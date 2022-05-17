County SFL Division 4: Fossa bounce back to see off Scartaglin

After their surprising home reversal to Tarbert last time out, Fossa bounced back and got back on the winning trail to consolidate their position at the top of Division 4 with a five-point victory (0-12 to 0-7) in Scartaglin on Saturday evening.

An early black card issued to the home side’s full-back Hugh O’Connor proved to be a disaster for Scartaglin, as Fossa took complete control of the first half, ending the opening 30 minutes with an eight-point advantage (0-9 to 0-1), Tadhg O’Shea, Eoin Talbot, Harry Kelly and Darren Ryan, making his senior county league debut, all contributing on the scoreboard.

To be fair to Scartaglin, they put in a tremendous effort on the resumption, restricting Fossa to three points in the remainder of the game, and adding six of their own, all through ace marksman Eddie Horan, but time ran out as Fossa move onto ten points, Matt Rennie and Harry Buckley notching the late scores to seal their fifth win of the campaign.

The match of the weekend took place in Ardfert, with the hosts and visitors Cordal both on seven points and well in contention in the promotion battle heading into the contest. The game certainly didn’t disappoint, with the North Kerry side emerging victorious (2-15 to 0-18) after a ding-dong classic.

The first half was all about Nathan O’Driscoll (1-2) and Dáithí Griffin (0-5) for Ardfert, with the attacking duo contributing all of their tally of 1-7, as they led by the bare minimum at the break, Cordal firing over 0-9, with Philip O’Connor, Ryan Dennehy and Seán Walsh well to the fore.

There was nothing between the protagonists in the second half either, with the crucial score of the game, Ardfert’s second goal, coming from Earnan Ferris after an excellent run through the Cordal defence.

Despite the best efforts of Seán Brosnan for the visitors, there was no way back, as Ardfert now move second on nine points, hot on the heels of leaders Fossa.

Another huge encounter took place in Ballybunion, as Beale joined Knocknagoshel on eight points following their six-point victory (1-14 to 0-11) over the visitors at Stack Park.

The hosts led by two points at the break (1-7 to 0-8), Conor Twomey raising the green flag, with the excellent Cathal McElligott shining up front for Knocknagoshel.

In the second half, with Seamie and Jack O’Sullivan masterminding a solid Beale rearguard, curtailing the influence of McElligott and Edmund Walsh to some degree, Beale ran out reasonably comfortable winners, Philly Blake, Twomey and Robert Stack also impressing, as they recorded their fourth straight win.

Tarbert are also on eight points after they flew out of the traps, blitzing Cromane in the first quarter (2-6 to 0-1), to eventually run out convincing winners (2-16 to 1-6) at Shannon Park.

Wing-back Ben Sheehan and sharp-shooter Andrew Doherty notched the Tarbert goals, as Cromane raised a green flag themselves later in the half through Mikey Houlihan (2-7 to 1-3 at half-time).

The game was held up in the second half for 15 minutes following an injury to Tarbert’s Gerald O’Sullivan (credit to all the medics and Cromane’s Donnchadh Walsh for their swift interventions) and, once the clash resumed, the home team accelerated over the finishing line with a bit to spare.

Castlegregory are now on six points following a comprehensive win over Austin Stacks B (2-17 to 1-6) at Connolly Park, Maurice O’Connell and Conor Greaney registering the two goals, as Alan Fitzgerald fired over six points, and Under-20 star Thomas O’Donnell shone on his return to the fold at midfield.

Finally, with both sides being reduced to 14 men in the second half, Keel picked up their first victory of the season with a six-point triumph (0-17 to 0-11) over visitors Duagh, with Tommy Buckley, David Couchman and Keith Evans, another Under-20 returnee, in clinical shooting form.