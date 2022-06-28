Kerry

County SFL Division 1: Dr Crokes, Dingle, Austin Stacks and Spa to fight it out for title in final round

St Marys relegated with Kenmare and An Ghaeltacht in drop zone

Darragh O'Brien's late goal from a free kick keeps Austin Stacks in the Division 1 county league title race Expand

kerryman

Paul Brennan

A late goal for Austin Stacks – driven to the net by Darragh O’Brien from a somewhat controversial free kick – earned the Tralee club a 1-11 to 0-14 draw with Legion and gave the Rockies a valuable point that keeps them in contention for the Division 1 title with one round of games to play. This was the second 1-11 to 0-14 draw Stacks were involved in over the course of a week, having drawn by the same scoreline with Tralee rivals Kerins O’Rahillys in a round 8 back game in Connolly Park.

On that occasion Stacks had trailed O’Rahillys 0-10 to 0-14 going into the last few minutes before a Sean Quilter point and a late goal from Ronan Shanahan rescued a draw and a point for them. History somewhat repeated itself last Saturday as O’Brien’s late goal ensured a draw for Wayne Quilinan’s team against a Legion team that had James O’Donoghue score seven points.

