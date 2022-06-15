Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

County SFL Division 3: Glenflesk confirmed as champions with six more in promotion race

Glenflesk have won all nine of their county league Division 3 games to secure promotion with two round still to play Expand

Close

Glenflesk have won all nine of their county league Division 3 games to secure promotion with two round still to play

Glenflesk have won all nine of their county league Division 3 games to secure promotion with two round still to play

Glenflesk have won all nine of their county league Division 3 games to secure promotion with two round still to play

kerryman

John O'Dowd

Glenflesk are on cloud nine after a weekend where they continued their 100 per cent winning record, sealing the Division 3 title with a hard-fought 2-7 to 0-10 victory over Firies in Farranfore, to record a stunning ninth successive league win.

Once again, it was an inspired second half performance from the table-toppers that sealed the result against the home side, who certainly gave as good as they got in the opening half, at the end of which the sides were level, 0-6 to 2-0.

Privacy