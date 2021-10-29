County SFC preview: The eight club teams assessed

While the Bishop Moynihan Cup has been in the possession of the East Kerry divisional team for the last two years, all eight club sides in this year’s county SFC will have designs on relieving the champions of their title.

While not all of those eight clubs can be considered as legitimate title contenders, there are certainly a few that can be, and East Kerry couldn’t really have got a tougher start to their title defence than having to play three-in-a-row County Senior Club Championship champions in the first round.

Beaten senior club finalists, Kenmare Shamrocks, could be a dark horse; Dingle have more than enough talent to have a big say in the competition; Kerins O’Rahillys have unfulfilled potential that might just take flight over the next few weeks.

And then there is Dr Crokes. Recent form hasn’t been great, but when the championship chips are on the table no club rises to the challenge like the men from Lewis Road.

Here, we assess all eight club teams all chasing the same dream...

Austin Stacks

Titles: 12 (last won in 2014)

2020 record: First round loss to Dr Crokes

Manager: Wayne Quillinan

Captain: Dylan Casey

Main man: Joseph O’Connor

One to watch: Michael O’Gara

Prospects: Going on the simple metric of recent results Stacks have to be regarded as the form club side coming into the county championship, though the draw wasn’t exactly kind to them in pitting them against champions East Kerry in the first round.

They won three from three in their group in the Senior Club Championship, then accounted for Templenoe and Kenmare on their way to a third club title in three years. Translating that to the county SFC has been Stacks difficulty in that time.

Manager Wayne Quillinan has built a well-balanced team, with older hands like Kieran Donaghy, Brendan O’Sullivan, Ronan Shanahan, Shane O’Callaghan and Greg Horan stitched in with younger talents like Dylan Casey, Conor Jordan, Michael O’Gara and Sean Quilter.

Stacks progress or otherwise will, perhaps, rest on Joe O’Connor’s broad shoulders more than any other player, and while that might be unfair on a young man, the Kerry panellist looks well able to carry that responsibility.

If ever there was a good time to face East Kerry it has to be in the first round as they try to assemble themselves, and Stacks have to be regarded as the toughest side the champions can face this weekend. The Rockies will relish the chance to face them, but getting the job done is another matter altogether.

Dingle

Titles: 6 (last won in 1948)

2020 record: First round loss to Templenoe

Manager: Padraig Corcoran

Captain: Mikey Geaney

Main man: Tom O’Sullivan

One to watch: Dylan Geaney

Prospects: A couple of different Dingle teams have been touted as genuine title challengers - even champions - for a decade or more now, but county final defeats in 2012 and 2018 have been as close as they have come to bridging a now 72-year gap since the town’s last title.

Last year they crashed to an unexpected first round defeat, at home, to newly promoted Templenoe, which was a low point for such a talent-laden Dingle team. This year saw them win their first County League Division One title in 43 years, and the subsequent Senior Club Championship campaign produced wins over O’Rahillys and Legion, before a group stage loss to Stacks and then a narrow semi-final defeat down in Kenmare.

This is a panel not lacking in quality, from the two Tom O’Sullivans in the full back line, Matthew Flaherty and Mikey Geaney in the half back line, a physical midfield, and Paul, Conor and Dylan Geaney forming an impressive inside forward line.

Manager Padraig Corcoran’s biggest task is making the whole thing better than the sum of its parts, and instilling more conviction and consistency in their performances, and being better at closing out games. For all that they face 2020 finalist Mid Kerry in the first round, and won’t need reminding what happened against Templenoe a year ago.

Dr Crokes

Titles: 13 (last won in 2018)

2020 record: Beaten semi-finalist

Manager: Edmund O’Sullivan

Main man: Tony Brosnan

One to watch: Mark O’Shea

Prospects: The simple message here is: you never write off Dr Crokes to win the county championship. Yes, they had a poor Senior Club Championship campaign and, yes, they might actually be outside the top two favourites to win the Bishop Moynihan Cup, but every other team would want to avoid them if possible.

Plenty of familiar - and county championship winning – names remain central to the team: Fionn Fitzgerald, Michael Moloney, John Payne, Brian Looney, Kieran O’Leary, Daithi Casey and Gavin O’Shea bring huge experience at this level.

Add in Kerry panellists Gavin White, Micheal Burns, Tony Brosnan and David Shaw, coupled with others like goalkeeper Shane Murphy, Mark O’Shea at midfield and Jordan Kiely up front, and one quickly sees the talent Edmund O’Sullivan still has to hand.

Crokes face a not to be underestimated West Kerry team on Sunday, and there should be enough about the divisional team, if they can gel properly, to give the Killarney men plenty to consider and work through, at least early on.

Get over this game, which they will be expected to, and Crokes will fancy themselves against any opposition. There still isn’t a better club/team right now to tackle the county championship in the right way.

Kenmare Shamrocks

Titles: None

2020 record: Lost quarter-final to Mid Kerry

Manager: DJ Brennan

Captain: Dara O’Shea

Main man: Sean O’Shea

One to watch: Dara Crowley

Prospects: Though still finding their way as a senior club, Kenmare Shamrocks have settled into championship life without their District allies of Templenoe, Kilgarvan and Tuosist with no great fuss. It certainly helps to have a core of Kerry panellists like Stephen O’Brien, Kevin O’Sullivan and goalkeeper Kieran Fitzgibbon, and in Sean O’Shea they have one of the best footballers in the country right now to call on. It’s as good a base to build on as any club in the county.

Last year they beat Shannon Rangers in the first round and were unlucky to loss to Mid Kerry by a point in the quarter-finals. Getting to the last eight will be the minimum of their ambitions, but a St Brendans team with talent and huge potential stands in their way in the first round.

