County SFL Division 1: Dr Crokes beat Spa to go joint-top with Austin Stacks and Dingle

Sean Quilter, Austin Stacks, comes under pressure from Ballymacelligott players Micheál Reidy and Cathal Dunne in their County SFL Division 1 Round 9 game in Ballymac on Sunday. Photo by Tom O'Donoghue Expand

Jimmy Darcy

Talk about tight at the top! Three teams, Crokes, Stacks, and Dingle are deadlocked at the top of the table, with Spa just a point behind them and Kerins O’Rahillys with a game in hand (against Stacks which will be a cracker) that could propel them to join the leaders.

Dr Crokes travelled to leaders Spa and leapfrogged them to the table-top with a convincing 1-13 to -10 victory. Evan Cronin had two points on board for Spa before the outstanding Mark O’Shea opened Crokes’ tally. Cronin with two more and a Gary Vaughn ’45 for Spa and a Mikey Casey brace and points from Tom Doyle and Daithi Casey had the sides even at 0-5 apiece at half-time.

