Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

County SFL Division 2: Kilcummin stay top of table despite dropping their first point of the campaign

Kilcummin dropped their first point of the Division 2 campaign but still top the division with 17 points Expand

Close

Kilcummin dropped their first point of the Division 2 campaign but still top the division with 17 points

Kilcummin dropped their first point of the Division 2 campaign but still top the division with 17 points

Kilcummin dropped their first point of the Division 2 campaign but still top the division with 17 points

kerryman

Jimmy Darcy

Kilcummin remain on top of Division 2 – on 17 points, one ahead of Castleisland Desmonds and four clear of Milltown/Castlemaine – despite the East Kerry club being held to a draw by Glenbeigh/Glencar. It was the first county league point dropped by Kilcummin.

Glenbeigh/Glencamade a pulsating start and blitzed Kilcummin for an early 2-2, goals from Tommy Quirke andDaniel Griffin, and points from Liam Roche and Jack Brosnan, before Mark O’Shea finally got the visitors off the mark. Glenbeigh/Glencar added two more points through Tommy Cahill and Daniel Griffin to lead by nine before Philip Casey doubled Kilcummin’s tally.

Privacy