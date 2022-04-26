County SFL Division 5: St Michaels/Foilmore remain on course for promotion

St Michaels/Foilmore remain on course for promotion with a third win from four games, this time a 0-14 to 0-9 victory over Laune Rangers B on home soil in Folimore.

The home side had the strong wind in the first half and were able to build an 0-8 to 0-5 lead. Bernard Kelly, Mike O'Driscoll, and flying wing back Ciarán Clifford all kicked two points, while Alan Goggin and Damien Kelly also split the posts.

Crucially, they managed to get the opening four points of the second half through Damien Kelly (two), Bernard Kelly, and Alan Goggin.

That gave them an important cushion, and they needed it as a good Laune Rangers side lifted a gear to kick the next four scores.

With five minutes remaining, St. Michaels/Foilmore led by 0-12 to 0-9 and pushed on from there to the line.

Their fellow South Kerry side and title-challengers Sneem/Derrynane continued their fine start to the season with a 1-15 to 1-8 victory over Moyvane in Con Brosnan Park on Saturday afternoon.

It was a long and worthwhile journey for Sneem/Derrynane. They were first on the scoreboard with a Ronan Hussey free in the first minute.

Edward Moore equalised for Moyvane a minute later. Jack Riney put the visitors ahead again in the fifth minute and again Moyvane responded with a Martin Stack point.

Sneem / Derrynane then took a foothold of the game starting with an Ian Galvin point. Frees from Conor O'Brien and Ronan Hussey had them ahead by 0-5 to 0-2 on 17minutes.

Ciarán Sullivan and Ronan Hussey had long range points to edge them five points clear on 23 minutes. Two Martin Stack points for Moyvane closed the gap again.

Then the razor-sharp Ronan Hussey added three points before the break to leave it 0-10 to 0-4 at half-time.

Michael Fogarty had an early point for Moyvane. Morgan O'Donoghue then kicked a super point for Sneem / Derrynane in the 34th minute.

Eamon Flaherty and Martin Stack had points for Moyvane before Ian Galvin got in for a goal for the visitors in the 42nd minute to leave it 1-11 to 0-7.

A Ronan Hussey pointed free and 3 more pointed frees from Conor O'Brien had the score 1-14 to 0-7 on 53 minutes and the visitors were well on their way at this stage Rian Quinn with a point Michael Fogarty with goal in the 56th minute came too late for a Moyvane revival . Ronan Hussey with a pointed free closed the scoring.

Top of the table Finuge welcomed Waterville to O'Sullivan Park on a bright sunny day. Waterville won the toss and elected to play against a significant breeze and opened the liveliest.

Both sides traded points and in a big blow, Finuge lost full-back Jeremy McKenna to injury very early on. Waterville were dangerous up front and their play yielded a goal on 14 minutes from Barry O'Dwyer.

Two more points were quickly added, however Finuge struck back with a goal from a penalty. The initial kick by Johnny Buckley was saved but he sharply followed up and hit the net with the rebound.

A lot of direct, route one ball was being kicked into Pat Corridan and this was yielding scores from play and frees for Finuge.

The home team was also now on top in midfield but given the aid of the breeze you would expect should have been ahead at halftime. The teams went into the break level on the scoreline 1-5 each.

The first significant event of the second half was a black card for Waterville and Finuge took full advantage by hitting the next three points within the first 10 minutes.

It took Waterville some time to get going and were not helping themselves by picking up a second black card but they played their way back into it picking off points and were a point up with five minutes to go.

Once in front they maintained the momentum, but the game hung in the balance into injury time when Waterville first hit a point and then a goal the seal the victor by 2-10 to 1-8.

Both teams will rue missed chances but the visitors were certainly very happy facing into the long trip home.

This win gets Waterville away from the bottom end of the table. While Finuge remain top of the table on points, they will be regretting not taking something away from this game.

Next up for Finuge is an away trip to St Michaels-Foilmore while Waterville play Asdee at home.

Glenflesk and Ballyduff served up a cracking encounter in sunny Ballyduff. Michael Slattery was the main scorer for the home side, scoring a fine goal and several points, while Tmmy O'Connor and Kieran O'Carroll were also on target.

They trailed by a single point, 1-6 to 1-5, at half-time. The pace didn't let up in an equally exciting second half.

Both sides were under the impression that Ballyduff trailed by a point, 1-12 to 1-11, when Philip Lucid lined up and converted a free in the final minute for Ballyduff to take a share of the spoils, but both sides were somewhat surprised to find that Ballyduff were two points down on the official scorecard.

It will be for the County Board to decide whether an error occurred. In the meantime, Glenflesk will host Laune Rangers as joint top of the leader board.

In a tasty contest in O’Rahilly Park in Ballylongford, the visiting Lios Póil got a morale boosting victory. The West Kerry men started well with an Aodán Mac Gearailt point, but for the most part this was a well-balanced first half.

Indeed, Ballylongford will have been disappointed not to have carried a lead at half-time with a late goal by Cormac Ó Cinnéide and a point from Aaron Ó Muircheartaigh leaving it at 0-8 to 1-5 at the break.

The second half began with Bally’s Kieran O’Connor scoring two points from play, however, a swift response from the duo of Ó Mainín (with a goal) and Ó Cinnéide left Lios Póil 2-8 to 0-12 in front.

From there, they pushed on, and points from Colm Ó Muirthile and Maitiú Seán Ó Grifín, aswell as a further goal, left the final score as Ballylongford 1-12 Lispole 3-12.

It was a better result for Bally’s near neighbours Asdee as they took a very impressive seven-point victory over a fancied Kilgarvan outfit. It was Asdee’s first win of the campaign.

The home side started well with a Darragh Keane point from play. Asdee were on top in the first half, but a goal for Eoin Kennedy – taking a brilliant pass from Paul O’Carroll and delivering a trade mark finish – left it 1-10 to 0-4 at the break.

With their fate firmly in their own hands at this stage, Asdee didn’t blink in the second half even as Kilgarvan came on much stronger in the econd half, starting with two points from play.

A goal shortly thereafter from the boot of Gearóid Fennessy narrowed the margin, but Asdee weren’t rattled and held on for a well deserved 1-15 to 1-8 success.