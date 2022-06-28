Kerry

County SFL Division 2: Moriarty and Flynn goals secure promotion for Milltown / Castlemaine

All to play for at the bottom of the table, with only Annascaul relegated so far

Milltown/Castlemaine secured promotion to Division 1 for 2023 Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile Expand

Damian Stack

Milltown/Castlemaine ensured their promoted to Division 1 for 2023 with a comprehensive victory over Laune Rangers on home soil last Saturday evening.

In this Mid Kerry derby the home side laid out their intent rattling a goal straight from the throw in courtesy of Cathal Moriarty. Indeed, Milltown / Castlemaine went 1-3 to no score clear before the Rangers got up and running with a David Mangan free.

