County SFL Division 3: Currow and Ballydonoghue put themselves in pole position to go up with Glenflesk

Horrendous weather conditions saw some teams fail to score in an entire half of football on an unexpectedly tough weekend of county league action Expand

kerryman

John O'Dowd

While Glenflesk have ran away with the Division 3 title, and made it a magnificent ten wins in succession over the weekend, there is a fascinating battle in store in a fortnight’s time to decide the two remaining promotion places.

Following the Round 10 activity, Currow and Ballydonoghue find themselves in joint-second place in the table on 14 points, just a single point ahead of fellow challengers Firies and Brosna. All four sides are now facing a night of destiny on Saturday, July 9.

