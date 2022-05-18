County SFL Division 5: St Michaels/Foilmore stay clear of chasing pack after 24-point win against Glenflesk

COUNTY SFL DIVISION 5

Goals from Bernard Kelly, Matthew O’Sullivan and Shane Driscoll helped secure a comfortable 24-point win for St Michaels Foilmore over Glenflesk, 3-19 to 0-4, a result that keeps the South Kerry club in top spot in Division 5 just after the midway stage of the campaign.

St Michaels/Foilmore had early points from O’Sullivan and Damien Kelly before Glenflesk got their first score after nine minutes.

Bernard Kelly (2), Alan Goggin and Declan Moran added further points for the home side in Foilmore before O’Sullivan’s goal late in the half made it 1-6 to 0-2 at the break.

Ciaran Clifford and Glenflesk’s Danny Lucey exchanged early points before the home side added five unanswered points from Damien Kelly (2), Bernard Kelly (2) and Matthew O’Sullivan (0-1) as the South Kerry side continued to dominate in the second half. O’Sullivan then struck for a goal to make it 2-12 to 0-3.

A Jonathan Bowler pointed free in the 48th minute was Glenflesk last score of the game and the home side wrapped up the easy win with scores from Matthew O Sullivan, Damien Kelly, Alan Goggin (0-3) and a goal and a point from Shane Driscoll.

Elsewhere, Sneem/Derrynane keep the pressure on the division leaders with a 1-11 to 0-10 win over Laune Rangers B in Killorglin.

Tim Murphy’s second half goal was the crucial score, after the teams had been level at 0-5 apiece at half time.

Sneem/Derrynane’s Morgan O’Donoghue and Callum Russell for Rangers swapped early points, and then Ronan Hussey and Cian O’Shea (free) traded scores before the end of the first quarter. It was tit for tat as Ian Galvin and Russell then exchanged points before Hussey and Ruairí Burns put the visitors two ahead.

Rangers then replied with scores from Marc Clifford and Patrick Daly to leave the sides deadlocked at the break.

At the three-quarter mark Laune Rangers had take a 0-9 to 0-6 lead, and then Ruairí Burns and Shane Doona swapped scores to keep three between them before Murphy struck for an equalising goal.

Boosted by the game’s only goal Sneem/Derrynane added four points – three from Ronan Hussey – to secure the win and make it four wins from six games.

Ballyduff scored 2-9 in the second half of their game against Lispole to record an eight-point win, which keeps them in second place in the division.

The first score of the game was a Lispole goal, but Ballyduff were back on terms, 1-1 each, by the ninth minute. By half time it was 1-7 apiece but the north Kerry side struck for two goals after the break to win by 3-16 to 2-11.

Waterville are the other team in joint-second position after they eked out a tight 1-12 to 0-12 win away to Ballylongford. Adam O’Dwyer’s goal in the 16th minute proved the difference between the teams after a hard fought contest.

Waterville were trailing 0-4 to 0-2 when O’Dwyer scored the game’s only goal, a score that helped the visitors to a 1-6 to 0-4 half time lead.

Eight minutes into the second half and Waterville had increased their lead to six points, 1-10 to 0-7, but by the 55th minute Ballylongford had fought back and cut the deficit to just two points, 1-11 to 0-12, but the south Kerry club held on for a very good win on the road, and a result that leaves Ballylongford bottom of the division with just one win from six games.

Elsewhere, Asdee were narrow 2-12 to 2-11 winners over Finuge in a north Kerry derby, while Moyvane and Kilgarvan played out a high scoring draw in the north Kerry club’s pitch, 3-10 to 1-16.