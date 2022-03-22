Kerry

County SFL Division 4: Castlegregory make positive start with win over Beale

Brandon Hoare was in fine form for Castlegregory last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

John O'Dowd

Fresh from their county junior championship victory, and after only failing to win promotion last year in a play-off, Castlegregory instantly set out their stall in Division 4 of the County League with an impressive opening day victory over Beale (0-14 to 0-8).

The first half was the period where the game was won and lost, the North Kerry side struggling to gain any kind of momentum, as Gavin O’Connor’s charges took a six-point lead (0-7 to 0-1) with them to the interval, and that was despite a late sending-off for corner-back David Sheehan.

