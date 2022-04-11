County SFL Division 2: Dominant Desmonds show no signs of letting up

Castleisland Desmonds are seemingly in no mood to mess about this year as a 24-point victory over Annascaul proved on the weekend.

The back-to-back North Kerry champions are scything a path through Division 2 in their quest for Division 1 football in 2023 and showed their west Kerry visitors no mercy in Castleisland.

Indeed, the Desmonds were on top all the way through as one would expect given the final outcome.

A goal from Cian H O’Connor just two minutes into the game set the tone with a second following in the first half from Cian W O’Connor following a neat one-two with Thomas Hickey.

The half-time score saw Desmonds lead 2-7 to 0-3. The pattern of the game changed very little in the second half.

Third quarter goals from Adam O’Donoghue and Adam Donoghue were responded to by a David O’Brien effort for Annascaul.

Two further fisted goals from O’Donoghue rounded out the home side’s romp for a 6-14 to 1-5 win.

In a mid-Kerry derby both Glenbeigh / Glencar and Laune Rangers were in search of their first win of the campaign and fought out a tight contest in Glenbeigh.

There was little to separate the sides in the opening exchanges, with the home side marginally ahead after ten minutes John Tyther for Rangers and Tommy Cahill both on the mark early on.

A goal for Glenbeigh / Glencar by Dara Casey twelve minutes in seemed to shift the momentum decisively in favour of the home side for a time, but a goal twelve minutes later for Roan Moriarty brought Rangers right back in it.

Further points from Fiachra Clifford and Shane Daly even fired them into the lead at the break, 1-6 to 1-4.

Early points from Cahill and Daniel Griffin got Glenbeigh / Glencar back level early in the half and by the three quarter mark they’d edged back in front, 1-8 to 1-7.

There was nothing certain about their win from there but they managed to eek out a two-point success, 1-10 to 1-8 by the finish.

Na Gaeil, meanwhile, got off to an absolutely cracking start against Kilcummin on the road with a goal inside the opening two minutes.

It wasn’t enough, however, to deliver the goods against the home side who rolled with the early punches – Na Gaeil, with Stefan Okunbor back in the fold, raced into an early lead of 1-2 to no score – to strike back by the finish to take the two points on offer.

Indeed, it’ll probably come as something of a disappointment to Na Gaeil that from there they were outscored 1-9 to just four points.

Kilcummin got up and running with a Noel Duggan free on seven minutes followed by a goal a minute later from the same source.

By the half-time break it was back to an all-square game at 1-5 apiece. Na Gaeil went briefly back into the lead at the start of the half, but from there to the end they didn't score again as Kilcummin hit four on the bounce to run out three point winners, 1-9 to 1-6.

After a slow start to their campaign, Listowel Emmets have been really picking up steam over the last two rounds and a victory on the road last weekend to Listry will have buoyed Seán Moriarty’s men further still.

Listry were off to an early lead, but a goal by form-forward Darragh Leahy put Emmets firmly on the front foot early in the half,

A second goal before half-time from Seán Keane had Listowel in a powerful position at the break, five points clear, 2-2 to 0-3.

For the second half Listry stayed with them, but without a goal they were always going to find it hard to strike back at Listowel who held their five point advantage by the finish, 0-8 to 2-7.

Beaufort got their second win of the campaign and inflicted a second defeat in three games on John Mitchels in their mid-table clash.

A fine start from the home side set them up nicely, 1-1 from Mikey Moriarty inside the opening ten minutes saw them take the initiative.

The Mitchels did well enough to still be within three points at half-time, 1-6 to 0-6, battling back from six points down after twenty minutes.

Still to prosper in the second half they’d need a goal that just wouldn’t come. Beaufort with players like Liam Carey stepping up to the mark won the half to run out five-point victors, 1-12 to 0-10.

Down at the bottom end of the table a difficult start to the campaign went form bad to worse for Templenoe as they lost their third successive game.

To be fair to the Kenmare District outfit they went incredibly and frustratingly close to their first points of the campaign in a real hum-dinger with Milltown / Castlemaine, who maintained their 100% record with a single-point win.

Boosted by the availability of county players Gavin Crowley and Killian Spillane, the blue and white played really well in the first half, despite playing into a breeze.

Two-goals in rapid succession from Daniel Crowley and Stephen O’Sullivan on the mark. A goal in response from Cathal Moriarty – a brilliant strike – kept Milltown / Castlemaine very much in the frame at the break, 2-8 to 1-7.

Templenoe had chances – in the wake of a Jerome Flynn black card – to put the game beyond their visitors (a Killian Spillane effort came off the upright) and would live to rue not doing so.

Milltown – with Éanna O’Connor again in fine form – battled back to parity and with a late some from Dylan O’Neill they ran out 1-16 to 2-12 winners.