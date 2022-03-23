Kerry

County SFL Division 5: Kilgarvan edge a cracker with St Michaels / Foilmore

Jimmy Darcy

The clash between Kilgarvan and St Michaels Foilmore was a cracker all through (5-12 to 2-16).

With big Matthew O'Sullivan always a threat, Michaels/Foilmore took an early lead with two goals. Kilgarvan soon settled, though, and with Donal Down O'Sullivan absolutely outstanding, they had pulled back to level with goals before half-time from Daniel Casey and O'Sullivan. 2-8 apiece at the break.

