County SFL Division 3: Glenflesk continue to set the pace

Fergal O'Brien, St Pats,on the ball against Piarsaigh na Dromoda in their County SFL Division 3 game in Dromid on Sunday Photo by CR Videos

John O'Dowd

Glenflesk continue to set a hot pace in Division 3 as they travelled to Crotta and, thanks to a very impressive second half performance, came away from the North Kerry venue with a dominant victory over St Senans (2-14 to 1-6) to record their third successive win.

The East Kerry side got off to a flying start, notching the first four points of the game, before the hosts settled, Barry Mahony and Cillian Trant enjoying a fascinating midfield battle with Glenflesk’s Daniel O’Brien and Tommy Bowler.

