County SFL Division 4: Fossa only side to retain a 100% record after seeing off Ardfert

Fossa were the only team to retain their 100% record in Division 4 of the County Senior Football League last weekend Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

John O'Dowd

Fossa are now the only side in Division 4 with a 100% winning record after they got the better of Ardfert (2-15 to 3-7) in a very entertaining encounter on Saturday, with the O’Shea brothers, Emmet and Tadhg, once more in razor-sharp form.

There were four goals shared in the first half, the O’Sheas for the home team, Nathan O’Driscoll and Fionan Horgan for the visitors, with Fossa leading by four points at half-time (2-7 to 2-3), and even a third Ardfert green flag in the second half from Brian Shanahan wasn’t enough.

