County SFL Division 4: Fossa seal promotion with Buckley goal against Castlegregory proving vital

Since the very beginning of the season, Fossa have been the most consistent side in Division 4 and they finally sealed their promotion on Saturday when they eventually subdued a difficult challenge from Castlegregory in a decent encounter (1-12 to 0-12).

The home team led by three points at the interval (0-6 to 0-3), and even though they extended that advantage to seven points at one stage in the second half, the West Kerry side did their utmost to retrieve the situation with a determined comeback.

At the end of the day, Harry Buckley’s goal turned out to be the crucial score of the entire contest, and he had a fine game (notching 1-3 in total), with Tadhg O’Shea top scoring for Fossa (0-8) and Cian O’Shea slotting the other score on an evening of total celebration for the winners.

When you consider that they have been without the Clifford brothers, David and Paudie, for the entire league campaign, Fossa deserve a lot of credit for their week-on-week levels of performance, with a draw against Knocknagoshel and a defeat to Tarbert the only blemishes on their winning record.

Speaking of Knocknagoshel, they appear to be almost home and dry in the race for a place in Division 3 themselves after they produced a top-drawer second half performance to get the better of dogged neighbours Cordal on Saturday night (0-13 to 0-8).

Although they led by the minimum at the interval (0-6 to 0-5), Cordal were far too dependent on star attacker Philip O’Connor, who kicked all of their scores on the night, with Knocknagoshel taking control in the second half. As usual, Edmund Walsh was in the thick of the scoring action from play and frees, with solid support from Cathal McElligott and John Bell.

Knocknagoshel now only require a single point from their remaining trip to Duagh to be absolutely certain of promotion, but with their fellow North Kerry side relegated over the weekend after a narrow defeat to Scartaglin (1-9 to 2-4), Eddie Horan doing most of the damage for the winners, that looks a formality at this moment in time.

As for the final promotion spot to Division 3, Tarbert’s home victory over Keel (0-10 to 0-5) ensures that their visit to Ardfert in the last round is a virtual winner-takes-all scenario. With Ardfert locked with Knocknagoshel on 15 points, and Tarbert a point adrift, it really is set to go right down to the wire in this division.

Andrew Doherty and Cillian Langan were on the mark in Tarbert’s wind-assisted first half lead (0-6 to 0-2), and though Shane Evans floated over a couple of nice points from play for Keel, the home team were always in control, Mark Buckley and the in-form Langan sealing their victory in the second half.

In the other game in this division, Cromane produced probably their best performance of the season to ease their relegation worries when they were far too good for Beale (3-13 to 0-8).

The hosts kept the visitors scoreless in the first half (1-10 to 0-0), Donnchadh Walsh fisting to the net, and the result was never in doubt, Darren and Mikey Houlihan adding further goals in the second half.