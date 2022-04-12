County SFL Division 1: Goals mean prizes for Rockies as An Ghaeltacht’s wait goes on

Austin Stacks maintained their impressive start to the 2022 season with another victory, this time over an An Ghaeltacht side who will be desperate to get off the mark sooner rather than later.

Goals, as they say, mean prizes and that was certainly the case here as the Rockies haul of three was the decisive factor in the contest. Indeed, the Rockies started as they meant to go on with a goal for full-forward Gearóid Fitzgerald inside sixty seconds.

An Ghaeltacht responded with a point form Kerry panellist Éanna Ó Conchuir before the county and club champions found the net for a second time through Michael O’Gara.

To be fair to the west Kerry men they did well in the half and were just two down at the break with players like Tomás Ó Sé PJ Mac Laimh, and Dara Ó Sé stepping up – 2-3 to 0-7.

To win, though, they'd need a goal and it just wouldn't come. At least not for them. There was three points in it with five to go and a peach of a goal by Cian Purcell – assist Shane O’Callaghan – wrapped it up for the home side in Connolly Park. 3-7 to 0-12 at the finish.

Meanwhile, in a top of the table clash between Dr Crokes and last year’s league champions Dingle in Lewis Road, it was honours even at the end of an entertainingly high-score contest.

The game was nip and tuck up to about the 20th minute mark when Crokes began to stretch their legs a little to open out a three-point gap at the break, 0-8 to 0-5 with the ever-green Brian Looney in sensational form shooting five from play.

A Harry Potts goal for Dr Crokes three minutes into the half seemed to confirm their superiority and set them on the path to victory. Dingle, however, showing that they were champions last term for a reason roared back into the game with a goal three minutes later from dual-star Matthew Flaherty.

Crokes still held a single point lead at that juncture – 1-8 to 1-7 – and kept hold of that lead right up until the latter stages of the game, even extending their advantage to three on occasion. Two late Conor Geaney frees for the visitors, however, nabbed a draw and a 1-14 to 1-14 final score.

Another team still in search of their opening points of the campaign is Killarney Legion. The Direen outfit went into the campaign with a fair degree of confidence, but as of yet it’s not been rewarded.

Indeed, their defeat on the weekend to newly promoted Gneeveguilla is likely to sting quite a bit. Not only is it a defeat against a fellow East Kerry outfit, it’s a game they started really well too with a goal from Finbarr Murphy inside the opening seven minutes of the game.

Legion had fashioned an early four-point lead – 1-1 to 0-0 – and while their guests had rallied well there after, with points from Pádraig Doyle and Con Buckley, there was still three in it at the break, 1-3 to 0-3.

The Legion were still three clear twenty minutes into the second half 1-6 to 0-6 before a goal by Gneeveguilla’s Seán O’Keeffe brought them right back into it.

From there they pushed into a three point lead with points from Buckley and O’Keeffe before Legion got one back in injury time. A final flourish by Gneeveguilla gave them the win by three, 1-7 to 1-10.

Another East Kerry side, Spa, maintained their 100% record in the division with a close victory over Kerins O’Rahillys, who welcomed David Moran back into the fray since his injury in the first half of last December’s County Senior Football Championship Final with Austin Stacks.

Strand Road were much better than a week previous on home soil against Dingle and with Conor Hayes kicking three scores inside the opening five minutes looked well on form.

A goal for Spa’s David Spillane, however, brought the home side right back into it. By half-time the Killarney outfit were a single point clear, 1-7 to 0-9. The same gap was there at full-time, but that’s not to say the second half was shorn of tension. Anything but.

It wouldn't have taken much for the County Finalists to have taken the spoils here, but some poor shot selection – by both sides – led to six scores being shared. Spa 1-10 to 0-12 winners.

Rathmore continue to look amongst the class of the field and a powerful first half display against a struggling St Marys set them well on the course for victory in Rathbeg on Saturday evening.

A Brian Friel goal on ten minutes set the tone with John Moynihan striking for a second just before the break, as the club went in 2-6 to 0-1 in front. Having welcomed back Kerry senior star Paul Murphy for the game, it was looking more than promising at the break.

Chrissy Spiers got Rathmore up and running in the second half and with an additional nine points pilfered in the half were never in any danger of losing the match.

St Marys did rally in the second half scoring 2-5 and winning the half – the goals coming from Darren Casey and Liam O’Connell – but their wait for points goes on. 2-15 to 2-6 in favour of the hosts.

Kenmare Sharmocks, meanwhile, still remain on zero points following a defeat at the hands of Ballymacelligott on Sunday afternoon. Home side Ballymac taking their first win in Kerry football’s top tier in 20 years.

Midway through the half Ballymac were four points clear, before a goal for Kenmare’s Kevin O’Sullivan brought them right back into it. Indeed, they could have conceded a second shortly after but for good work by the Ballymac shot-stopper.

Ballymac, however, stood firm and with a goal of their own held a comfortable lead at the break, 1-9 to 1-3. The Shamrocks rallied in the second half, but Ballymac held out for a 1-12 to 1-7 success.