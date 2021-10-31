County SFC quarter-finals dates, venues and times confirmed

The County Senior Football Championship quarter-finals will, as was expected, be played as two double-headers next weekend.

Austin Stack Park in Tralee will host the first two quarter-finals on Saturday, with Dingle taking on Kerins O’Rahillys at 5pm. This will be followed by the meeting of Killarney Legion and St Brendans at 7pm, in what is a repeat of their 2020 SFC quarter-final. St Brendans won that game by 2-17 to 1-9.

On Sunday the action switches to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, with Templenoe taking on Dr Crokes at 12.45pm. This is a repeat of their 2020 SFC quarter-final at the same venue, which the Killarney club by 1-16 to 0-11.

The fourth quarter-final is between Austin Stacks – who beat defending champions East Kerry by 1-7 to 1-5 on Saturday evening – and South Kerry, who comfortably overcame Feale Rangers on Saturday. Throw-in at Fitzgerald Stadium is at 2.45pm.

There are no details as yet of which, if any, games will be streamed.

Meanwhile, the County Junior Football Championship final between Firies and Castlegregory has been fixed for Sunday, November 14 in Austin Stack Park, with a 2.30pm throw-in.