Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

County SFL Division 5: St Michaels-Foilmore looking good for promotion after seventh win from eight games

St Michaels-Foilmore are all but certain of winning promotion to Division 4 Expand

Close

St Michaels-Foilmore are all but certain of winning promotion to Division 4

St Michaels-Foilmore are all but certain of winning promotion to Division 4

St Michaels-Foilmore are all but certain of winning promotion to Division 4

kerryman

Jimmy Darcy

St. Michaels/Foilmore still top the table even with a game in hand, and look like virtual certainties for promotion already. They were at their very best against as Damien Kelly opened the scoring for them. Ballylongford were already trailing by 0-5 to 0-1 when Bernard Kelly struck for St. Michaels/Foilmore’s first goal. Darran O’Sullivan added another within minutes and Bernard Kelly added a penalty.

Ballylongford rallied with 1-1 late in the first half to leave the home side in front by 3-7 to 1-2 at half-time. Darran O’Sullivan and Damien Kelly added further goals in the second half and late points from Stephen O’Connor and Shane O’Driscoll wrapped up a relatively comfortable victory.

Privacy