County SFL Preview: Finuge could be the team to catch in Division 5

If Ballyduff were given a clear run at Division 5 they'd be in a powerful position to challenge for promotion. Hurling, however, might count against them. Pictured is Darren O'Connor in action against Castleisland Desmonds' Danny Hickey during last year's North Kerry Final Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Damian Stack

In the County Leagues, as in most things in life, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Reality has a way of making mugs of those of us who confidently predict who’ll go up and who’ll go down.

We can draw on what the clubs have told us – who’s in, who’s out, who’s managing the side – and on last year’s form in league and championship, but a round or two into the competition and those suppositions can look decidedly wonky.

