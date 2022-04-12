County SFL Division 4: Fossa only side to retain a 100% record after seeing off Ardfert

Fossa are now the only side in Division 4 with a 100% winning record after they got the better of Ardfert (2-15 to 3-7) in a very entertaining encounter on Saturday, with the O’Shea brothers, Emmet and Tadhg, once more in razor-sharp form.

There were four goals shared in the first half, the O’Sheas for the home team, Nathan O’Driscoll and Fionan Horgan for the visitors, with Fossa leading by four points at half-time (2-7 to 2-3), and even a third Ardfert green flag in the second half from Brian Shanahan wasn’t enough.

Emmett O’Shea top scored on the night with 1-6, with Tadhg notching 1-4, while Harry Kelly, a member of last year’s East Kerry minor county championship-winning side, also impressed with a four-point haul for the winners.

Scartaglin remain unbeaten after they followed up two successive draws with a hard-fought victory (2-4 to 0-7) over previous table-toppers Tarbert in a fiery encounter that went right down to the wire, the visitors missing a late penalty, through Andrew Doherty.

The North Kerry side had the breeze in the first half, but were too dependent on Doherty for attacking inspiration, a Mike Horan goal keeping Scartaglin right in the mix at half-time, trailing by two points (0-6 to 1-1) at the interval.

The home team were faster out of the blocks in the second half, adding points from Eddie Horan (2) and Shay Walsh, before a scrappy goal, bundled into the net by Brian Hanrahan, after Gerald O’Sullivan’s effort had been adjudged not to have crossed the line at the other end, proving to be the pivotal moment in a deserved win.

Like Tarbert, Cordal also came a cropper at the weekend as a turbo-charged Beale outfit were transformed from their earlier outings in the division, hammering home four goals in a superb away-from-home triumph (4-12 to 2-13).

A Neilus Mulvihill goal helped the visitors to a three-point lead at the break (1-6 to 0-6), but Cordal were soon back on level terms, Seán Brosnan finding the net, Philip O’Connor and Kevin Walsh also in top shooting form in attack.

However, Beale would not be denied, hitting a purple patch halfway through the second half, adding goals from Ian Mannix, Tom Joy and Barry O’Neill (penalty) to rock the hosts to the core, as Mulvihill and Robert Stack impressed. Jonathan O’Donnell’s late green flag was mere consolation for Cordal.

On a weekend of slight upsets, Duagh followed the example of Scartaglin and Beale by travelling to Castlegregory and coming away with an excellent five-point triumph (3-12 to 1-13), as John Dillon and Pádraig Keane’s charges recorded their second win of the season.

Duagh did most of the donkey work in the opening half against the wind, staying in the game with goals from Ted Moloney and Oisín Moloney, and when they only trailed by the bare minimum at the interval (1-7 to 2-3), the game was well and truly in the melting pot.

In a big blow to the home team, Castlegregory lost Alan Fitzgerald to injury, while a third goal from Duagh, a second for Ted Moloney, enabled the North Kerry side to power home with a team performance that was hugely encouraging.

Knocknagoshel also moved onto four points as they kept visitors Austin Stacks B scoreless in the final quarter on Sunday to record a pleasing five-point victory (0-13 to 0-8), centre-forward Edmund Walsh firing over seven points on the day.

The home team led by two points at the break (0-7 to 0-5), Darragh O’Brien and Donagh McKivergan to the fore for the Tralee side, but with John Brosnan anchoring the defence superbly, Knocknagoshel finished strongly, the McElligott twins, Jack and Cathal, also impressing.

In the final game in the division, former Kerry star Donnchadh Walsh rolled back the years with a couple of late points, added to another from Darren Houlihan, enabling Cromane to get off the mark for the season with a narrow victory over Keel (0-10 to 0-9).

The home side also led by the bare minimum at half-time (0-5 to 0-4), but with Tommy Buckley in fine scoring form for Keel, the visitors took the lead entering the last fifteen minutes, before Cromane, and that man Walsh, had the final say.