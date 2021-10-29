Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

County SFC preview: The eight club teams assessed

Austin Stacks and Kenmare Shamrocks are two of the eight clubs setting out on their County Senior Football Championship journey this weekend Expand

Close

Austin Stacks and Kenmare Shamrocks are two of the eight clubs setting out on their County Senior Football Championship journey this weekend

Austin Stacks and Kenmare Shamrocks are two of the eight clubs setting out on their County Senior Football Championship journey this weekend

Austin Stacks and Kenmare Shamrocks are two of the eight clubs setting out on their County Senior Football Championship journey this weekend

kerryman

Paul Brennan

While the Bishop Moynihan Cup has been in the possession of the East Kerry divisional team for the last two years, all eight club sides in this year’s county SFC will have designs on relieving the champions of their title.

While not all of those eight clubs can be considered as legitimate title contenders, there are certainly a few that can be, and East Kerry couldn’t really have got a tougher start to their title defence than having to play three-in-a-row County Senior Club Championship champions in the first round.

Beaten senior club finalists, Kenmare Shamrocks, could be a dark horse; Dingle have more than enough talent to have a big say in the competition; Kerins O’Rahillys have unfulfilled potential that might just take flight over the next few weeks.

Privacy