Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

County SFL Division 2: Three first half goals set leaders Castleisland Desmonds on their way against Na Gaeil

Castleisland Desmonds Adam Donoghue powers ahead despite the attentions of Na Gaeil's Jack Sheehan in Killeen during their County SFL Division 2 clash last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Close

Castleisland Desmonds Adam Donoghue powers ahead despite the attentions of Na Gaeil's Jack Sheehan in Killeen during their County SFL Division 2 clash last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Castleisland Desmonds Adam Donoghue powers ahead despite the attentions of Na Gaeil's Jack Sheehan in Killeen during their County SFL Division 2 clash last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Castleisland Desmonds Adam Donoghue powers ahead despite the attentions of Na Gaeil's Jack Sheehan in Killeen during their County SFL Division 2 clash last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

kerryman

Damian Stack

League leaders Castleisland Desmonds continued their fearsome looking form with a sixth straight victory, completing a fourteen point success against senior out-fit Na Gaeil in Killeen.

To be fair to the Tralee men they were missing a number of starters. Nevertheless the quality of the Desmonds cannot be disputed with first half goals from Adam O’Donoghue, and a brace from PJ Curtin driving them to a 3-8 to 0-5 lead at the break.

Privacy