County SFL Division 3: Darragh Roche hits 1-10 as Glenflesk retain 100% record

A stunning second half performance saw magnificent Glenflesk make it eight wins from eight outings as they continued their 100% Division 3 campaign with an eventually emphatic victory over Currow on Friday evening (2-17 to 0-10).

The hosts have been in absolutely blistering form from the outset of the league campaign, and even though a vastly improving Currow were sure to provide them with a serious test of their credentials, Glenflesk were in no mood to ease up.

In fairness to the visitors, after conceding the opening five points of the game, they really hit a purple patch in the second quarter, taking a one-point lead (0-7 to 0-6), with centre-forward Conor Sheehan superb, before Glenflesk steadied the ship with three unanswered scores to lead at the interval (0-9 to 0-7).

On the resumption, the home team were unstoppable. Kerry panellist Darragh Roche, a member of the 26 in the Munster final victory over Limerick, was, once again, virtually unmarkable, notching 1-10 on the night, and it was his goal that really flattened the Currow ambitions.

Roche then turned provider for the second goal, finished to the net by his brother Dylan, and with Currow being restricted to just three points in the second half, Glenflesk powered their way over the finishing line with plenty to spare.

With 16 points, Glenflesk only require a single point from their remaining three games to ensure their place in Division 2 for 2023, but with the likes of Chris O’Donoghue, Daniel O’Brien and Jeff O’Donoghue also leading their charge, they look racing certainties to go up as league champions.

Firies, of course, who are just up from Division 4, remain on course for possible back-to-back promotions on twelve points after they travelled to Blennerville and, just about, squeezed past their hosts, St Pats, after a riveting encounter (0-15 to 0-14).

The sides were level at half-time (0-7 apiece), Donnacha O’Sullivan kicking three for Firies and Kieran Hurley notching a similar amount for St Pats, and for the entire second half, there continued to be little between the sides, the hosts belying their lowly position in the table.

The crucial scoring spurt in the game arrived with St Pats holding a slender one-point lead (0-10 to 0-9) during the second half, with Firies then hitting five on the spin from Sean Burke, O’Sullivan (2) and Mike Daly (2) which, in the end, was just enough to get them past the winning post against the fast-finishing Blennerville side.

North Kerry outfits, Brosna and Ballydonoghue, both travelled to South Kerry over the weekend, and came away with impressive and crucial victories, which sees them joining Currow on ten points, putting them right in the mix to challenge for promotion heading into the final three rounds.

Brosna, whose first goal was a converted penalty by Tom McGoldrick, were indebted to fellow veteran Dave Curtin, who struck for the crucial second green flag, enabling them to pip Skellig Rangers in Portmagee by the bare minimum (2-9 to 1-11).

With star names like Paul Walsh and Adam Barry abroad at the moment, this was a serious win for the visitors.

Ballydonoghue will also be thrilled to come away from Dromid Pearses with a victory (0-17 to 1-11), despite losing star man Jack Kennelly to a red card just before half-time. Tommy Kennelly, Billy Foley and Paul Kennelly were outstanding on the day for the Coolard side.

Churchill remain in the hunt after goals from Liam O’Donnell and Michael O’Brien signposted their five-point victory over St Senan’s (2-10 to 1-8) while Renard were much too good for Dr Crokes B (4-13 to 1-8), Seán Teahan (2), William Galvin and Breece O’Sullivan raising the green flags.