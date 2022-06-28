County SFL Division 1: Dr Crokes, Dingle, Austin Stacks and Spa to fight it out for title in final round

A late goal for Austin Stacks – driven to the net by Darragh O’Brien from a somewhat controversial free kick – earned the Tralee club a 1-11 to 0-14 draw with Legion and gave the Rockies a valuable point that keeps them in contention for the Division 1 title with one round of games to play. This was the second 1-11 to 0-14 draw Stacks were involved in over the course of a week, having drawn by the same scoreline with Tralee rivals Kerins O’Rahillys in a round 8 back game in Connolly Park.

On that occasion Stacks had trailed O’Rahillys 0-10 to 0-14 going into the last few minutes before a Sean Quilter point and a late goal from Ronan Shanahan rescued a draw and a point for them. History somewhat repeated itself last Saturday as O’Brien’s late goal ensured a draw for Wayne Quilinan’s team against a Legion team that had James O’Donoghue score seven points.

Stacks trailed 0-8 to 0-6 at half time and the game looked beyond them when they were 0-14 to 0-9 behind with five minutes to play. O’Brien converted a free and then goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie came forward to score from play. In a testy finish, Shane O’Callaghan was sent off for Stacks but there was just time for O’Brien to smash his free kick to the Legion net for a remarkable turnaround.

Dr Crokes and Dingle kept the pressure on Stacks with respective wins over Gneeveguilla and Kenmare Shamrocks respectively. Crokes were pushed hard for the first of their East Kerry derby against Gneeveguilla, before the Killarney club pulled away in the period for a five-point win. Crokes led 0-5 to 0-2 at half time and they won the second half by eight points to six for a 0-13 to 0-8 win.

Having led 0-6 to 0-3 at half time at home to Kenmare, Dingle pulled away early in the second half to increase their lead to 0-9 to 0-3 by the 37th minute. George Durrant’s goal in the 46th minute made it 1-11 to 0-5, and two minute later Conor Geaney scored Dingle’s second goal to make it 2-12 to 0-5, before the West Kerry club ran out 2-13 to 0-6 winners to move to 15 points on the table.

St Mary's relegation to Division 2 was confirmed after they lost at home to An Ghaeltacht by 1-9 to 0-9. Tomás Ó Sé scored the game’s only goal, while Dara Ó Sé scored six points for the winners (three from play). Daniel Daly scored 0-5 for St Marys, with Paul O’Donoghue chipping in with two scores, but it wasn’t enough for the Cahersiveen club who cannot escape the bottom three relegation places.

That win hands An Ghaeltacht a lifeline for survival, and they play Kenmare Shamrocks in a back game next Sunday in what is an absolute must win fixture for both teams. Defeat will consign the loser to the drop alongside St Marys, but victory won’t necessarily save the winner. The win will move either An Ghaeltacht or Kenmare Shamrocks to six points, still one point behind Gneeveguilla, who sit just above the relegation zone.

Things won’t get any easier for An Ghaeltacht or Kenmare in the final round, with the former facing title chasing Dingle in what will be a feisty derby, while Kenmare host Dr Crokes who will also be intent on gaining a possible title winning victory.

Spa have an outside chance of being crowned Division One champions but they will have to beat Rathmore in a back game this Friday and then beat Stacks in the final round to get to 16 points. Even then they will need both Dr Crokes and Dingle not to win to try and get into a play-off for the title.

In the other game played at the weekend Ballymacelligott were 2-6 to 0-10 winners at home to Kerins O'Rahilly's, a result that all but guarantees Ballymac’s place in Division 1 next year. The newly promoted side could be caught if they lose to Legion in their final game, and either An Ghaeltacht or Kenmare win their last two games to draw level on 8 points and force a play-off.