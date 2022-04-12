County SFL Division 3: Glenflesk continue to set the pace

Glenflesk continue to set a hot pace in Division 3 as they travelled to Crotta and, thanks to a very impressive second half performance, came away from the North Kerry venue with a dominant victory over St Senans (2-14 to 1-6) to record their third successive win.

The East Kerry side got off to a flying start, notching the first four points of the game, before the hosts settled, Barry Mahony and Cillian Trant enjoying a fascinating midfield battle with Glenflesk’s Daniel O’Brien and Tommy Bowler.

The visitors, thanks to a goal from corner-forward Dylan Roche, went in at the interval with a three-point advantage (1-7 to 1-4), St Senans staying in the mix thanks to a late green flag of their own in the first half from last year’s Kerry minor Rory Mahony.

On the resumption, the Glenflesk defence shut up shop to such a degree that Senans were restricted to two points. With full-forward Darragh Roche top scoring with eight points, the table-toppers pulled away down the final stretch, Brian O’Donoghue adding their second goal before the finish.

There was a surprise in store for Brosna on Friday evening as the home team lost their 100% winning record, going down at home to Currow in a tight contest (2-8 to 0-12), with the visitors’ more clinical finishing on the night being the key to their season-starting triumph.

Pointless from their opening two games, the visitors set out their stall from the throw-in, corner-forward Mike McCarthy finding the back of the net, and with the same player adding a penalty before half-time, Brosna were left somewhat shell-shocked, trailing by five points heading into the second half (2-4 to 0-5).

Despite some great points from the Finnegans, Mike and Timmy, and Tom McGoldrick, Brosna remained very wasteful, despite dominating possession in the second period.

A missed penalty from McGoldrick also proved crucial, as the experience of the ageless Seamus Scanlon, and a fine display from centre-forward Conor Sheehan, got Currow over the line.

In the proverbial game of two halves in Churchill, the home team also lost their winning record with a narrow one-point defeat to Firies (0-11 to 0-10), in a contest that was heavily influenced by the strong wing that prevailed on the day.

Even though Churchill popped over the first two points, the East Kerry visitors dominated the opening half with the elements in their favour, Jack Sherwood controlling the midfield, and Mike Daly and the livewire Stephen Palmer shining in attack, and they built up a sizeable cushion by the break (0-10 to 0-2).

The second half was a completely different story. Churchill finally got into their stride, even though they were overly-dependent on the free-taking of Liam O’Donnell and substitute Darragh O’Sullivan for the majority of their scores.

The hosts were also hugely indebted to goalkeeper Ciaran Murray for making three fantastic saves to keep them in the game and, while they reduced the margin to the bare minimum, it was fitting that Firies star Palmer fired over their only point of the second half, which turned out to be the winner.

In horrible conditions, with wind and rain the order of the day, Dromid Pearses edged out visitors St Pats, Blennerville by two points (3-2 to 0-9), with the old adage that ‘goals win games’ never being more appropriate than on this particular occasion.

Green flags from Dilan Donoghue and Jim Lynch enabled the South Kerry side to build up a five point advantage heading into the second half (2-2 to 0-3), as St Pats were overly dependent on the accuracy of David O’Callaghan and Fergal O’Brien up front.

To be fair to the Blennerville men, they fired over six points after the resumption, the latter attacking duo again very much to the fore, but it was Lynch’s second goal (the midfielder has been a superb acquisition from Valentia) that proved ultimately decisive.

The remaining two Round 3 games in this division take place this weekend – Dr Crokes B entertaining Ballydonoghue on Friday (5.30) and the South Kerry derby of Skellig Rangers and Renard the following evening (6pm).