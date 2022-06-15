County SFL Division 2: Kilcummin stay top of table despite dropping their first point of the campaign

Kilcummin remain on top of Division 2 – on 17 points, one ahead of Castleisland Desmonds and four clear of Milltown/Castlemaine – despite the East Kerry club being held to a draw by Glenbeigh/Glencar. It was the first county league point dropped by Kilcummin.

Glenbeigh/Glencamade a pulsating start and blitzed Kilcummin for an early 2-2, goals from Tommy Quirke andDaniel Griffin, and points from Liam Roche and Jack Brosnan, before Mark O’Shea finally got the visitors off the mark. Glenbeigh/Glencar added two more points through Tommy Cahill and Daniel Griffin to lead by nine before Philip Casey doubled Kilcummin’s tally.

Noel Duggan with two frees and Paul O’Shea with two from play reduced the margin still further but Tommy Cahill from long range had the last score of the first half to lead by 2-5 to 0-6. However, it was very much Kilcummin’s turn to make a lightning start, with five points on the trot from Philip Casey, Noel Duggan (2f), Mark O’Shea, and Shane McSweeney to level matters. Philip O’Leary put Kilcummin in front for the first time.

Glenbeigh/Glencar equalised – this one was going to the wire. Noel Duggan (mark) and Shane McSweeney put Kilcummin two points in front but Glenbeigh /Glencar came back, a great turnover by Pa Kilkenny seeing Colin McGillicuddy point and Darran O’Sullivan adding another to earn a deserved draw, 0-14 to 2-8.

Elsewhere, Templenoe had the strong wind and leapt into a 1-3 to 0-0 lead before Adam Donoghue opened Castleisland Desmonds account. Templenoe replied with two points but Luke Lyons pointed and Cian W. O’Connor scored a cracking goal. Josh Crowley Holland and Adam O’Donoghue swapped scores, as did John Rice and Adam O’Donoghue. At half-time Templenoe led by 1-7 to 1-4.

John Rice stretched the lead but Adam O’Donoghue’s brilliant penalty cut the deficit back to a point. O’Donoghue levelled matters but Rice nudged Templenoe back in front. Maurice Hickey broke forward for a trademark point. With both sides giving it everything, Luka Brosnan put Desmonds ahead for the last time but a last free kick was calmly dispatched by John Rice to earn Templenoe a draw, 1-10 to 2-7.

Meanwhile, in Tralee Alan O’Donoghue pointed an early John Mitchels free and Shane O’Connor quickly added another against Milltown/Castlemaine. Mikey Walsh brought the lead to three, but three Éanna O’Connor frees got the visitors level. The sharpshooters, O’Donoghue and O’Connor, exchanged scores before Cillian Burke landed Millown/Castlemaine’s first point from play. Cian Holden equalised before Éanna and Mikey Kelliher exchanged frees. At half-time it was 0-6 apiece and anybody’s game.

Again O’Connor and O’Donoghue swapped frees before a leg block saw Éanna confidently slot home a penalty. Mikey Kelliher pulled one back with a free, but Mitchels were rocked again as Cillian Burke found the net.

Mikey Kelliher pointed again…and with a sense of déjà vu, back came Millown/Castlemaine with another goal, this one from Gavin Horan. Mikey Kelliher and Shane O’Connor trimmed the gap, but Éanna O’Connor pointed two more frees and Mikey Kelliher’s last point couldn’t prevent a 3-9 to 0-12 victory for Milltown/Castlemaine.

Laune Rangers hosted Listowel Emmets in Killorglin and the home side had points from Matthew Leslie, Stephen Sealy, Fiachra Clifford, Darragh O’Grady and Sean Cleary before Davy Keane opened Listowel’s account. Keane and Darragh O’Grady exchanged further points and Fiachra Clifford notched a brace to make it 0-8 to 0-2. Good work by Lorcan Moloney saw him goal to give Listowel hope. Clifford and Keane exchanged points before John Tyther hit the Listowel post. However, Laune Rangers still led by 0-9 to 1-4 at the break.

Lorcan Moloney pointed to put the minimum between the sides but O’Grady, Tyther, and Jack O’Connor pulled Laune Rangers clear again. Keane and Tyther swapped scores before an alert Bryan Sweney picked off two points for Listowel. Tyther and Sweeney exchanged points again but Laune Rangers controlled the last quarter with Clifford and Tyther kicking a brace each. Fiachra Clifford added another free and Darragh O’Grady’s fourth point left Laune Rangers in front by 0-21 to 1-9 at the end.

Elsewhere, Listry made a very strong start and actually led by 0-4 to 0-1, with Jack O’Connor with Beaufort’s sole score. However a point by Ronan Murphy and a Jack O’Connor goal really kick-started their engines. Liam Carey gathered from Ronan Murphy to split the posts. Listry replied but Jack O’Connor slotted a free. Listry pointed again but two points from Kieran Dennehy gave Beaufort a 1-6 to 0-6 half-time lead.

Both sides exchanged scores on the restart but four Fergal Hallissey points (2f, 1 ‘45’), another by Kieran Dennehy, and a Pádraig Doona goal really put Beaufort in the driving seat. Listry had two points themselves but could only manage one more, while Beaufort closed out a 2-15 to 0-10 victory with further scores from Danny Healy, Liam Carey, and Darragh Dennehy.

Finally, Annascaul and Na Gaeil went into this Round 9 clash, both sitting at the bottom of the table, and both seeking two crucial points. Na Gaeil were first to clock up a score, with a point in the opening seconds of the game. The sides were level, 0-3 piece after seven minutes. However from this point on, Na Gaeil took charge of proceedings and retained the lead until the final whistle. At half-time the Tralee side led by 0-12 to 0-8.

The second half continued along the same lines as the first, with Na Gaeil extending their lead. Dara Devine and Dan Goggin were impressive for the visitors, while Gearoid Lyne and Jason Hickson impressed for the home side. Na Gaeil headed back to Tralee with two valuable and badly needed county league points on a final score line of 0-19 to 0-11.