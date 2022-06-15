Kerry

County SFL Division 4: Fossa stay clear of chasing pack after hard earned win over Cromane

Scartaglin full forward, Eddie Horan attempting to breach Cordal's half back line of Brian Reidy (left) Kieran Enright and TJ O'Connor during their County Senior Football League Division 4 Round 9 game at Páirc na Culac in Cordal on Saturday. Photo by John Reidy Expand

John O'Dowd

Fossa were put to the pin of their collar by Cromane on Sunday, but a superb final quarter allowed the league leaders to maintain their position at the summit of Division 4, edging closer to promotion to the third tier for next season after a 1-13 to 2-6 win.

Even though the visitors took a 0-7 to 0-5 lead to the interval, the game was completely turned on its head in the opening five minutes of the second half when Jason O’Connor and Mikey Houlihan both found the net for Cromane, leaving Fossa four points in arrears.

