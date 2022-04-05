Kerry

County SFL Division 1: Dingle maintain 100% record with comfortable win over Strand Road

Seán Walsh of Kerins O&rsquo;Rahillys breaks from the tackles of Dingle's George Durrant and Matthew Flaherty in the their County football league encounter at Strand Road last Saturday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

kerryman

Damian Stack

Dingle maintained their 100% record with a comprehensive victory over Kerins O’Rahillys in Strand Road on Saturday evening.

Such was the margin – eleven points – that one might be inclined to deem it a statement victory, but the circumstances of the game must lead us to taking a more even-handed view of the situation.

