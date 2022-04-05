County SFL Division 1: Dingle maintain 100% record with comfortable win over Strand Road

Dingle maintained their 100% record with a comprehensive victory over Kerins O’Rahillys in Strand Road on Saturday evening.

Such was the margin – eleven points – that one might be inclined to deem it a statement victory, but the circumstances of the game must lead us to taking a more even-handed view of the situation.

William Kissane’s men, you see, were down a large number of first team regulars so they were always under the gun in this fixture against last year’s Division 1 champions.

The hosts started with a point from Gearóid Savage, but Dingle soon took complete control over proceedings. Indeed, the West Kerry men went on to score 1-8 without reply, the goal coming courtesy of Conor Geaney, to lead 1-10 to 0-3 at the break.

Kerins O’Rahillys rallied somewhat in the second half – the introduction of Gavin O’Brien helping matters considerably – but they still lost the second half six points to five for a 0-8 to 1-16 full-time score.

Meanwhile, down south St Marys difficult start to the campaign continued with a second defeat on-the-trot. Still there’s no shame in losing to a Dr Crokes side who have very much hit the ground running.

The Saints got the ball rolling with a Paul O’Donoghue point in the second minute. Crokes up and running themselves with a pair of Dáithí Casey frees and a point from play by Jordan Kiely.

A goal for Mikey Casey for the Crokes midway through the half told which way the wind was blowing and, while O’Donoghue and Anthony Cournane replied for the hosts, a second Crokes goal from the impressive Harry Potts put the Killarney men in a dominant position at the break with a 2-5 to 0-6 lead.

While Marys started the second half well enough, the dismissal of Conor Quirke on a second yellow card probably went a long way towards ensuring their eventual defeat. Shortly after his dismissal Jordan Kiely upped it a gear and shot another black and amber three pointer.

A fourth Crokes goal came on 25 minutes, again through Potts, but to give Marys their dues they battled to the last and two late goals, from Anthony Cournane and Paul O’Donoghue put a better complexion on the score board.

With Crokes finishing the tie with late scores from Brian Looney and Mikey Casey it finished 4-14 to 2-9 in favour of the visitors to Con Keating Park.

Another game on the Iveragh peninsula on Saturday evening saw Austin Stacks travel to Fr Breen Park in Kenmare to take on the Shamrocks, who after a second defeat find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table.

Right from the off it was clear that the reigning Club and County champions meant business on their trip down south as they fashioned a substantial lead in the first half, largely thanks to David Mannix who delivered four of the Rockies’ six point total.

The only score in response from the Shamrocks came 29 minutes in from the boot of Cian O’Connor. Faced with a five point deficit – 0-1 to 0-6 – the home side really needed to up their game for the second half and to be fair they did to an extent.

The Rockies, though, still very much held the whip hand starting with a goal seven minutes in from Conor Horan to leave them nine points clear. The dismissal of David Mannix on two yellows, however, gave Kenmare a potential path back into the game.

Two goals – the first from David Hallissey and the second from Griffin Wharton – brought Kenmare back into the game somewhat, but the gap proved just too much with players like Jack O’Shea stepping up for Wayne Quillinan’s men, who ran out 1-13 to 2-4 winners.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Gneeveguilla broke their Division 1 duck with a two point success over fellow new boys, Ballymacelligott. It took a serious display of grit and determination by the Sliabh Luchra to get over the line here, as they were very much on the back foot early on.

Ballymac started the game with a bang, bagging two goals – from Brian Cassidy and Darragh O’Regan – inside the opening quarter of an hour to lead 2-4 to 0-2.

Gneeveguilla gradually got back into the game with points from Paul O Leary and Conor Herlihy, before Ronàn Collins hit the back of the net from 21 yard line. Gneeveguilla trailed at half-time by three 1-6 to 2-6.

The home side started the second half as keenly as their visitors did the first with an early goal from Shane Crowley, just two minutes into the half. Gneeveguilla took that momentum and claimed an important two-point victory 2-9 to 2-7 as Ballymac’s challenge faded with just a single score from Vinny Horan in the second half.

Spa are another team with a 100% record and a two-goal first-half haul against neighbours Legion last Saturday evening set them on their way to a comfortable seven-point success.

Early goals from David Spillane and Shane Cronin put the home side in the box-seat and, while Legion improved significantly from there with Pádraig Lucey and James O’Donoghue playing fine games, they were always playing catch up from there.

The gap at half-time was seven – 2-7 to 0-6 – and while the Legion started the second half well with scores from Finbarr Murphy and O’Donoghue, Spa always had enough in their locker to keep the gap between the sides, 2-14 to 0-13 at the finish.

In the sole Sunday fixture Rathmore took a very welcome four-point success against an An Ghaeltacht side who will travel to Connolly Park this weekend in search of their first league points. There are easily places to go.

Rathmore – who ran out 1-12 to 1-8 winners – will host St Marys in Rathbeg with momentum and confident behind them to keep up their push for a final spot in 2022.