Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

County SFL Division 3: Darragh Roche hits 1-10 as Glenflesk retain 100% record

Kerry panellist Darragh Roche hit 1-10 for his club last weekend Photo by Matt Browne / Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kerry panellist Darragh Roche hit 1-10 for his club last weekend Photo by Matt Browne / Sportsfile

Kerry panellist Darragh Roche hit 1-10 for his club last weekend Photo by Matt Browne / Sportsfile

Kerry panellist Darragh Roche hit 1-10 for his club last weekend Photo by Matt Browne / Sportsfile

kerryman

John O'Dowd

A stunning second half performance saw magnificent Glenflesk make it eight wins from eight outings as they continued their 100% Division 3 campaign with an eventually emphatic victory over Currow on Friday evening (2-17 to 0-10).

The hosts have been in absolutely blistering form from the outset of the league campaign, and even though a vastly improving Currow were sure to provide them with a serious test of their credentials, Glenflesk were in no mood to ease up.

Privacy