County SFL Division 5: St Michaels/Foilmore remain on course for promotion

St Michaels / Foilmore remain on course for promotion following a win over Laune Rangers B Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile

St Michaels / Foilmore remain on course for promotion following a win over Laune Rangers B Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile

St Michaels / Foilmore remain on course for promotion following a win over Laune Rangers B Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile

St Michaels / Foilmore remain on course for promotion following a win over Laune Rangers B Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile

kerryman

Jimmy Darcy

St Michaels/Foilmore remain on course for promotion with a third win from four games, this time a 0-14 to 0-9 victory over Laune Rangers B on home soil in Folimore.

The home side had the strong wind in the first half and were able to build an 0-8 to 0-5 lead. Bernard Kelly, Mike O'Driscoll, and flying wing back Ciarán Clifford all kicked two points, while Alan Goggin and Damien Kelly also split the posts.

