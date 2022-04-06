County SFL Division 5: Finuge are only team with two wins from two games

Finuge are the only team in Division 5 of the county football league with two wins from two games after they had a 1-11 to 2-5 win over Lios Póil in Finuge at the weekend.

A point each in the early minutes were followed in the sixth minute with a good goal for Lispole by Pól Breathnach. However, Finuge responded immediately from the kickout with a well worked goal from the lively Jason Wallace. A barren spell followed from both teams before Darargh MacKessy kicked Finuge into the lead with a point. Lispole responded three minutes later with a point. The teams traded a point each before Lispole struck for a second goal in the 28th minute. The Finuge response was a pointed free by goalkeeper Kieran MacKessy. The half-time score was Finuge 1-4 Lispole 2-3.

The second half saw a determined Finuge team make a significant move kicking three points without response to edge them in front. Lispole stemmed the tide with a pointed free while Finuge responded with another two points through Darragh MacKessy and Evan McCarthy. Lispole would only score once more with a pointed free with 12 minutes left to play.

Finuge saw out the game with two more points to win on the scoreline Finuge 1-11 to Lispole’s 2-5 points. The MacKessy brothers had a big say in this game with goalkeeper Kieran pulling off a number of close range saves and scoring some important points from long range frees while Darragh at the other end was a target for Finuge’s attack.

Ballylongford overcame Glenflesk by 0-12 to 1-7 to get their first points of this year’s county league. Ciarán O’Connor opened Ballylongford’s account but Seán Doherty replied in style to level and he hen forced a great save from Shane O’Sullivan. Both sides exchanged a number of frees, Doherty and Seán O’Donoghue on target for Glenflesk, while Cian Crowley was narrowly wide of goal. The dangerous Seán Doherty added 1-1 to give Glenflesk a deserved 1-5 to 0-5 half-time lead.

Ballylongford had the wind in the second half and took full advantage. Sean Doherty and Michael Holly exchanged points but the loss of the influential Cian Crowley to injury was a bad blow for Glenflesk. Jeremiah Tyrdings and Michael Holly kicked four points in a row for Ballylongford. Eoin Moynihan and Holly exchanged points. Glenflesk were trailing by two and Seán Doherty trimmed that to the minimum, but Ballylongford were able to gather under their own crossbar and raid down for the insurance point and a great win. A superb game between two cracking teams.

Sneem/Derrynane held off Asdee for a 1-11 to 1-7 win in the sunshine. It was point for point in the first half, with both sides having players in top form. Ronan Hussey was at his absolute best for the home side, who also had star performers in Jim Clifford and Tadhg O’Sullivan, and they did enough damage to give Sneem/Derrynane a one point advantage.

The second half continued in the same vein, with perfect weather conditions enhancing some very entertaining football. Asdee, who were very well organised, scored a great goal from Paul O’Carroll that felt like a pivotal moment. The response was just as emphatic, with Ronan Hussey beautifully finishing a great team move to the Asdee net to give Sneem/Derrynane an advantage they never relinquished.

Another South Kerry club, St. Michaels/Foilmore, had a 3-11 to 1-7 win over Ballyduff, but talk about a game of two halves! Ballyduff led by a single point, 0-5 to 0-4, after a tight and tense first half. However, the floodgates opened in the second half for the home side. This was a big one for St. Michaels/Foilmore, having lost last week, and the big scoreline propels straight into second place behind unbeaten Finuge. They travel to Waterville next week, though, and no South Kerry team ever gave another anything easy. Despite the defeat, Ballyduff are still well in the early hunt and will travel play Laune Rangers.

Waterville were pushed hard by Kilgarvan becoming coming away from him with a 1-13 to 0-14 win. Waterville needed a strong start in this one and got it, thanks to two points from Barry Dwyer and a great goal by Jack Curran. Adam Dwyer added a free to make it 1-3 to 0-0 before Kilgarvan opened their account. Adam Dwyer added another free but Kilgarvan were building up steam now with two points on the trot before Barry Dwyer pointed again. A brace from Stephen O’Dwyer helped them into a 1-7 to 0-6 lead at half-time and it was already clear that they would need that cushion in a close contest.

Scores were at a premium in a tight second half but Stephen and Adam Dwyer and Jamie O’Sullivan nudged Waterville five points clear, 1-10 to 0-8. Kilgarvan brought it back to a goal but a Jamie O’Sullivan free helped settle any nerves. It was close all the way to the finish, but Waterville’s ability to get a vital score when most needed, including a great point by Oran Clifford, proved crucial in the end of a gripping contest.

Up north Moyvane were 1-14 to 2-8 winners over Laune Rangers B. After 10 minutes two frees from Martin Stack and a Shane Stack goal gave the home side a two-point lead over the visitors whose three points came from Gavin and Colm O’Shea. Gabriel Griffin slotted home a Laune Rangers’ penalty to give the visitors a lead. Martin Stacked scored for Moyvane, quickly followed by 2 points from Laune Rangers Gavin O’ Shea. A Martin Stack ‘45’ completed the first half on a score of Moyvane 1-4, Laune Rangers B 1-5.

The home side had the better start to the second half with seven unanswered points, three from Martin Stack, two from Shane Stack and one apiece from Edward Moore and Padraig Leahy. Laune Rangers 1st score of the half came in the 49th minute from Gabriel Griffin. A Shane Stack point put Moyvane six ahead but a converted penalty, again from Gabriel Griffin in the 55th minute left three between the sides entering the last five minutes of the game.

Laune Rangers’ Gavin O’Shea pointed, quickly followed by a point from Moyvane’s Eamonn O’Flaherty. Marc Clifford scored the visitors last point of the game but again Eamonn O’Flaherty scored for the home side.