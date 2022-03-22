County SFL Division 4: Castlegregory make positive start with win over Beale

Fresh from their county junior championship victory, and after only failing to win promotion last year in a play-off, Castlegregory instantly set out their stall in Division 4 of the County League with an impressive opening day victory over Beale (0-14 to 0-8).

The first half was the period where the game was won and lost, the North Kerry side struggling to gain any kind of momentum, as Gavin O’Connor’s charges took a six-point lead (0-7 to 0-1) with them to the interval, and that was despite a late sending-off for corner-back David Sheehan.

However, with Alan Fitzgerald and Jimmy O’Grady dominating the midfield battle, Joe O’Connor in excellent form, and Anton Kelliher and Brandon Hoare doing the damage up front, they had more than enough to hold off an improved Beale on the resumption.

Cordal, who pushed Castlegregory all the way in the county junior semi-final, could well turn out to be dark horses in this division as, despite being newly-promoted, they gave ample evidence of their scoring potential with a morale-boosting victory over Cromane (5-13 to 3-9).

Donal McCarthy, Ryan Dennehy (just up from minor grade) and Eamon Nolan all registered green flags in a first half that Cordal just shaded (3-6 to 2-4), hosts Cromane staying in touch with goals from Darragh McKeefry and Danny Healy.

However, despite a couple of points from veteran Donnchadh Walsh early in the second half, Cordal again took control of proceedings, Jason Cronin and Sean Walsh adding further goals in the third quarter, with Darren Houlihan’s late reply from the penalty spot mere consolation for the losers.

Fossa are another outfit who definitely have promotion ambitions, and while the loss of the Clifford brothers to inter-county duty obviously weakens their hand at this time of the year, Adrian Sheehan still has a lot of potential to work with, and will be quietly confident of a progressive season.

To that degree, getting off to a good start was imperative, and that’s exactly what Fossa did. Despite having to come from a point behind at the interval, they dominated a gallant Duagh in the second period, before eventually picking up the spoils by a four-point margin (0-10 to 0-6).

As they have done on several previous occasions, the O’Sheas, Emmet and Tadhg, assumed the scoring responsibility for the winners, notching six pointS between them, and with the likes of Jack Clifford and Matt Rennie also in fine form, Fossa were deserving winners.

Tarbert also produced a very positive start to their 2022 campaign with an unexpectedly comfortable victory over visitors Austin Stacks B (4-14 to 2-5) at Shannon Park on Sunday, three second half goals sealing the points for the North Kerry side.

An early converted penalty by Cillian Langan gave the home team an early lead that they would never relinquish, and despite a goal at the other end from full-forward Calvin Foley, Tarbert deservedly held a three-point lead at the interval (1-6 to 1-3).

Tarbert again started the second half by raising a green flag, Ben Sheehan the creator for Andrew Doherty to finish, and even though Foley scored his second goal for Austin Stacks B, the lively Shanonsiders were not to be denied, Finbarr Carrig and Doherty adding further majors late on.

Knocknagoshel produced a blistering display in the first 20 minutes of the second half, with a scoring burst of 1-7 without reply, to record an excellent home victory over Keel on St Patrick’s Day (1-17 to 0-15), Edmund Walsh leading the way with 0-7 for Denis Walsh’s charges.

The visitors performed extremely solidly in the opening half, with Aaron Murphy, Tommy Buckley and Dylan Prendergast well to the fore, enabling the Mid Kerry side to lead by three points at the interval (0-10 to 0-7), but Knocknagoshel were a transformed outfit in the second half, and fully deserved the points.

The other game in the division saw Scartaglin and Ardfert play out a hard-fought draw (0-10 each), Eddie Horan signposting his return from a long-term hamstring injury with a superb display for the former, and fellow centre-forward Dáithí Griffin in top form for the latter.

Ardfert, indeed, will rue a couple of missed goal chances in the first half, but would have been heartened by the return of Brandon Barrett from his own hamstring problem, while Scartaglin also got Sean Horan introduced off the bench to begin his comeback from a serious knee injury.