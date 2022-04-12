County SFL Division 6: Milltown/Castlemaine and Tuosist move to top of the bottom division

Milltown/Castlemaine and Tuosist are the two remaining teams with a perfect winning record in Division 6A following round 3 wins over Fossa and Kenmare Shamrocks respectively.

The Mid Kerry’s victory was somewhat the more comfortable of the two, as they had 10 points to spare over Fossa B. Tuosist had it considerably tougher with just one point to spare over Kenmare B in a hard-fought game.

Goals from Jonathan O'Sullivan and Ciarán O'Connor gave Milltown/Castlemaine the upper hand with a 2-6 to 0-4 half-time lead. Fossa could consider themselves unlucky when an own goal slipped into the net and they did score a cracking goal themselves through Michael O'Keeffe. However, Milltown/Castlemaine finished strongly with points from Seán Hogan, Kieran O'Carroll, Jonathan O'Sullivan, and Linus Óg Burke to make it three wins from three after a 3-12 to 1-8 win.

Tuosist had to fight hard to come out of their game with a 0-9 to 1-5 win. Key to the victory was their defensive play in the first half, holding Kenmare to a 0-3 to 0-1 lead despite playing against a very strong wind. Things looked bleak early in the second half as Kenmare pushed the lead out to four points, but Tuosist settled and some great scores by the Harringtons, Jamie and Kieran, saw the tide begin the shift. They could still be grateful to goalkeeper Stephen O'Donoghue for some spectacular saves as they worked into a four-point lead. Kenmare never gave up and did manage to score a goal late on to leave just a point between the sides, but Tuosist held on to record a win that sees them join Milltown/Castlemaine on top with maximum points.

Elsewhere, Castleisland Desmonds were 3-14 to 0-8 winners over St. Michaels/Foilmore. Desmonds were coming in off the back of two losses but were able to put a strong team out and it soon began to have effect. Kieran Brennan and Fintan O'Sullivan dominated the midfield exchanges and that created a platform for Paul Nelligan and Seanie Prendiville in particular, with the pair amassing 2-5 between them. That said, St. Michaels/Foilmore put up a good battle and Desmonds could be thankful to goalkeeper Conor Wilkinson for a string of great saves and some very good defending by Colm Roche and Luke Curtin in particular for keeping them at bay.

In the other game, Killarney Legion had a two-point, 0-9 to 0-7, win over Kerins O'Rahillys. Legion's B team made up in some measure for the club's loss to O’Rahillys in the opening round of Division 1 with a good win in Dirreen after a hard-fought game. O’Rahillys had the opening two points but Luke O'Donoghue (2) and Stephen Flattery nudged Legion in front.

O’Rahillys levelled but Flattery split the posts again and Luke O'Donoghue's third point left it 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time. The Tralee side equalised again on the restart but O'Donoghue (2) and Sam Benson gave Legion a three-point lead. O’Rahilly's pulled back two points and forced a great save out of Legion keeper Liam O'Toole before Evan Smith from long range clinched the win with a great score.

**********

Gneeveguilla’s second string team were comfortable 1-14 to 2-2 winners over Na Gaeil in the only game played in Division 6B. The East Kerry side were always in control, despite two goals in the first half by Na Gaeil, and they had a 0-10 to 2-1 cushion at half-time. Graham Sheehy had both goals for the visitors. Evan Cronin and Pádraig O'Sullivan's accuracy was the big difference between the two teams.

Gneeveguilla pushed on even further in the second half, with two fine points by Mark Cronin and a well-taken goal by Damien O'Sullivan to effectively put the tie to bed and propel them to the top of the table, albeit with a game more played than most. Gneeveguilla face East Kerry rivals Dr. Crokes in the next round, while Na Gaeil will be hoping to kick-start their campaign with a much needed win away to Firies.