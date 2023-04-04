County SFL Division 1 round-up: Peter Keane’s Legion edge out Austin Stacks

Former Kerry manager Peter Keane’s fine start to life as Killarney Legion manager – his second coming in the role – continued on the weekend with the club edging out Billy Lee’s Austin Stack’s by a point in Dirreen.

The Rockies had the breeze in the the first half and used it pretty well, opening out a nine points to four lead at the break with Michael O’Donnell shooting a pair of points from play.

The Legion, however, made full use of the breeze in the second half going on to out-score the Tralee man 1-6 to 0-3 in the second half, their goal coming courtesy of Darragh Lyne.

The result leaves Legion top of the table and Austin Stacks still awaiting their first points of the campaign. Legion’s fellow table-toppers Rathmore, meanwhile, emerged three-point winners of a clash with neighbours Spa, in Spa. A pair of goals from Chrissy Spiers and another from Darragh Rahilly saw the Rathbeg outfit run out 3-14 to 3-11 winners.

Another East Kerry side, Kilcummin, got their first point of the campaign with a ten points each draw at home to Dingle. The West Kerry men started brightly and lead by three points early on, but scores from Gary O’Leary and Mark O’Shea brought the home side on level terms, while Dónal Maher, and James Devane added further scores to see them trail 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time.

In the second half Kilcummin lost Gary O’Leary to injury, but his replacement Padraigh Moynihan made his presence felt with two good points from play. Philip O’Leary and Paul O’Shea rounded out Kilcummin’s score for a 0-10 apiece draw.

Kerins O’Rahillys were another side to get their first points of the campaign, running out 2-12 to 1-12 winners over a Ballymacelligott side still waiting for their first scores of the campaign.

It took a last minute point blank save from Shane Foley to ensure the points stayed in Strand Road, but in truth it should never have come to this as the Tralee side had many opportunities to put this game beyond the reach of Ballymac, but some poor decision making, turnovers and stout hearted defending from Ballymac meant this game was in the melting pot right to the finish.

Ballymac played with the strong wind in the first half and made full use of the elements to race into a four point lead before Strand Road had their opening score, a goal from Seán Walsh in the 10th minute, The goal came when Seán gathered the kick out, parted to Tommy Walsh and taking the return he rattled the net for a thiree-pointer.

With Aidan Breen, Dónal Daly and Brian Lonergan to the fore it was 1-7 to 0-7 at the break. A goal by Niall Collins put Ballymac right back in contention for a time, but a brilliant goal just after by Tommy Walsh put Strand Road back in pole position.

Milltown / Castlemaine, meanwhile, maintained their unbeaten start to the season with their first win of the campaign. The Mid Kerry outfit saw off Castleisland Desmonds by the narrowest of margins, 0-12 to 0-11, in Paddy Burke Memorial Park.

The game was a free flowing, fast paced encounter, played in ideal conditions, in front of a boisterous attendance. Desmonds took an early lead through a Graham O’Connor pointed free.

Milltown responded in waves picking off points with the aid of a strong breeze, from Cathal Moriarty, Éanna O’Connor, Jonathon O’Sullivan, Seán Hogan and Pa Wrenn; to lead five points to one after eleven minutes.

Mark Hickey marked a long range pass from Gearóid Leonard on 13 minutes, and raised a white flag from his effort. The hosts responded with Cathal Moriarty registering his second point of the game, to lead 0-6 to 0-2 on the quarter mark.

Luka Brosnan with a point from the outside of the boot from 30 yards made it 0-7 to 0-3 after 20 minutes. By half-time there was three points between the sides, 0-9 to 0-6.

Graham O’Connor cut the margin to two points with a free after five minutes of the second half, as the game ebbed and flowed in the minutes that followed, with a bit of needle creeping in and a number of yellow cards dished out. Milltown led 0-9 to 0-7 at the quarter mark before a heroic double save from Steven Bartlett, sparked the visitors into life.

An Éanna O’Connor free was quickly cancelled out by a Bartlett free from distance. Denis O’Connor raised a white flag two minutes later, before Gavin Horan restored the two point advantage for the hosts.

Tomás Lynch fisted a point to leave the minimum between the sides, with four minutes to go. With the game in the melting pot, the minutes that followed were cagey, with both teams adding wides.

Steven Bartlett levelled proceedings with a long range free in injury time, before Mícheál Walsh appeared to put Desmonds ahead, but referee Denis Kennelly overruled the call, judging it to have sailed to the right of the post.

Seán Hogan put the hosts in front again with a point deep into injury time. Desmonds had one last throw of the dice, however at the end of a highly entertaining contest, it was the home side who prevailed.