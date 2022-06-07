County SFL Division 1: Dr Crokes take derby spoils to close to within one of leaders Spa

It was a somewhat curtailed Division 1 last weekend, with just three games going ahead in Round 8. The key game was the clash of Killarney rivals Dr Crokes and Legion in Lewis Road on Sunday afternoon.

Victory for either had the capacity to shake up the table and their chances for a place in the final. Indeed, victory for Legion would have seen them pull level on nine points with the black and amber.

As it was Crokes with a six-point victory – 1-14 to 0-11 – pulled four points clear on the table from Legion and to within one of leaders Spa, who didn't play last weekend.

The Killarney derby was all square at the break at 0-8 each. A goal for Michael Casey for the home side, however, proved decisive with Crokes pushing for home.

Down in South Kerry, St Marys did their chances of avoiding the drop to Division 2 no harm whatsoever with a vitally important victory over Gneeveguilla.

A nine point success in Con Keating Park – 3-12 to 0-12 – puts them within touching distance of mid-table and leaves upwardly mobile Gneeveguilla looking nervously over their shoulder for the first time in a while.

The Sliabh Luachra men actually started the game promisingly enough with points from Cornelius Buckley and Seán O’Keeffe. Alas an inability to keep out St Marys from scoring goals proved their downfall.

Daniel Daly fired back with a free on six minutes, and pretty much straight away after that the Marys were in the clear following a Liam O’Connell goal (assist Aidan Walsh). By half-time O’Connell’s goal was the difference between the sides, 1-5 to 0-5.

Marys started the second half as they meant to continue with 1-1 in rapid succession, Daly pointing another and Aidan Walsh finishing following an Alex Coffey assist. A second Walsh goal around the ten minute mark proved decisive.

As the Marys edge towards safety, Ballymacelligott, after a good start, are edging back towards the drop-zone following a nine point set-back at the hands of Rathmore in Rathbeg last Saturday evening, 0-21 to 1-9.

Rathmore, meanwhile, with this victory stay well in touch with the top of the table, just two points off leaders Spa.

Ballymac might well feel they could have done better here, given that they had two chances for goal saved in the first half, one off the line by a Rathmore defender and another by their keeper Kenneth O’Keeffe from the penalty spot.

With Cathal Ryan in fine form the home side were comfortably clear by the time the half-time break rolled around, however – 0-13 to 0-4.

An early goal for the visitors in the second half wasn’t enough to turn the tide, which possibly suggests a first half goal might not have made a difference in the end either, as Rathmore kicked on powerfully for home.