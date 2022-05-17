County SFL Division 1: Legion’s win in Cahersiveen leaves Marys in trouble

Killarney Legion are right back on track with another win on the road pushing them clear of the relegation zone and that much closer to challenging for a final berth.

The side they defeated on the weekend, St Marys, meanwhile are very much staring down the barrel at the half-way stage of the competition. They would have been targeting their home games so this defeat in Con Keating Park on Sunday afternoon will sting particularly.

The Legion really hit the ground running in the first half to open out a nine point lead – 0-3 to 0-12 – with James O’Donoghue and Sam Benson prominent for the visitors.

The second half continued in a similar vein – Anthony Cournane and Daniel Daly putting up some resistance for the home side. A goal from Legion’s Will Shine – assist Pádraig Lucey – on eighteen minutes, however, ended whatever hope the Marys would have had of forcing their way back into the game. In the end a fourteen-point margin separated the sides, 0-11 to 1-22.

In Gallarus on Sunday afternoon it was a top v bottom affair and at the end of it that status quo was very much reflected in the final score line, albeit that An Ghaletacht will possibly be quietly encouraged to have shot 1-11. The concession of four goals to Spa, however, proved the difference.

The East Kerry men were off the mark early doors through Mike Foley and Niall McCarthy before Pádraig Óigí Ó Sé added two for the home side. A first quarter goal for McCarty put Spa in control early on and a second Spa goal on twenty minutes from Mike Foley (intercepting a kick-out) gave the home side something of a hill to climb.

A Caoimhghín Ó Beaglaoich goal two minutes later, however, had An Ghaeltacht right back in it at the break, 1-5 to 2-7. Work to be done still, but there was hope.

Indeed with points from Padraig Ó Sé and two from Cathal Ó Beaglaoich the native speakers attacked the third quarter with vim. Alas a third Spa goal from Mike Foley arrived on 49 minutes to put the Killarney men in a commanding position. They rounded out the game with a fourth goal from the penalty spot, despatched by Mike Foley. 1-11 to 4-12 at the finish.

Kerins O’Rahillys, meanwhile, put in their performance of the season to date to see off previous pace-setters Rathmore in Strand Road last Saturday evening.

A high-quality affair it was too with senior stars David Moran and Jack Savage released back to their club by Jack O’Connor, and Paul Murphy for Rathmore.

Strand Road were four points to one clear twelve minutes in with scores from Savage and Barry John Keane before a Rathmore goal by James Darmody brought them right back into it.

The home side’s first goal soon arrived with Tom Hoare picking out Tommy Walsh for a finish. Hoare later delivered his side's second goal to give O’Rahillys a 2-6 to 1-2 lead.

Rathmore with players such as Mark Ryan, Paul Murphy and Brendan O’Keeffe excelling had it back to a five point game at the break, 2-6 to 1-7. A third quarter goal from Dan Murphy and a subsequent point by O’Keeffe left it level at 2-8 each.

That, however, was pretty much the high-water mark for the visitors with each side looking nervy for the next ten minutes or so. Rathmore did score again through Darragh Rahilly, but the home side took control with Seán and Tommy Walsh prominent. A final point from Gavin O’Brien sealed a 2-13 to 2-9 victory for Strand Road.

There was some blessed relief at long last for Kenmare Shamrocks and their manager Mickey Ned O’Sullivan as they finally broke their duck with a first win of the campaign on Saturday afternoon.

The black and red saw off the visiting Gneeveguilla, who’ve enjoyed a final start to their season, by three points, a single goal courtesy of veteran inside man Paul O’Connor.

What will most satisfy the Kenmare management and the large attendance at Fr Breen Park is that they fought back from two points down at half-time to take the two points on offer.

They were 0-3 to 0-5 down at the break to the 2021 Munster Junior Club Football Champions and a further point behind shortly afterwards following a Gneeveguilla point from play at the beginning of the half.

