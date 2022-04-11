Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

County SFL Division 2: Dominant Desmonds show no signs of letting up

Castleisland Desmonds midfielder and captain, Maurice Hickey trying to negotiate his way around Annascaul's Shane Foley (left) and David O'Brien during Sunday's County Senior Football League Division 2 game in Castleisland Photo by John Reidy Expand

Close

Castleisland Desmonds midfielder and captain, Maurice Hickey trying to negotiate his way around Annascaul's Shane Foley (left) and David O'Brien during Sunday's County Senior Football League Division 2 game in Castleisland Photo by John Reidy

Castleisland Desmonds midfielder and captain, Maurice Hickey trying to negotiate his way around Annascaul's Shane Foley (left) and David O'Brien during Sunday's County Senior Football League Division 2 game in Castleisland Photo by John Reidy

Castleisland Desmonds midfielder and captain, Maurice Hickey trying to negotiate his way around Annascaul's Shane Foley (left) and David O'Brien during Sunday's County Senior Football League Division 2 game in Castleisland Photo by John Reidy

kerryman

Damian Stack

Castleisland Desmonds are seemingly in no mood to mess about this year as a 24-point victory over Annascaul proved on the weekend.

The back-to-back North Kerry champions are scything a path through Division 2 in their quest for Division 1 football in 2023 and showed their west Kerry visitors no mercy in Castleisland.

Privacy