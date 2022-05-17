Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

County SFL Division 1: Legion’s win in Cahersiveen leaves Marys in trouble

Legion's Jamie O'Sullivan scores a point despite the effort of St Marys full back Patrick Cournane to block the kick in their County SFL Division 1 game in Cahersiveen on Sunday. Photo by CR Videos Expand

Close

Legion's Jamie O'Sullivan scores a point despite the effort of St Marys full back Patrick Cournane to block the kick in their County SFL Division 1 game in Cahersiveen on Sunday. Photo by CR Videos

Legion's Jamie O'Sullivan scores a point despite the effort of St Marys full back Patrick Cournane to block the kick in their County SFL Division 1 game in Cahersiveen on Sunday. Photo by CR Videos

Legion's Jamie O'Sullivan scores a point despite the effort of St Marys full back Patrick Cournane to block the kick in their County SFL Division 1 game in Cahersiveen on Sunday. Photo by CR Videos

kerryman

Damian Stack

Killarney Legion are right back on track with another win on the road pushing them clear of the relegation zone and that much closer to challenging for a final berth.

The side they defeated on the weekend, St Marys, meanwhile are very much staring down the barrel at the half-way stage of the competition. They would have been targeting their home games so this defeat in Con Keating Park on Sunday afternoon will sting particularly.

Privacy