County SFL Division 5: St Michaels-Foilmore looking good for promotion after seventh win from eight games

St. Michaels/Foilmore still top the table even with a game in hand, and look like virtual certainties for promotion already. They were at their very best against as Damien Kelly opened the scoring for them. Ballylongford were already trailing by 0-5 to 0-1 when Bernard Kelly struck for St. Michaels/Foilmore’s first goal. Darran O’Sullivan added another within minutes and Bernard Kelly added a penalty.

Ballylongford rallied with 1-1 late in the first half to leave the home side in front by 3-7 to 1-2 at half-time. Darran O’Sullivan and Damien Kelly added further goals in the second half and late points from Stephen O’Connor and Shane O’Driscoll wrapped up a relatively comfortable victory.

The long road down to Waterville wasn’t too kind to Laune Rangers B string, not with the home side in this kind of form! Two goals from Barry O’Dwyer and another from Adam Dwyer plus a brace of points from Jamie O’Sullivan had Waterville leading comfortably by 3-6 to 1-4 at half-time. Rory O’Connor, who was outstanding all through at wing back for Laune rangers, scored a great goal for them, while senior debutant Oisin Flynn gave it everything at midfield.

Waterville’s hunger and focus was palpable, though, with Jamie O’Sullivan nailing a second half penalty and Niall Fitzgerald and Darragh O’Dwyer adding further goals for a winning scoreline of 6-12 to 1-11 at the finish. Best for the home side were Shane Draper at cornerback, Oran Clifford at centre back, Cormac O’Sullivan and Eoin Murphy in midfield, and Adam and Barry Dwyer up front.

Sneem/Derrynane against Lispole was a vital fixture for both teams as the promotion places were up for grabs but it was Sneem/Derrynane who came home with the vital points. Ian Galvin had an early goal for the visitors and this was followed by a Ronan Hussey point. Two Mark Mannion points was the reply from Lispole. Ruairi Burns then split the posts with a wonderful 45 to leave it 1-2 to 0-2 on 20mins. Ronan Hussey put a wonderful free over the black before Mark Mannion got a point back for Lispole. Two late Lispole goals from Paul Walsh and Mark Mannion turned the game on its head before half time to leave it 2-3 to 1-3 at the break.

Ruairi Burns had an early score for Sneem/Derrynane before points from Mark Mannion, Adrian Fitzgerald and Matthew Seán Griffin had the home team ahead 2-6 to 1-4. Ronan Hussey had a point and Dara Sullivan followed with a goal to narrow the gap to a single point in the 40th minute. Denis Sullivan goaled again for Sneem/Derrynane to put them in front again in the 25th minute.

Burns and Mannion swapped points from frees before Mannion again pointed for Lispole to leave it 3-6 to 2-8 with 10 minutes remaining. Tim Murphy and Sean Connor responded for Sneem/Derrynane with a point each .Try as they might to save the game a solitary point from Paul Walsh was not enough as Sneem/Derry ran out winners by 3-8 to 2-9

Moyvane moved into the upper half of the table with a strong display against Asdee. The first half was a tight affair, with scores very hard to come by, but goals from Donal Stack and Niall Mulvihill gave Moyvane a 2-2 to 0-5 lead. A strong start to the second half saw them start to pull clear, with young players like Oisín Kennelly, TJ Mulvihill, and Jack O’Keeffe really standing out. Late on in the game Micheál Fogarty chipped the keeper for a superb goal that emphatically sealed a 3-11 to 0-9 victory.

Glenflesk were celebrating the club’s Division Three title as they made their way down to Kilgarvan and kept up that winning momentum against a very weakened home side. With the likes of Donal O’Sullivan training with Kerry, John Mark Foley working, and Daniel Casey and Liam Twomey on the injured list after a gruelling Division Two Hurling campaign as well as players doing their Leaving Cert, the writing was on the wall early for this one.

Kilgarvan gave it everything, with Corey and Dion Murphy, Con Godfrey, and Ronan Foley all working the scoreboard, but a pacy Glenflesk outfit were pulling away from early on and had a 2-9 to 0-4 lead at half-time, with the second half realistically a foregone conclusion as they won by 4-16 to 0-7 in the finish.