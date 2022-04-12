Kerry

County SFL Division 1: Goals mean prizes for Rockies as An Ghaeltacht’s wait goes on

Austin Stacks' Michael O'Gara, who scored a goal against An Ghaeltacht in Connolly Park last weekend Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile Expand

Close

kerryman

Damian Stack

Austin Stacks maintained their impressive start to the 2022 season with another victory, this time over an An Ghaeltacht side who will be desperate to get off the mark sooner rather than later.

Goals, as they say, mean prizes and that was certainly the case here as the Rockies haul of three was the decisive factor in the contest. Indeed, the Rockies started as they meant to go on with a goal for full-forward Gearóid Fitzgerald inside sixty seconds.

