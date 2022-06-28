County SFL Division 2: Moriarty and Flynn goals secure promotion for Milltown / Castlemaine

Milltown/Castlemaine ensured their promoted to Division 1 for 2023 with a comprehensive victory over Laune Rangers on home soil last Saturday evening.

In this Mid Kerry derby the home side laid out their intent rattling a goal straight from the throw in courtesy of Cathal Moriarty. Indeed, Milltown / Castlemaine went 1-3 to no score clear before the Rangers got up and running with a David Mangan free.

A second quarter Stephen Sealy goal for the Killorglin man seemed to open up the possibility of a stronger challenge, but Milltown / Castlemaine seemed to have it covered.

A Jerome Flynn goal just before half-time seeming to prove as much – 2-6 to 1-1 at the break. With guys like Éanna O’Connor and Cillian Burke on form, they were never likely to leave it slip from there as they ran out 2-9 to 1-5 winners.

Their promotion secured along with that of Kilcummin and Castleisland Desmonds. The latter two still in contention for the title face off in the last round (scheduled for July 9) with everything on the line in Castleisland.

Both sides won on the weekend. The Desmonds having a eight point victory, 1-16 to 1-8, on the road to relegation threated Listry – who will need to win their last round game away to fellow strugglers John Mitchels to stand any chance of survival.

Kilcummin had to battle to victory over visiting Beaufort in atrocious weather conditions on Saturday evening, 0-12 to 1-7. The home team will be delighted that nine different players got on the scoreboard with some good point taking.

Led by the excellent Keith O’Leary, Chris O’Leary and Gary O’Leary they led at half-time 0-7 to 0-5. Beaufort rallied in the second half and a goal by Kieran Dennehy saw them take the lead. However, Kilcummin regained control and some fine scores saw them two points ahead at the final whistle.

Templenoe, meanwhile, secured their Division 2 status for another season at the end of a topsy turvy campaign by seeing off a struggling John Mitchels at home 2-6 to 0-7.

Mitchels had the breeze for the first half, but the home side started off brilliantly with a goal from Josh Crowley Holland (assist Stephen O’Sullivan). It gave Temple the platform they needed despite Mitchels piling on the pressure.

The Tralee side led at half-time by two points, 1-2 to 0-7, but it never felt enough. Not without a goal and not without a little more accuracy. Whatever chance the Mitchels had went up in smoke when Colin Crowley was fouled in the box on 48 minutes and Bran Crowley despatched it with typical aplomb for a 2-6 to 0-7 final score.

Another Tralee side in danger of the drop, Na Gaeil, eased their relegation worries with a three-point victory on the road to Listowel Emmets. Both sides not sit on eight points in the table, but with Glenbeigh/ Glencar having a back game this Thursday evening against the already relegated Annascaul they would be expected to pull ahead of them on the table.

A victory for Glenbeigh / Glencar would relegate John Mitchels before the next round is even played.

The last round sees Listry face Mitchels away, Glenbeigh / Glencar away to Beaufort, Listowel Emmets at home Annascaul and Na Gaeil at home to the already-promoted Milltown / Castlemaine. So there’s quite a lot that could still happen.

Listowel Emmets at home to Annascaul have to be in a good position to avoid the drop, but after that it's all to play for.