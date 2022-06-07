County SFL Division 4: Keel's win in Ardfert shakes up the standings

Fossa have been the most consistent side in Division 4 since the start of the season, and despite a couple of blips in their recent home games, they produced their best performance of the campaign on Saturday night to see off visitors Beale (0-17 to 0-5).

After losing to Tarbert and drawing with Knocknagoshel, Fossa were determined to showcase their true ability in front of their home faithful, and even without the likes of Eoin Talbot, Cian O’Shea and Emmet O’Shea, they were dominant from start to finish.

Beale, well in the promotion mix themselves, just never got out of the starting blocks, and went in at the break five points in arrears (0-8 to 0-3). With Tadhg O’Shea producing a man-of-the-match display (0-11, including 0-8 from frees), Fossa were simply too good over the 60 minutes.

As well as the outstanding O’Shea, full-back Fintan Coffey, midfielders Paddy Sheehan and Darren Ryan, and half-forward Cian Doyle, had excellent outings and, now with a two-point lead at the top heading into their last three rounds, Fossa are looking good to go on and win the division.

Ardfert remain in second spot, despite being rocked by their first home defeat of the season on Sunday afternoon against an inspired Keel outfit (2-10 to 3-5), with the Mid Kerry men picking up form at just the right time in their determined efforts to stave off relegation.

The visitors led at half-time by two points (1-5 to 1-3), Earnan Ferris’ goal for Ardfert being answered by a green flag of his own from Keel’s James Foley, and even though the hosts would go on to find the net twice more in the second half, they just couldn’t shake off their opponents.

In the end, with Foley, Sean Corcoran and Thomas Ladden superb at the back, Keith Evans in fine form at midfield, and Shane Evans, scorer of the second goal, electric at corner-forward, Keel finished the stronger, notching the last two points of the game for a priceless victory.

In an exciting, hard-fought encounter at Shannon Park on Saturday evening, Tarbert edged out Cordal by three points (1-13 to 0-13), to keep themselves in the hunt in third spot in the table thanks, in the main, to the excellence of corner-forward Andrew Doherty.

The hosts got the perfect start with Cillian Langan plying Doherty for a well dispatched goal in the opening stages, but Tarbert’s shooting was very erratic for the remainder of the first half, and the sides were level at the break (1-3 to 0-6), Brian Reidy and Philip O’Connor doing most of the scoring damage for the visitors.

It was tit-for-tat for most of the second half as well, and Cordal gave as good as they got even after being reduced to 14 men halfway through, but with Mark Buckley’s introduction giving Tarbert extra firepower, late scores from Patsy O’Connell and Doherty sealed victory for the North Kerry side.

In the other game in the division, there was a seven-goal thriller at Connolly Park on Sunday afternoon with Austin Stacks B eventually getting the better of Duagh (3-14 to 4-4), in a contest that was full of excitement throughout.

Duagh got off to a flyer with a superb goal from Ted Moloney in the first couple of minutes, and the North Kerry side held the advantage until the interval (1-3 to 0-5), before the Rock Street men put the collective foot on the accelerator on the resumption, notching seven points without reply to take control.

The last quarter was full of goals – Conor Myers, Gearoid Sheehan and Dara Barry Walsh netting for Stacks, while Killian Buckley, Dillon Breen and Moloney raised green flags for Duagh – but the hosts held firm to secure an important win in the relegation battle.