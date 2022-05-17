County SFL Division 2: Three first half goals set leaders Castleisland Desmonds on their way against Na Gaeil

League leaders Castleisland Desmonds continued their fearsome looking form with a sixth straight victory, completing a fourteen point success against senior out-fit Na Gaeil in Killeen.

To be fair to the Tralee men they were missing a number of starters. Nevertheless the quality of the Desmonds cannot be disputed with first half goals from Adam O’Donoghue, and a brace from PJ Curtin driving them to a 3-8 to 0-5 lead at the break.

Na Gaeil started the second half well, adding the first three points with the scores coming from Tomás Ó hAinféin, Eoin Doody and Dara Devine. However, the remainder of the game was evenly contested with Desmonds never in danger of being reeled in, 3-15 to 0-10 at the finish.

A power-packed display by Beaufort against an increasingly impressive Listowel Emmets in Frank Sheehy Park on Sunday afternoon, kept the Mid Kerry men well in the hunt for promotion.

There was little between the sides early on. They were level at five points apiece before a goal by Jack O’Connor put Beaufort into an early lead. The Emmets struck back for a goal of their own before Kieran Dennehy with another three-pointer restored Beaufort’s edge.

By the half-time break they were well in command following a third goal – from Pádraig Doona – to leave the score line 1-6 to 3-7. The Emmets, to be fair, started the second half well with a second goal to bring it back to a three point game.

Alas from the North Kerry men’s point of view Beaufort kicked on powerfully for the line with another pair of Kieran Dennehy goals, to complete his hat-trick and a 2-14 to 5-15 success.

Very early on it was clear that the visitors to Milltown on Saturday evening meant business, Glenbeigh/Glencar starting with a Tommy Cahill free. The red and black were three points clear on their Mid Kerry rivals before an Éanna O’Connor point got the home side up and running.

It was nip and tuck for a time before Glenbeigh/Glencar began to stretch their legs a little to open out a three-point lead. A goal for Cillian Burke, however, had it all square at 1-5 to 0-8, before points from Darran O’Sullivan and Jack Brosnan restored Glenbeigh to the lead at the break, 1-5 to 0-10.

The second half saw the home side competitive for a time, before Glenbeigh / Glencar began to stretch their legs, hitting five on-the-trot at one stage in the second half. They ran out 1-11 to 0-20 winners on the road.

The victory pushes Glenbeigh/Glencar firmly into mid-table territory and sees Milltown’s title push falter somewhat. On eight points they’re now in danger of being pulled into a mid-table scrap.

There was huge relief for bottom-of-the-table Annascaul as they took their first win and first points of the campaign, with a three-point success over Listry at Paddy Kennedy Park on Saturday evening, 1-17 to 1-14.

The win, in large part thanks to Alan Falvey delivering an all-important goal, will give Annascaul hope that they can avoid the drop, while for Listry (whose goal was a penalty scored by John Foley) the defeat is a real dent to their hopes of pushing on and challenging for one of the three promotion spots.

At the other end of the table, meanwhile, Kilcummin maintained their 100% record with an eight-point win away to Templenoe on Saturday evening. There wasn’t a huge pile to choose between the sides in the first half with Kilcummin carrying a two-point lead at the break, 0-4 to 0-6.

A Philip O’Leary goal on 34 minutes, however, firmly put the East Kerry men in the box-seat. With that they led by five, 0-5 to 1-7. When Noel Duggan followed up with another Kilcummin point it was looking fairly good for the visitors.

And so it proved with Paul O'Shea scoring a penalty on 38 minutes. From there it was hard to see a way back into the game for Temple, certainly not without a goal which didn’t arrive. It finished 0-11 to 2-13 and sees Temple remain in the relegation zone.

FEATURED GAME

Laune Rangers 1-15

John Mitchels 1-12

Two of Kerry’s most decorated and historic clubs – Laune Rangers and John Mitchels – met in JP O’Sullivan Park on Saturday evening and it was the home side who came out on top after a hugely exciting game.

Although they were missing David Mangan for the game, Laune Rangers welcomed back two key players in Gearóid Hassett & Seán Cleary to the team. Calum Moriarty also came into the team for his first Senior start.

There was little between the sides in the early exchanges, with pointed frees being traded between Mikey Kelliher and John Tyther. Alan O’Donoghue (free) and Shane O’Connor put the Tralee side ahead before Gearóid Hassett (mark), John Tyther and Fiachra Clifford left Rangers leading by 0-3 to 0-2 with fifteen minutes played.

The lead changed hands a few more times in the second quarter as a super point by Rangers captain Eoin Clifford put Rangers two ahead, before Mikey Kelliher (free), Shane O’Connor and Conor Hurley (mark) pointed to give Mitchels the lead again.

Pointed frees by Fiachra Clifford and John Tyther were followed by a long range free by Mitchels goalkeeper Seán Broderick to level matters at 0-7 a piece, before a strong end to the half by Laune Rangers saw Fiachra Clifford, John Tyther and Jack O’Connor score excellent points in quick succession to give the home side the lead by three at the break – 0-10 to 0-7.

Laune Rangers started the second half in strong fashion, with Jack O’Connor pointing again from long range before the first goal of the game was scored – Stephen Sealy smashing the ball to the net past Broderick and two defenders. John Tyther added a free to leave Rangers leading by eight points, but the game was far from decided.

John Mitchels began to chip away at the deficit and added three points through Alan O’Donnoghue (two frees) to see Laune Rangers lead by 1-12 to 0-10 with fifteen minutes to play.

There would be no score for a long period of the final quarter. A 50th minute black card to Patrick Carey put Rangers down to 14 men for a lot of the remaining period. Mikey Kelliher pointed for the visitors before Jack O’Connor punched over his third point of the game to end a scoreless period for Rangers.

Ryan Diggin was pulled down after a fantastic run up field to take the pressure of the defence and John Tyther made no mistake with the free. Eoin Clifford scored an excellent long range point to put six between the sides and it was a cushion that was much needed, as John Mitchels scored a 64th minute goal to trail by a single score.

Play went on for a further five minutes as John Mitchels pressed, but the Laune Rangers defence had the answer for all questions asked of them to hold out for a much welcomed league win.

Mitchels, meanwhile, now will want to get back on track as soon as possible to escape the drop zone.

LAUNE RANGERS: Jason Browne, Seán Cleary, Patrick Carey, Ryan Diggin, Calum Moriarty, Eoin Clifford (capt, 0-2), Evan Madden, Eoin O’Sullivan, Jack O’Connor (0-3), Stephen Sealy (1-0), Dáire Cleary, John Tyther (0-6, 4), Darragh O’Grady, Fiachra Clifford (0-3, 2f), Gearóid Hassett (0-1f) Subs: Shane Daly, Daragh O’Connor, Daniel Macbeth

JOHN MITCHELS: Seán Broderick (0-1f), Pat Kearney, John Horgan (capt), Cian Sheridan, Mikey Walsh, Jack Myers, Jonathon O’Halloran, Stephen Bowler, Conor Hurley (0-1), Paudie White, Shane O’Connor (0-2), Cian Holden (0-1), Jack O’Donoghue, Alan O’Donoghue (1-4, 3f), Mikey Kelliher (0-3, 2f) Subs: Thomas Kearns, John Maher, Tyrese Flaherty