County SFL Division 4: Fossa bounce back to see off Scartaglin

Scartaglen midfielder, Flor McCarthy guarding his possession as he comes in for close attention by Fossa corner backs, Dan O'Connell (left) and Pauric Talbot and Brian Myers providing back-up during their Senior County League Division 4 game in Scartaglen on Saturday evening. Photo by John Reidy Expand

John O'Dowd

After their surprising home reversal to Tarbert last time out, Fossa bounced back and got back on the winning trail to consolidate their position at the top of Division 4 with a five-point victory (0-12 to 0-7) in Scartaglin on Saturday evening.

An early black card issued to the home side’s full-back Hugh O’Connor proved to be a disaster for Scartaglin, as Fossa took complete control of the first half, ending the opening 30 minutes with an eight-point advantage (0-9 to 0-1), Tadhg O’Shea, Eoin Talbot, Harry Kelly and Darren Ryan, making his senior county league debut, all contributing on the scoreboard.

