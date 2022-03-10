County SFL Preview: Finuge could be the team to catch in Division 5

In the County Leagues, as in most things in life, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Reality has a way of making mugs of those of us who confidently predict who’ll go up and who’ll go down.

We can draw on what the clubs have told us – who’s in, who’s out, who’s managing the side – and on last year’s form in league and championship, but a round or two into the competition and those suppositions can look decidedly wonky.

Nevertheless, it’s the task we’ve set ourselves and even with all that preamble we do think this year’s Division 5 will be a tricky one to nail down. Just as the old Division 5 was hard to get out of this one won’t be easy either.

True enough with three teams being promoted it shouldn’t be quite as onerous – with just one team facing the drop – all the same to predict who those three teams will be at this stage won’t be easy.

There are a couple of a clubs, who if they were given a clean run at the thing we’d be fairly confident of, the thing is they’re not going to be given a clean run at it.

Take Ballyduff as an example. We all know how good these guys can be. They won a junior championship not so long ago. They were seconds away from downing the might of Castleisland Desmonds in last year’s North Kerry final.. and yet they’ll be heading into this campaign with one hand tied behind their backs.

As always hurling will take precedence by the mouth of the Cashen, with some of their very best players involved with the Kerry senior hurlers. Out of their forward line from the North Kerry campaign they’ll be without Mikey and Pádraig Boyle due to their involvement with the Kerry senior hurlers.

The Kerry hurlers’ campaign could go as long as until early June, with the County Senior Hurling Championship likely to get underway shortly after, again that will be the priority.

Finuge are also effected, albeit to a certain extent, and ought to be in a a stronger position in that regard. Indeed, the club should be in a position to push to promotion after their relegation last year with young guns Darragh Conway and Kelton Molloy stepping up and a top class management team taking over led by Éamonn Griffin, with Eamon Breen, Enda Galvin, Jimmy Deenihan and Mike McKenna joining him.

Another relegated side who’ll cautiously be eyeing a chance for promotion is Waterville. They've had a tough time of it in recent seasons, but they’ll be hoping that their relegation from four last year was rock bottom, affording them the chance to bounce back.

St Michaels / Foilmore are sure to be closely watched this year with the news that three of their very best players have departed – Cian and Éanna O’Connor (to Milltown) and Mark Griffin (to Cork’s Éire Óg).

At the same time they’ve some good talent coming through and given that they’ve got a B team in Division 6 they’re clearly not short of numbers… you might have thought promotion would be beyond them with those high-profile losses, but we somehow think they’ll be dark horses.

Kilgarvan are more than good enough to push on too and should get a bit stronger over the course of this campaign, their decision to drop down to Division 2 of the hurling league will help them.

At the other end of the table we really couldn’t confidently predict who’ll be relegated. We’d imagine Asdee, Moyvane, Sneem / Derrynane and maybe even Lios Póil might be involved, but it’s likely to be a close run thing.

Indeed, a lot could come down to the relative strengths of the B sides in the division in general and on particular weekends. Teams could get lucky or unlucky depending on when they meet the B sides.

It’s also worth considering that it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for either Glenflesk or Laune Rangers B to be relegated, with Division 6 nearly exclusively a reserves league (Tuosist are the only first team involved) and that could have an impact.

Promoted

Finuge

St Michaels / Foilmore

Kilgarvan

Relegated

Laune Rangers B

CLUB BY CLUB

Asdee

John Kennedy remains at the helm of Asdee for another season and in all likelihood it’s going to be another sort of a precarious year in Division 5 for the North Kerry outfit as numbers remain tight near the mouth of the mighty Shannon. They’ve started the year well in the North Kerry league and will be hoping to retain their Division 5 status again this year, having avoided the drop last year. The squad itself sees little or no turnover from last year – young gun Brendan Keane is in his second year – and under Kennedy’s leadership has shown an ability to punch above its weight on occasion.

Ballyduff

The defeated North Kerry finalists of last year are clearly a very good football side, when they can get everyone on the pitch together. The issue is as it has always been: hurling. Over the coming month some of the club’s best players will be involved with the Kerry hurlers – the Boyle brothers, Darragh Slattery – meaning John Paul Leahy’s men won’t be at full strength. If they were we’d expect them to be promoted, even as it is they’ll give it a rattle. Anthony O’Carroll and Johnny O’Regan are back from long-term injuries and they have some good young talent coming through, even if Kevin Goulding is with the Under 20s.

Ballylongford

A bit like with their near neighbours in Asdee, it’s a numbers game for Ballylongford and their management team of Moss O’Connor, Kevin Mangan, Mike Higgins and Séan Sheehy. The club report that they’ve got essentially the same panel of players as last year with no retirements, but equally there’s been on fresh blood added to the side. The club, which again finds itself in a play-off for their place in the Junior Championship, will be satisfied to hold station for another year in Division 5. With just one team going down they ought to be capable of that with Kieran O’Connor to inspire them.

