County SFL Division 3: Brosna see off Crokes B to stay top of the table

Brosna produced an accomplished second half performance to power past a depleted Dr Crokes B outfit (4-14 to 2-5) at Lewis Road to record their second successive Division 3 victory on Saturday night, joining Churchill and Glenflesk at the top of the table.

With the home side losing some players to first team duty, the North Kerry side didn’t exactly make the most of their first half superiority, as a Dr Crokes goal kept the Killarney men in contention heading into the second period (0-8 to 1-2).

However, Brosna got their shooting boots on after the resumption of play, and with Mike Finnegan top scoring with 2-3, and Adam Barry and Danny Moriarty also finding the net, as well as some solid place-kicking from Conor Lane, the winners powered home in style.

Churchill are also on full points after two outings following their visit to Currow. In what was a hard-fought encounter from start to finish, an impressive first half showing from the visitors was more than enough to get them over the finishing line (0-15 to 0-10).

Notching the opening six points of the game, Churchill set out their stall from the first whistle, and despite an improvement from Currow before the break, the gap was a decent one at the interval (0-8 to 0-3), with the winners managing the second half well.

On the resumption, substitutes Pa McCarthy and John Buckley made a sizeable impact off the bench for Currow, but Churchill had their own firepower to unleash in Darragh O’Sullivan and Michael O’Brien, and with Seán Donnellan in top form, they steadied the ship in the final quarter.

Returning Kerry senior panellist Darragh Roche was in rip-roaring mood for Glenflesk, firing over ten points, in his side’s come-from-behind victory over Skellig Rangers in a cracker at the East Kerry venue (0-17 to 2-9).

Roche took the initiative from the outset with a couple of early scores but, with wind advantage, Skellig Rangers were the better side in the opening half, goals from Darragh O’Sullivan (penalty) and Alan Devane enabling the visitors to lead by four points at the interval (2-5 to 0-7).

Glenflesk registered four of the first five points in the second half, and despite having a man sent off, Skellig still held a one-point advantage heading into injury-time, but after Emmet Finnan equalised, Tommy Bowler and that man Roche edged the home team over the line.

St Pats are hot on the heels of the three leaders, on three points, after a stunning first half performance in Blennerville that left St Senans with far too much to do in the second half. Goals from Fergal O’Brien and Luke Mulligan had the home team in a commanding position at the break (2-9 to 0-3).

Huge credit is due to the North Kerry side, who attacked the second half with great gusto, Barry Mahony finding the net, with Aodan Behan, Cillian Trant and Paudie Quille kicking some fine scores, but after being reduced to 14 men, their hopes of a comeback were extinguished (2-14 to 1-11).

In Farranfore, five-goal Firies produced a dramatic second half blitzkrieg of green flags to turn the tables on gallant visitors Dromid Pearses, to record a confidence-building victory (5-8 to 2-8), with former Kerry panellist Jack Sherwood well to the fore on the night.

Despite a fortuitous goal from Sherwood, the visitors led by the minimum at the break (0-6 to 1-2), and when full-forward Niall O’Shea fired home a penalty in the early stages of the second half, Firies appeared to be in a bit of bother.

However, a second goal from Sherwood, a double blast from Aaron Flynn, and another three-pointer from Diarmuid O’Mahony, was a brilliant riposte from Firies, who, while conceding a consolation goal near the finish, will be well pleased to get off the mark.

In the other game in the division, Ballydonoghue got their campaign up and running with a closely-contested victory (0-7 to 0-4) over Renard in a low-scoring encounter in Coolard, the Kennelly brothers, Jack and Paul, combining for six of the winners’ points.

Leading by five points at the interval (0-6 to 0-1), the home team had to withstand a committed second half revival from the South Kerry side, and were indebted to goalkeeper Darragh O’Shea for making two fine stops to deny William Galvin and Seán Teahan.