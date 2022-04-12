Kerry

County SFL Division 5: Finuge win away to Kilgarvan to stay clear of chasing pack

There were wins for Finuge, St Michaels-Foilmore, Sneem/Derrynane and Ballyduff in Division 5 of the County Senior Football League Expand

Jimmy Darcy

Finuge remain out in front in Division 5 after three rounds, and they needed their five-point, 2-9 to 0-10, win away to Kilgarvan to stay ahead of the chasing pack. St. Michaels/Foilmore, Sneem/Derrynane and Ballyduff each had their second win of the campaign to all move on to four points, two behind Finuge, who will be fancied to beat a visiting Waterville team in the next round.

Kilgarvan were on two wins coming into this game against Finuge and have been playing very well, but the north Kerry side, with their dual players on board, have amassed the impressive total of 5-29 over three games now and are much the team to beat in the early rounds. 

