 2-8). Darren Houlihan (2), Donnchadh Walsh, Ethan Griffin and Danny Shea were the goal scorers.