Half-time sub Jimmy Lehane made a near instant impact for the Shamrocks – winning and converting an early free and being very much involved in the build up for Paul O’Connor’s goal. That left the scoreline 1-5 to 0-6 with twenty minutes to go.

A real fillip for the side rooted to the bottom of the division. Gneeveguilla, however, did not go down without a fight, and could easily have had a goal of their own, even striking the crossbar at one stage.

Griffin Wharton went on to score in the same move, a four point turnaround in favour of the home side. They ran out 1-10 to 0-10 victors at the end of a pulsating contest.

Austin Stacks and Dr Crokes are due to play their sixth round clash this Friday evening in Connolly Park at 7.30pm.

FEATURED GAME

Dingle 1-14

Ballymacelligott 1-10

Dingle beat a spirited Ballymacelligott in Páirc an Ághasaigh on Sunday afternoon.

Barry O’Sullivan opened the scoring with a point from play for Dingle. This was met with a point from play from Darragh Broderick for Ballymacelligott. Dylan Geaney and Michael Reidy exchanged points from play and Dingle went one up with a fine point from Aidan O’Connor.

Barry O’Sullivan with a point from a free and a Niall Geaney point from play extended the home side’s lead to three points. With 15 minutes played in Páirc an Ághasaigh the score was, Dingle 0-5 Ballymacelligott 0-2.

Niall Geaney kicked another point from play for Dingle before Brian O’Connor scored Dingle’s goal on the 21st minute. Dylan Geaney kicked a point from a free kick for Dingle.

Points from Vinny Horan and Daire Keane kept Ballymacelligott right in the game. When Referee Donal Casey blew the whistle for half time the score in Páirc an Ághasaigh was, Dingle 1-7 Ballymacelligott 0-4.

Conor Geaney opened the second half scoring with a point from play for Dingle. This was followed with a Dylan Geaney point from play before Dan O’Shea kicked a point from play for Ballymacelligott. Dónal Daly kicked a point from play for the visitors, but this was cancelled out with another Niall Geaney point from play for Dingle.

Just before the quarter hour Donal Daly kicked a point from a free kick for Ballymacelligott. With 15 minutes played in the second half in Páirc an Ághasaigh the score was, Dingle 1-10 Ballymacelligott 0-7.

Battling Ballymacelligott were right back in the game when Vinny Horan scored a goal from play. This was followed by a Donal Daly point from play to reduce Dingle’s lead to two points. Aidan O’Connor steadied the ship for Dingle with a point from play, but Aiden Breen with a point from a free kick for Ballymacelligott left only two between the sides again.

Barry O’Sullivan pushed Dingle’s lead out to three points with a point from a free kick. Vinny Horan reduced the lead to two points with a point from play for Ballymacelligott.

Dingle finished stronger with a Cathal Bambury point from play and another Conor Geaney point from play. When Referee Donal Casey blew the whistle for full time the score in Páirc an Ághasaigh was, Dingle 1-14 Ballymacelligott 1-10.

DINGLE: Gavin H Curran, Seán Óg Moran, Conor Leo O’Sullivan, Patrick O’Connor, Niall Geaney (0-3), Aidan O’Connor (0-2), Mikey Geaney, Brian Devane, Darragh O’Sullivan, Brian O’Connor (1-0), Barry O’Sullivan (0-3, 2fr), Dylan Geaney (0-3, 1fr), Conor Geaney (0-2), Tadhg Browne, Matthew Flaherty Subs: Eoin Murphy, Cathal Bambury (0-1), M Flannery

BALLYMACELLIGOTT: Páidí Laide, Josh O’Keefe, Darragh Sweeney, Luke Sweeney, Dylan Dunne, Micheal Reidy (0-1), Cian Counihan, Aidan Breen (0-1), Dan O’Shea (0-1), Daire Keane (0-1), Vinny Horan (1-2), Adam Sheehy, Brian Cassidy, Darragh Broderick (0-1), Donal Daly (0-3, 2fr) Subs: Tadhg Brick, Darragh O’Regan