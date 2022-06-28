County SFL Division 3: Currow and Ballydonoghue put themselves in pole position to go up with Glenflesk

While Glenflesk have ran away with the Division 3 title, and made it a magnificent ten wins in succession over the weekend, there is a fascinating battle in store in a fortnight’s time to decide the two remaining promotion places.

Following the Round 10 activity, Currow and Ballydonoghue find themselves in joint-second place in the table on 14 points, just a single point ahead of fellow challengers Firies and Brosna. All four sides are now facing a night of destiny on Saturday, July 9.

In absolutely horrendous conditions in Portmagee, Currow’s four-point haul in the first half proved decisive in what turned out to be one of the lowest-scoring encounters of the entire league season. Mike McCarthy (2), Seamus Scanlon and John Curtin gave the visitors the initiative, 0-4 to 0-0, at half-time. Skellig Rangers finally got off the mark on the resumption with Ciaran Keating and Darragh O’Sullivan raising white flags, but despite failing to register a single score in the second half, Currow held out for an incredible 0-4 to 0-2 win, with Garreth O’Connor and Luke Fitzgerald in inspirational form.

There was more excitement in Churchill where a goal in either half set Ballydonoghue on their way to a very important 2-11 to 0-10 away victory, which keeps the North Kerry side firmly in the mix to bounce back up to Division 2. The impressive Jack Foley’s green flag was the key score that gave the visitors a four-point lead at the break, and though Churchill always remained in contention throughout the second half, a late counter-attack goal from defender Brendan O’Neill proved decisive for Ballydonoghue.

Brosna travelled to South Kerry as well over the weekend and, after a ding-dong hard-fought encounter with relegation-threatened Dromid Pearses, both sides had to be satisfied with a point after an 0-8 apiece draw, with the home team coming back from the dead. The visitors led by four points at half-time, and increased that early in the second half with points from Conor Lane and Mike Finnegan, but Dromid just would not throw in the towel. Dilan Donoghue and Niall O’Shea had their shooting boots on, and two late frees from the latter, saved the day for the hosts.

Horrendous weather was the order of the night in South Kerry as the strong wind badly affected the Renard versus Firies encounter in Waterville, with the visitors failing to score at all against the elements in the second half as they couldn’t hold onto their seven-point, 0-8 to 0-1, half-time cushion. Aaron Flynn’s free-taking accuracy was vital for the Farranfore side in the opening 30 minutes, as he notched six of their points, but it was a different story in the second half as Renard took over, Sean Teahan and Conor O’Leary in fine shooting form before Jack Kelly’s late equaliser left it 0-8 each at the end.

Elsewhere, champions Glenflesk struck for five second half goals in their 5-8 to 1-7 victory over St Pat’s, Jeff O’Donoghue, Dylan Roche, Patrick Darcy, Shane Courtney and Kevin Bowler all finding the net, while St Senan’s and Dr Crokes B drew 1-8 apiece in Finuge.