County SFL Division 5: Kilgarvan edge a cracker with St Michaels / Foilmore

The clash between Kilgarvan and St Michaels Foilmore was a cracker all through (5-12 to 2-16).

With big Matthew O'Sullivan always a threat, Michaels/Foilmore took an early lead with two goals. Kilgarvan soon settled, though, and with Donal Down O'Sullivan absolutely outstanding, they had pulled back to level with goals before half-time from Daniel Casey and O'Sullivan. 2-8 apiece at the break.

Again Bally/Foilmore nudged in front; again Kilgaran came back, with Dónal Down finding the net again. Dónal Foley had gone off with an injury but returned to the fray and his magnificent through ball saw Ronan Foley blast home a crucial goal, with Dónal Down slotting a late penalty to take his personal tally to 3-11, 9f, and seal a cracking win.

Sneem/Derrynane played very well in the first half but an early injury to 2020 minor star Ruairí Burns saw him go off for treatment and diminished their attacking potency as they lost out on home soil to Finuge, 1-9 to 1-12.

Ian Galvin is still as sharp as he ever was, though, and struck for a cracking goal that left the sides deadlocked at 1-3 to 0-6 at half-time. Denis O'Sullivan and Morgan O'Donoghue were outstanding for Sneem/Derrynane in midfield while the O'Sullivan brothers Tadhg and Ciarán also shone.

The second half was a much tougher proposition, however, despite the return of Burns and an impressive showing by Ronan Hussey off the bench. Sneem/Derrynane were left to rue a penalty chance that wasn't converted, while Finuge did strike for a goal, and that was the difference between two good sides in the finish.

Asdee were down a few bodies against a youthful Glenflesk (going down to a 3-6 to 0-11 defeat), but put up a great battle and were a little unlucky not to take something from this one.

They dominated the first half, with John Doran and Jack Keane dominating midfield and Darragh Keane, Sean Keane, and Stephen Lynch doing well up front.

Glenflesk did serve notice of their sharpness with two goals against the run of play, but Asdee were full value for a 1-8 to 2-0 half-time lead. The second half was a tighter affair.

Though, with Glenflesk taking over and slowly whittling the lead down to four points it would have been worse but for the quality of defending by Eoin Tydings and Martin Collins.

Late on a long free by Glenflesk bounced loose in the square and was struck to the net. With their tails up, the home side equalised and got a winner in extra-time. Both sides will be pleased with their overall displays in a good game of football, even if Asdee will rue the result.

Ballyduff can be well pleased with a strong opening to their County League seeing off Moyvane 3-11 to 1-6, especially with players absent on inter-county hurling duty.

They were the better side all through, with Adam Segal superbly accurate from play and frees. Goalkeeper John Jnr. O'Connor played a big role in the victory, not only converting a first half penalty, but also kicking two long range points in the second half.

They never really looked like losing despite great efforts by Moyvane, and goals from Michael Slattery and Tommy O'Connor were enough to ensure that there was no drama at the finish.

Lios Póil had a very good win over Waterville 2-14 to 0-15. Colm Hurley put Lios Póil in front, but Waterville came back to lead 0-3 to 0-1. Cormac Ó Cinnéide and Marc Ó Mainnín with a brace each nudged Lispole in front.

Ó Mainnín helped them into a 0-7 to 0-4 lead and a final points of the first half by Ó Cinnéide and Gareth Ó Núnain gave them a deserved half-time lead of 0-9 to 0-5.

Waterville came flying out of the blocks in the second half with three points on-the-trot, but Cormac Ó Cinnéide got Lios Póil off the mark to leave it 0-10 to 0-8.

Pól Breathnach, Gareth Ó Núnain, Aaron Ó Muircheartaigh, and Marc Ó Mainnín steadied Lispole with some good scores before Pól Breathnach struck for a goal to make it 1-14 to 0-9.

Waterville creditably kept battling to bring it back to 1-14 to 0-13 but Cormac Ó Cinneide got a second goal that essentially made it a bridge too far for Waterville to close and they took a home victory.

Laune Rangers B saw off Ballylongford 0-10 to 0-6. Ciarán O'Connor had Ballylongford two points in front early on. The O'Shea brothers Gavin and Colm levelled matters, with Gavin (f) and Gabriel Griffin making it 0-4 to 0-2.

Laune Rangers were getting on top now and able to take their scores despite the swirling breeze, Mikey O'Donnell, Gavin O'Shea, and Colm O'Shea all bisected the posts to give the home side a deserved half-time lead of 0-7 to 0-2.

Ballylongford responded well on the restart with Ciarán O'Connor and Jeremiah Tydings hitting three points on the trot. A Colm O'Shea free restored the lead to three points but Ciarán O'Connor replied to make it 0-8 to 0-6.

Another O'Shea free gave Laune Rangers some badly wanted breathing space. Ballylongford pressed hard, but Laune Rangers defended well and a foul on Mikey O'Donnell saw Marc Clifford point the insurance score with a free to ensure a home win.