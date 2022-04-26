County SFL Division 1: Gneeveguilla’s fine form continues to end Spa’s unbeaten run

Newly promoted Gneeveguilla has continued their fine start to life in Division 1 with a five-point victory over Spa on Sunday afternoon to make it a very impressive three wins from four games.

Their fellow East Kerry men, meanwhile, will have been disappointed to lose their 100% record in the division, but they still remain well on track to retain their status and mount a push for the title.

Gneeveguilla started with a Seán O’Keeffe effort, but Spa were quickly level again with Mike Foley landing a brilliant free. At the end of the first quarter it was still level at three points each.

A second quarter goal for Spa, Niall McCarthy assisting Ciaran Spillane, seemed to shift the balance of the tie the visitors led at the break, 1-4 to 0-6. Gneeveguilla, obviously, were far from cowed, however.

They started the second half well with O’Keeffe and Foley again exchanging scores before Shane Crowley, Shane O'Sullivan and Conor Herlihy hit three on the spin for the home side.

That was followed by a goal for Shane O’Sullivan for the home side’s first goal on 40 minutes. Game on. Spa responded on 45 with a Shane Cronin goal. The excitement really rising now.

The game’s fourth goal followed shortly after through Shane O’Sullivan, who took advantage of a Pa Brosnan shot rebounding, to finish to the back of the Spa goal. It was now Gneeveguilla 2-10 to Spa 0-5 heading into the final stages. It finished 2-11 to 2-6.

Kerins O’Rahillys are recovering nicely from a slow start and a weekend win over Dr Crokes will only serve to give the Strand Road outfit even more confidence. It was the Crokes’ first defeat of the campaign.

O’Rahillys started with a point from Gavin O’Brien, but there was little to separate the sides on the scoreboard early on. It was level at four each after 12 minutes.

The game’s defining moment arrived 18 minutes in with Barry John Keane hitting the back of the net for a 1-4 to 0-5 lead. With Keane and Conor Hayes on song the Tralee men’s lead was out to four at the break, 1-8 to 0-7.

Dr Crokes won the second half marginally, four points to three, but without a goal William Harmon’s men hung on for a well-deserved victory, 1-11 to 0-11.

St Marys, meanwhile, will be much relieved to have broken their duck at the fourth attempt following their promotion this season. They’ll be most pleased to have done so against the high-flying Austin Stacks who suffered their first defeat of the campaign.

Indeed, the Rockies were first off the mark through Seán Quilter two minutes in, before Tadhg O’Connor responded for the home side. A Cian Purcell point for Stacks briefly restored their advantage before a trio of points from O’Connor and Conor Quirke fired Marys clear.

Really there was very little in the first half as the game ebbed and flowed with players like Anthony Cournane for the Marys and Brendan O’Sullivan for Austin Stacks getting on the score sheet. It was 0-7 each at the break.

Early scores from Quilter and David Fitzmaurice had Stacks to clear before Declan Keating responded for Marys. Stacks hit three, with Michael O’Donnell and Michael O’Gara coming increasingly to the fore, seemed to break free opening out a three point advantage heading into the final quarter, but a goal by Kain O’Shea – his first for the Marys seniors – brought the home side right back into it.

A last gasp Anthony Cournane pointed free securing the spoils for the much relieved locals, 1-11 to 0-13.

Killarney Legion were another much relieved side when they took their first points of the campaign against fellow strugglers Kenmare Shamrocks who remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

The Legion got off to a dream start with a goal from Thomas Murphy two minutes in. Murphy following up a minute later with a point. Legion were 1-2 to 0-0 clear following a Finbarr Murphy point before Kenmare got up and running through Pearse O’Brien.

Even with the Shamrocks getting into the game Legion were in a commanding position at the break, 1-5 to 0-3 clear. A second Legion goal, from Jamie O’Sullivan, just seven minutes into the second half set them well on the road to victory even if Paul O’Connor did nab one back shortly after and never allowed Legion to get too comfortable in the game.

A Thomas Moriarty score late on sealed the deal for the Killarney men, 1-7 to 2-8, who welcomed back Peter McCarthy after a nine-month absence through injury.

The only side to retain a 100% record in Division 1 to date is Rathmore who had a most impressive victory on the road to last year’s champions, Dingle, on Saturday evening.

At half-time there was just three between the sides with Dingle in the clear, 0-9 to 0-6, with players such as Mark Ryan and Chrissy Spiers on the mark for the visitors and Conor and Mikey Geaney for the hosts.

Dingle’s half-time advantage was, however, eradicated straight away with Brian Friel taking a goal just after the restart. Further points from Spiers and James Darmody pushed Rathmore into a two-point lead and when John Moynihan bagged a second Rathmore goal to push them five clear it was looking relatively straight forward for the visitors.

Dingle, however, were back in the game pretty much right away with Mikey Geaney converting a penalty to leave just one between the sides, 1-11 to 2-9 with fifteen minutes to go.

Dingle had edged in front coming up on the 60 minute mark, but points from Dean Fitzgerald and John Moynihan secured a victory for the East Kerry men on their trip back west, 1-16 to 2-14.

An Ghaeltacht’s woes continued despite getting off to a dream start with a goal in Gallarus on Saturday evening against the newly promoted Ballymacelligott.

Ballymac managed to bounce back from that early set-back to lead 0-8 to 1-3 at the break. Still with the breeze to come in the second half, the home side would have been feeling relatively confident at the break.

A goal for Aidan Breen early in the second half, however, energised Ballymac who looked composed and fit as they powered their way to a seven-point success by the end, 1-9 to 1-16.