County SFL Division 6: Tuosist make it two wins from two to keep up with the B teams

In Division 6B there were wins for Firies B and Dr Crokes C, while the derby match between Gneeveguilla B and Rathmore B ended in a draw

DIVISION 6A

The only non ‘B’ team in Division 6, Tuosist made it two wins from two games with a 1-14 to 1-9 win over Kerins O’Rahillys ‘B’. Tadhg Sugrue was the star of the show, well assisted by Jamie and Kieran Harrington. The home side enjoyed a blistering start with four points on the trot, only for O’Rahillys to hit back rapidly with 1-1.

Tuosist re-asserted themselves, though, and a cracking goal from Seán O’Shea helped them i9nto a convincing 1-8 to 1-2 half-time lead. The visitors had the wind in the second half and pushed hard, but Tuosist defended stoutly and managed to pick off points at crucial times to seal the win with five points to spare.

Elsewhere, St. Michaels/Foilmore enjoyed a 0-16 to 2-5 over Legion but the home side were made to work hard for it. Stephen Flattery opened Legion’s account and Colm Ó Cuiv fisted a goal to make it 1-1 to 0-2. St. Michaels/Foilmore with three on the trop took the lead. Jack Enright (2) and Gavin Moriarty nudged the visitors ahead by 1-4 to 0-5 and they still led by two points, 1-5 to 0-6, at half-time.

The home side took advantage of the stiff breeze to take control and the kicked eight points on the trot for a convincing lead. An undeterred Legion rallied and a great goal by Matthew Horgan left just three points between them, but St. Michaels/Foilmore held their nerve to seal it with the last score of the day.

DIVISION 6B

Three goals was plenty good enough for Firies to see off Beaufort by 3-6 to 0-6. Beaufort started the quicker and went into a two-point lead but a free from Connell Murphy a minute later opened the scoring for the home side. Connell and Dylan Callaghan traded points with the impressive Darragh Dennehy for Beaufort leave the score 0-4 to 0-3.

The changing point came in the 23rd minute of the game when Dylan was fouled within the square and a penalty was awarded by the referee. Connell stepped up and coolly slotted it to the back of the net to take the lead for the first time.

Beaufort added a point in the 26th minute to leave the half time score Firies 1-3 Beaufort 0-5.

Firies took control from the fourth minute of the second half when Connell doubled his goal tally after some great teamwork and pressure to turn over the ball from the very hard working forward line.

Firies got a third goal in the 14th minute of the half from Dylan following some good combination team play again and an equally good finish by Dylan.

Beaufort kept attaching but couldn’t break down a solid back line anchored by Dan O’Shea and Peter Cosgrave who stood strong for Firies to hold out in the end for two wins out of two.

Meanwhile, Dr. Crokes had a 1-5 to 0-3 win over Na Gaeil in a low scoring game in which both teams were, understrength. Na Gaeil fielded two teams on the day and Dr. Crokes a phenomenal three. In the circumstances, then, getting full teams out of young and enthusiastic players is an achievement in itself. The game was understandably low-scoring, with Dr. Crokes leading by 0-3 to 0-1 at half-time.

Liam Kelliher was outstanding for them in midfield, while defenders like Mort O’Shea, Mark Egan, and Seán Fitzgerald managed to repel a lot of dangerous Na Gaeil attacks.

On the few occasions that they were broached, stand-in goalkeeper Conor Harrington played superbly. Dr. Crokes introduced Aodhán Burns at half-time and he seized his moment with a great goal that proved a bridge too far for Na Gaeil.

Elsewhere, it ended all square in the East Kerry derby as Gneeveguilla 1-10 and Rathmore 2-7 shared the points in the best game of the day. A derby match always has that little bit of extra excitement, and both sides definitely did themselves proud here. It was a very close game all through, with the sides deadlocked at half-time. Gneeveguilla were playing slightly better overall, with Cathal Collins excelling at full back and Mike Brosnan the pick of a stellar half back line.

Damien O’Sullivan had a powerful game in midfield, was David Gleeson was the pick of the attack. For Rathmore David Dineen and especially James Darmody making his return from injury were outstanding.

Gneeveguilla worked their way into a four-point lead late on but Rathmore lightning struck twice into the Gneeveguilla net leaving them two points behind. They kicked a deserved equaliser with virtually the last kick of the game.