Finuge

Nobody wants to be favourites, but Finuge are being looked at as possible if not likely contenders for promotion following their relegation from Division 4 last year. 2021 was a difficult year for the club, but with Kerry 2021 minor stars Darragh Conway and Kelton Molloy stepping up to the seniors this year there’s hope renewed. With that new talent, plus a new management set-up led by Éamonn Griffin, we suspect they won’t be at all far away. Like all dual clubs, however, hurling will have an impact, although maybe not as much as for Ballyduff. Still to lose Conor O’Keeffe and Shane Conway will undoubtedly sting.

Glenflesk B

We’re never quite sure what to expect from a B team, except to say that in Glenflesk’s case they do seem to be a club moving in the right direction knocking around the upper echelons of the intermediate championship and providing a lot of talent to the East Kerry senior side. They’ve also got a very healthy player base with as many as 48 senior players, necessitating a B side. This one will be led by John O’Donoghue and Shane Dennehy and they’ll probably be boosted by the addition of a number of Kerry minors from last year, players like Luke Crowley and Dylan Roche. Won’t be far away at all we’d guess.

Kilgarvan

Even though Kilgarvan are probably going through something of a golden era at the moment with a lot of very impressive young talent coming through, it’s still not easy for them, principally because they’re a dual-club. They’ve opted this year to drop down for Division 1 of the hurling league, to Division 2, because of the pressure on their players to play week in week out. That said if they can get their team out and keep it fit they won’t be at all far away from promotion here. John Mark Foley is back from injury, Dónal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan is there to be their talisman and Gearóid Fennessy is back soon from injury.

Laune Rangers B

Laune Rangers were satisfied to have survived in Division 5 for another season last year with their first team with a B team in the league – they saw off Kerins O’Rahillys B in a relegation play-off – and they’ll be equally satisfied to stay up again this year. That said manager Paudie O’Shea should have a bit of a stronger hand this year with players like Mikey O’Sullivan, Johnny Carey and Cormac Johnston back-boning the side alongside several members of last year’s County Minor League winning side. As ever with a B side a lot will come down to the scheduling of games and the availability of players.

Lios Póil

Having been relegated from Division 4 last year there’s probably a bit more optimism around the West Kerry outfit this year. Bosses Tom Baker and Conor Hanafin have been boosted the the addition to the panel of young Cormac Kennedy – a Kerry minor last year – and seem to have hit the ground running with some decent performances so far in the West Kerry League. They also took junior honours at the Páidí Ó Sé. Obviously a health warning needs attaching to those, but still it’s good for confidence. Declan O’Sullivan might finally have retired, but the sense is the club may have numbers now to cope.

Moyvane

Is a sleeping giant of North Kerry football awakening from its slumber? The folks in Con Brosnan Park will certainly hope so, especially with the news that manager Aidan Keane should be bolstered from last year by the addition of some very promising young talent from last year’s minors guys like Darragh Mulvihill, Jack O’Keeffe and Rian Quinn. In all the club have added six to seven new panellists from last year, including a returning Martin Stack. We should preach caution, however, not to expect too much, too soon from the younger players on the Moyvane squad, but it does feel like a step change nevertheless.

Sneem / Derrynane

Last season Sneem / Derrynane held their own in Division 5 and that will again be their ambition at the very least. With Spa man Andrew Fitzgerald taking the reins, along with Joe Murphy and Frank O’Sullivan, the mood music around the club is pretty good. They’ve been boosted by the addition of some promising minor talent, but possibly more importantly some experienced hands are back on the scene with Raymond White, Denis O’Sullivan, Mike O’Neill and Dion Burke all available for 2022. That’s a nice infusion of talent, will it be enough to help them push for promotion? Time will tell.

St Michaels/Foilmore

For a side that’s quite recently lost three very important players, the mood in Ballyfoilmore isn’t at all downbeat as one might expect. Instead there’s real hope that the club can continue its revival from last year and push on towards the upper end of this division. Milltown’s Linus Burke manages the side alongside DJ Moran and Pádraig King and, while they’ve lost the O’Connor brothers (Cian and Éanna) and Mark Griffin, they’ve been boosted by the return of Damien Kelly and big Matthew O’Sullivan. A push for promotion probably should be within their ambit, especially with three teams going up.

Waterville

Waterville will be hoping to bounce back after a couple of disappointing seasons. Having operated so recently much higher up the divisions, to be relegated to Division 4 for this year will have stung. Can they bounce back right away? It’s a big ask for manager Brian Moran and his players. Moran’s hand has been boosted by the addition of a handful of talented, if raw, minor players, but they’ve also lost some good experienced players like Alan O’Dwyer, Sam O’Dwyer, Greg Gibson and Jack Curran since last year. Nevertheless it wouldn’t take a huge amount of Waterville to get a run of form going and challenge.