Kenmare have contested the last two Senior Club Championship finals, and those experiences have to start counting for something by now.

O’Shea is a totemic figure for them - and he will do the bulk of the scoring - but they need more from others up front, especially O’Brien, whose form has been patchy of late. Another 10% improvement on Senior Club form and they can match and beat plenty of what’s out their, and a semi-final spot cannot be ruled out.

Kerins O’Rahillys

Titles: 6 (last won in 2002)

2020 record: First round loss to Legion

Manager: William Harmon

Captain: Ross O’Callaghan

Main man: Jack Savage

One to watch: Conor Hayes

Prospects: Last year’s first round defeat to Killarney Legion - by a point - was hugely disappointing for a club that every year harbours strong ambitions of winning its seventh county championship title. Are they one of the county’s great underachievers? Perhaps so, given their position in Tralee, the numbers they can draw on, their facilities, their record of having players on the Kerry panel, etc

The Club Championship saw them lose to Dingle and Stacks before beating Legion, but manager William Harmon was pleased with the performances in the last two games, though he is wary of Saturday’s opposition, St Kierans, who are “full of quality footballers”.

O’Rahillys aren’t short in that department either: David Moran, Tommy Walsh, Barry John Keane, Cormac Coffey, Jack Savage, Gavin O’Brien have all worn the Kerry jersey at senior level, while Patrick Begley, Gearoid Savage, Conor Hayes, among others, are younger players whose time to stand up and be counted is fast approaching.

Karl Mullins remains out with a long-term injury but captain Ross O’Callaghan is available after a period out through injury.

This is a club and team that should be going deep into the county championship: will they, is the question?

Killarney Legion

Titles: One (1946)

2020 record: Lost in quarter-final to St Brendans

Manager: Stephen Stack

Captain: Brian Kelly

Main man: Conor Keane

One to watch: James O’Donoghue

Prospects: There is no escaping the fact that this could be Legion’s last year in the County Senior Football Championship, at least for a year. They face Killarney rivals Dr Crokes in a senior relegation play-off, unless one or both of them make it all the way to the County SFC final, and the informed thinking will have it that Legion will be the one to drop to Intermediate for 2022.

In the meantime, manager Stephen Stack has a task of trying to turn his side into county finalists and hope that’s a way of saving them from the drop. How likely is that? Well, history isn’t on their side, as their record in the blue ribbon competition hasn’t been great historically, but they will fancy getting off to a positive start this year against neighbours Spa. It is a derby that Legion won’t take for granted, but there is a core of players in Dirreen that should be capable of being better than the reigning Intermediate on their day.

Stephen Stack had plenty of injuries to deal with through a 0-3 record in the Senior Club Championship but he will have James O’Donoghue -clearly one for spectators and opponents to watch carefully as he tries to enjoy an injury-free campaign and, perhaps, catch the attention of the new Kerry manager – and Jonathan Lyne available after injury issues, and for nearly the first time this year he is hopeful of having a full squad to select from. More consistency from Padraig Lucey, Conor Keane and Jamie O’Sullivan will be required. Get over Spa and a semi-final wouldn’t be unthinkable.

Spa

Titles: None

2020 record: Intermediate champions

Manager: Ivor Flynn

Main man: Dara Moynihan

One to watch: Michael Foley

Prospects: There is always plenty of neutral interest in how the incoming Intermediate champions get on in their first year up in the senior ranks, and Spa will pique the interest of plenty on Saturday - and beyond if they get through an intriguing Killarney derby.

Several of these Spa men have county senior championship medals, but they won them with East Kerry over the last two years, and it will be interesting to see how those players gel in with their club mates as Spa kick out on their own.

Dara Moynihan will be their chief forward, but the Kerry panellist will get strong support from Michael Foley, Cian Tobin and Evan Cronin in particular. Crucial to how they get on will be the contribution Liam Kearney can make from midfield, now that there is a new Kerry senior manager to impress if he had designs on getting a recall to the county panel.

Their Senior Club campaign was a mixed bag: a heavy loss to Crokes, a narrow win over Kenmare, and a draw with Templenoe just enough to keep them out of a relegation play-off.

Spa only won the 2020 Intermediate title, beating Beaufort in the final, six weeks ago, and while their 2022 senior status is assured they will want and will fancy a first round win over Legion.

Templenoe

Titles: None

2020 record: Lost to Dr Crokes in quarter-final

Manager: Paul Crowley

Captain: Teddy Doyle

Main man: Tadhg Morley

One to watch: Brian Crowley

Prospects: Having made their county senior championship debut last year, Templenoe head into what can be sometimes be a tricky sophomore probably looking to consolidate 2020’s work.

That debut season started with a wonderful, and fully deserved, first round win away in Dingle, a result that took the pressure off them straight away in terms of any relegation worries. They drew another short straw in the quarter-finals and found Dr Crokes too hot to handle, but it was a solid start to senior left nonetheless.

This year the draw has been kinder: with respect to Shannon Rangers, they are the team almost everyone would be most comfortable with going up against. That won’t mean Templenoe can afford to be complacent, not least as they will be without the chief forward, Killian Spillane, as well as Patrick Clifford, who are both travelling abroad until the new year.

Tadhg Morley and Gavin Crowley bring Kerry nous to the defence, while Adrian Spillane, the Crowleys, Teddy Doyle and Stephen O’Sullivan will drive the cause from further forward.

Another quarter-final appearance should be the minimum expectation for a club on the up, though without Spillane, going any further will be hard to see.