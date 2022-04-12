County SFL Division 5: Finuge win away to Kilgarvan to stay clear of chasing pack

Finuge remain out in front in Division 5 after three rounds, and they needed their five-point, 2-9 to 0-10, win away to Kilgarvan to stay ahead of the chasing pack. St. Michaels/Foilmore, Sneem/Derrynane and Ballyduff each had their second win of the campaign to all move on to four points, two behind Finuge, who will be fancied to beat a visiting Waterville team in the next round.

Kilgarvan were on two wins coming into this game against Finuge and have been playing very well, but the north Kerry side, with their dual players on board, have amassed the impressive total of 5-29 over three games now and are much the team to beat in the early rounds.

St. Michaels/Foilmore were 2-12 to 0-10 winners over Waterville in a south Kerry derby. St. Michaels/Foilmore opened with two points before Barry O'Dwyer pointed for Waterville. Two from Jamie O'Sullivan made it 0-3 apiece. Barry O'Dwyer, Adam O'Dwyer, and Jack Curran kept Waterville in front by a point but a St. Michaels/Foilmore penalty late in the first half gave the visitors a 1-5 to 0-6 half-time lead.

Jamie O'Sullivan slotted another free early in the second half but St. Michaels/Foilmore hit a purple patch with four points on the trot before Barry O'Dwyer split the posts. St. Michaels/Foilmore had the last point of the day, though, to close out a good win and move into joint second place in the table.

Sneem/Derrynane also scored 2-12 in their win over Ballylongford (with 1-6) even though Ballylongford were first on the scoreboard with an early point. A Ruairi Burns point and an Ian Galvin goal had the home team up and running, and then Ronan Hussey and Burns added to Sneem/Derrynane’s tally. Ballylongford had another point to make it 1-3 to 0-2 on 15 minutes. Ruairi Burns added three points and Conor O'Brien put Sneem/Derrynane further ahead before Bally pulled one back to leave it 1-7 to 0-3 on 25 minutes. A Ronan Hussey point was cancelled out by a Ballylongford point as the south Kerry side led 1-8 to 0-4 at the interval.

Ballylongford came quickly out of the traps and scored 1-2 without reply to close the gap to 1-8 to 1-6 y the 35th minute. As it turned out these were the final scores Ballylongford would get. Two massive pointed frees from Ruairi Burns were followed by an equally impressive one from Ronan Hussey. Conor O’Brien added another point and a well taken goal from Darragh O’Sullivan closed the scoring.

In the other game in this division Ballyduff were narrow 2-9 to 1-9 winners away to Laune Rangers B. Ballyduff opened with two Michael Slattery frees and a point from David Goulding. A Gavin O'Shea mark opened Laune Rangers' account but a Slattery goal left them trailing by 1-3 to 0-1. Mark Clifford and Cian O'Shea (Rangers) and Thomas O'Connor and Slattery (Ballyduff) exchanged points before Kevin O'Connor ('45’) and Kieran O'Carroll gave the visitors a 1-7 to 0-3 half-time lead.

Ballyduff were reduced to 14 men early in the second half but a point from Slattery and a great goal by O'Carroll stretched their lead. Laune Rangers rallied well to trim the gap through Clifford (3) and a pointed ‘45’ and a free from Gabriel Griffin. Slattery brought his tally to 1-5 in the 31st minute. Laune Rangers’ Mikey O'Donnell had a goal-bound effort parried in injury time, with Mark Clifford on hand to slot the rebound and make it a four-point game. Laune Rangers did have one last free but, with the goal well lined, Cian O'Shea took his point and time ran out on the chance of an equalising goal.